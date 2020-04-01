Games
Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Warzone Bans 50,000 Players! Here's Why
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads around the world, people are advised to stay indoors during this pandemic and although this may be a turnoff for some, this would be considered paradise for most gamers! Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the games which gamers have been setting their eyes on for quite some time and now that it's here, players can't seem to get enough!
Call of Duty: Warzone has just recently banned 50,000 players from continuing to play their game due to them reportedly cheating! Infinity Ward has decided in a post that they will not to take this lightly at all!
The Call of Duty: Warzone
This newer game is part of the franchise's latest involvement in the battle royal mode and has been made quite fast-paced to make sure that the combat is even more enjoyable. However, this game only works when all of the players play on an even battlefield which means that there is no room for cheaters!
Read Also: No Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K's Upcoming Tournament This April 3: Find Out Who's Ballin!
Cheaters have been a recurring problem which developers need to deal with fast in order to provide a swift and steady gameplay for those other players who play by the rules. Infinity ward has been strict about this ever since the start but it seems that in the recent Call of Duty: Warzone, nothing has changed and cheaters still exist!
Infinity Ward has briefly explained the specific programs used to be able to detect if ever there are cheaters and automatically ban them from the game. The full details of the procedure was not explained in lengthy detail to avoid revealing their methodologies to hackers.
The developers versus hackers
Most developers keep their anti-cheat methods in the dark in order to surprise those players who are caught cheating! This methodology works by first identifying the patterns which cheaters use then identifying the cheater themselves!
This has been preventing an arms race between both modders and developers. Although most mods are harmful, there are still a few mods which provide an unfair advantage to certain players and these are what most people consider cheats!
A post by Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward released a post just recently stating that they have banned over 50,000 players already since the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone way back in March 10. This is quite a huge number of players cheating taking into account that the video game is still practically new.
Read Also: Canadian Retailer Leak Upcoming Sony's PS5 Price! It's Not As Bad As People Think
According to Infinity Ward, they have security teams monitoring 24/7 for them to be able to investigate data and also identify potential infractions in the game. The teams then review all of the possible cheats and hacks which include identifying players who are using aimbots, wallhacks, and even more.
In a statement by Infinity Ward, "We're working to improve our in-game system for reporting potential cheating. Plans are underway to streamline the UI for a more seamless reporting experience." Followed by the assurance that all of the reports which they have received in-game have been both analyzed and filtered based on the given data.
Related Articles
‘Call Of Duty: WWII – Nazi Zombies’ Promises To Be The Scariest Mode
The directors of Sledgehammer Games brags that the new "Call of Duty: WWII - Nazi Zombies" is the scariest mode ever.
‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles’ Video Teaser Unveils 8 Remastered Maps
Activision is releasing 8 remastered maps for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3." Fans can get glimpses of these maps from a video teaser that the publisher has posted on its official Twitter page.
The Probability Of New Call Of Duty Game Launching On The Nintendo Switch
This year's new "Call of Duty" game might be released on the new Nintendo Switch console, despite it being an unorthodox stance for the game developers.
Infinity Ward Releases New CoD: Infinite Warfare Update; Improves Combat Record And Lobby Party Indicator
"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" has been one of the biggest games that Infinity Ward has released last year. Now, it continues to improve the game as new updates are released for all gamers to indulge on.
'Advanced Warfare' Developer Sledgehammer Hints On The Next 'Call Of Duty' And More
As Activision is rallying from "Infinite Warfare," Sledgehammer gives clues on the impending "Call Of Duty" game.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Want to Avail Samsungs 50% Buyback for the Galaxy S20? Here's How!
Samsung has just recently launched a buyback program specifically for the Galaxy S20 model but there's a catch!
SCIENCE
Umbrella Galaxy's Cannibalistic Past Proven By Hubble Space Telescope With A Stunning Image!
The Hubble space telescope has been able to prove that the Umbrella Galaxy is a cannibal that swallowed a smaller galaxy to reach its current size!
GAMES
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!
The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.
TECH
The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It
A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!