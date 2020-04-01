Science
Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!
Ever heard of a cannibalistic galaxy? Well, the Hubble Space Telescope has just recently captured an image of an absurd and wondrous sight in the universe which shows the spiral galaxy called the NGC 4651 but better known by people as the Umbrella Galaxy.
What Hubble astronomers found
According to the Hubble astronomers, the galaxy, "may look serene and peaceful as it swirls in the vast, silent emptiness of space," then continued to warn people that they should not be fooled because this specific galaxy holds a deep, dark, and violent secret! Hubble astronomers have reason to believe that this galaxy has already consumed another galaxy in order for it to become as large as it is today with a beautiful spiral as well.
Not long ago, there was a smaller dwarf satellite galaxy orbited right around a larger galaxy but then the smaller dwarf galaxy got a bit too close to this larger neighbor and was then torn apart by the gravitational forces within and even absorbed into the bigger galaxy!
Why the galaxy is called the Umbrella Galaxy?
Today, this particular galaxy is known as the Umbrella Galaxy because of a faint umbrella-shaped structure which it hosts that spreads outwards from the core part of the galaxy. Although the structure cannot be seen in the image, it is still clearly visible in other older images of this same galaxy.
This gigantic structure currently stretches about 100,000 light-years out from the very galactic disk, and is composed of different trails which are left behind by stripped stars. This is quite a massive stretch considering that a single light-year when converted to miles is 5.879 times 10 to the 12th power!
Read Also: The Latest Internet of Things News and Trends
The current umbrella structure was formed as a result of its cannibalistic actions as the galaxy devoured its neighbor. As the even smaller galaxy was being torn apart by the powerful gravitational forces in play called gravitational stripping, a long and thin structure known as the tidal stream was formed as the result.
It is currently being believed that these specific streams, which compose of stars and gas, can eventually form what are known as extended disks just like the ones that can be spotted around the Andromeda galaxy. In the case of the Umbrella Galaxy, the stream was previously pulled away from the main galactic disk which resulted to it spreading out to form the iconic umbrella shape.
Read Also: Quantum Sensor for Photons
The Hubble telescope
The Umbrella galaxy is massive enough to be seen by an amateur telescope with a confirmation from Hubble scientists by their explain that "Although only a telescope like the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which captured this image, could give us a picture this clear, NGC 4651 can also be observed with an amateur telescope."
According to the scientists, if you have your own amateur telescope at home and plan to go star-gazing, you might even be able to spot out this carnivorous spiral which is a reminder of what the Umbrella Galaxy did!
Related Articles
NASA Needs to Keep Up With Today’s Context of Space Exploration, Says PPIRB
Planetary Protection Independent Review Board (PPIRB) calls NASA to update planetary protection policies
Samsung Screw Up Renders Galaxy S8 Way Cheaper Than It Should Have Been
Due to last year's Samsung screw up with Galaxy Note 7's battery, the recent Galaxy S8's price has been reportedly slashed. The most expensive phone ever actually has already cut down its price.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Camera Makes iPhone Users Ditch Their Devices
Both the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 (including their blown-up versions) have the impressive hardware for picture taking. However, it seems that even Apple's flagship users prefer the shooter that goes with Samsung's latest device.
NASA Starts Preparing To Colonize New Planets
NASA's Space Technology Research Institutes (STRIs) will each receive $15 million in funding to develop technologies in biomaterials and biomanufacturing in an effort to apply new technology in life beyond the solar system. It will lead multidisciplinary research programs in hopes of obtaining credible outcomes in the next five years.
Could NASA Include Humans In The First Launch Of Its SLS Mission?
In its quest for deep space exploration, how significant is NASA’s first launch of its SLS mission? What’s the truth behind claims that this will be NASA’s most powerful rocket ever to have been created? Could Washington be the NASA’s next frontier? Here’s what experts have to say
How India Started The 'Asian Space Race', Is It Economically Feasible?
India has slowly made a name for itself in the space exploration scene for years. Just recently it has solidified its reputation as a key player in the space market after sending 103 satellites at once into orbit with the use of only one rocket.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Want to Avail Samsungs 50% Buyback for the Galaxy S20? Here's How!
Samsung has just recently launched a buyback program specifically for the Galaxy S20 model but there's a catch!
SCIENCE
Umbrella Galaxy's Cannibalistic Past Proven By Hubble Space Telescope With A Stunning Image!
The Hubble space telescope has been able to prove that the Umbrella Galaxy is a cannibal that swallowed a smaller galaxy to reach its current size!
GAMES
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!
The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.
TECH
The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It
A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!