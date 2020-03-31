Tech
Canadian Retailer Leak Upcoming Sony's PS5 Price! It's Not As Bad As People Think
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutting down most factories in China, many gamers believed that the price of the upcoming PS5 would be massively expensive but a Canadian games retailer has just leaked that this might not be the case. The upcoming PlayStation 5 has already been up for pre-orders for Canadian games retailers revealing the supposed price for the upcoming console!
The video game console leak
A Canadian video game retailer has just started taking in pre-orders for the upcoming PS5 charging only $559.99 (about $398 USD)! Previously, Sony has given statements that they would try to make the price of the upcoming PlayStation 5 appealing to players but the official price has not yet been revealed.
The patents for the upcoming PS5's technology have shown just how the system provides faster game booting as well as custom templates. The feature which gamers are excited for is the capability of this console to play almost 4,000 PS4 games and below!
Read Also: The Best 8 PlayLink Games
A recent in-depth press conference has recently given details about more complicated specifications included in the PlayStation 5's hardware. Fans of the console were still very much curious as to how the console looks like and also how much it costs!
Now that a leak has been released as pertaining to the price, fans are left wondering how the console looks. The only question is, is the leaked price reliable?
The Canadian video game retailer
The specific Canadian video game retailer known as the Play N Trade Vancouver Island (originally discovered by Notebook Check) has been giving gamers a better idea as to what the new PS5's price is going to be. According to the website, they are accepting pre-orders for the upcoming console for CAD $559!
According to screenrant, the company has already been called out on multiple occasions for taking people's money even before Sony has given an official announcement. Staff of Play N Trade has stated that they are "accepting 50% deposit to secure the preorders which is refundable at any time."
Once asked what their course of action should be if the official PS5 price would change after they have announced their pre-order price, they responded with a simple "If the price changes it will be adjusted at final sale."
Play N Trade Vancouver Island's assurance
The retail company Play N Trade Vancouver Island has been repeatedly assuring posters that they are in no way trying to take people's money foolishly and even mentioned that "I'm sure the other large companies will start any day too," which gave the implication that more game retailers will start to be taking pre-orders at very similar price points.
Read Also: Buying a Switch This Year? 5 Distinctive Accessories and Games to Grab.
It the upcoming PlayStation 5 is truly priced at $559.99 Canadian or $398 USD, it would be a great price for the gamers interested in purchasing this console. A lot of gamers have been worried about the new console reaching close to the $1000 mark.
The official statement by Sony with regards to the official price has yet to be announced.
Related Articles
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!
The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.
Kevin Durant and Trae Young Are Hitting the Hoops in NBA 2K's Upcoming Tournament This April 3: No Sign of Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant and Trae Young are going to join this year's NBA 2K tournament happening this April 3 but there is still no sign of Kobe Bryant.
Internet Archive Added Another 2,500 MS-DOS Games So You Can Relive Your 90s Gaming Life
Remember your old PC games? You can now play them again and look back on your early gaming days
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Leaked Renders Reveal Familiar Design
The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact leaked in the new set of live images, revealing the device's details.
Sony To Announce Flagship Smartphone With 6-Inch Bezel-Less Screen At IFA 2017
Sony is rumored to be unveiling a new flagship smartphone at the IFA 2017 which will have a 6-inch bezel-less display.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Want to Avail Samsungs 50% Buyback for the Galaxy S20? Here's How!
Samsung has just recently launched a buyback program specifically for the Galaxy S20 model but there's a catch!
SCIENCE
Umbrella Galaxy's Cannibalistic Past Proven By Hubble Space Telescope With A Stunning Image!
The Hubble space telescope has been able to prove that the Umbrella Galaxy is a cannibal that swallowed a smaller galaxy to reach its current size!
GAMES
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!
The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.
TECH
The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It
A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!