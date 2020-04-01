Games
Bang! Bang! Here's What's Up With Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes: Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and More!
Everyone has been buzzing around asking what Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige latest patch notes bring to gamers. Take note that for now, these particular changes are only live on this game's test server and not yet included in the full version of the game itself.
This is a smart move by Ubisoft for them to see whether or not the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige community takes these changes well so that they may balance out a couple of changes the team makes. Headlining in these patch notes are a few important buffs and nerfs for a number of Operators which include Buff, Jager, Mozzie, Ying, and even Caveira.
The changes which gamers can expect
To simplify everything, Buck's Skeleton Key is getting a +1 to its magazines capacity as well as the total ammo with Jager's roaming potential curbed along with his speed stat decreased to 2.
The additional changes also include a Razor Holographic Sight which is for Caveria's M12, Super Shorty has been stripped off of Mozzie, Kaid and Goyo will be receiving indirect nerfs together with the TCSG12 shotgun which has had a significant damage debuff reduced, and an additional charge together with increased weapon damage for Ying's Cadelas.
Read Also: No Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K's Upcoming Tournament This April 3: Find Out Who's Ballin!
Check out the full patch notes
BUCK - more opportunities, doors, and keys
His Frag Grenades will be replaced with Claymores.
Skeleton Key mag capacity will be increased from 5 to 6 with the Skeleton Key max ammo now at 26 from 25.
CAVEIRA - additional customization
Caveira gets an additional Razor Holographic Sight option for her very own M12.
JAGER - armor and speed modifications
Jager is now a 2-speed or 2-armor operator!
MOZZIE - Forever a shorty
Super Shorty secondary will be removed from Mozzie.
YING - A little more love for lady Ying
The number of Candelas will be increased from 3 to 4.
Claymores will now be replaced by Smoke Grenades.
T-95 LSW damage will be increased to 46 from the original 43.
TCSG12 (Kaid, Goyo)
Kaid and Goyo get an additional magazine to the well-known TCSG12.
To balance everything out, the TCSG12 damage is now down to 55 from the original 84.
Read Also: Canadian Retailer Leak Upcoming Sony's PS5 Price! It's Not As Bad As People Think
The game's bugs have also been fixed
The first bug to be fixed is the barricade replication issue that has caused rubberbanding along with throwable objects to bounce off the already destroyed barricades.
The second bug to be fixed is that the game now boots along with DX11 when the player selects the Vulkan executable located in the Steam installation folder.
The third bug to be fixed is that the Dynamic Play button which did not properly update when the last match was still on an Event/Discovery playlist.
The fourth bug to be fixed is how players are able to clip inside the excavators in EXT Construction Site located in Oregon.
There are minor menu or shop visual additions as well as a little spice to Gris charm which was missing from some of the player's inventories.
Related Articles
Sony's PS5 Price Leaked by a Canadian Retailer: Price Does Not Seem Bad But Is This A Reliable Source?
A Canadian Retail company has just started taking pre-orders for the upcoming PlayStation 5, giving away a possible price! Can this price be reliable?
Kevin Durant and Trae Young Are Hitting the Hoops in NBA 2K's Upcoming Tournament This April 3: No Sign of Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant and Trae Young are going to join this year's NBA 2K tournament happening this April 3 but there is still no sign of Kobe Bryant.
Internet Archive Added Another 2,500 MS-DOS Games So You Can Relive Your 90s Gaming Life
Remember your old PC games? You can now play them again and look back on your early gaming days
'Rainbow Six Siege' Gets Two New Birthday Celebration Events
Join in on the Rainbow Six Siege birthday events to earn exclusive items.
Yandere Simulator Has Been Taking These Tips From Persona 5
The Yandere Simulator developer shares how the Persona series has influenced his game.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Want to Avail Samsungs 50% Buyback for the Galaxy S20? Here's How!
Samsung has just recently launched a buyback program specifically for the Galaxy S20 model but there's a catch!
SCIENCE
Umbrella Galaxy's Cannibalistic Past Proven By Hubble Space Telescope With A Stunning Image!
The Hubble space telescope has been able to prove that the Umbrella Galaxy is a cannibal that swallowed a smaller galaxy to reach its current size!
GAMES
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!
The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.
TECH
The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It
A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!