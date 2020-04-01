Tech
Apple Finally Stops Taking Money From Users Buying Amazon Videos on App Store
In a recent report by Reuters, Apple Inc. has formally announced on Wednesday that they would stop making money by taking a cut of some sales but only for the "qualifying" streaming video services on the iPhones and other devices by Apple. These "qualified" streaming services include a huge video provider, Amazon.com's Prime Video.
In order to purchase inside the App Store, Apple actually requires the use of their own Apple payment system in order for them to take a commission of about 15% all the way to 30% even before passing on the buyer to the third-party app developer.
How other streaming services avoid paying apple
There have been a few techniques used by both Netflix Inc. as well as Spotify Technology SA in order for them to avoid paying commission to Apple. These two companies ask their users to sign up with their credit cards outside of the App Store in order to avoid paying the commission.
This process leaves out those different rivals' apps serving as tricky log-in screens for existing customers. Netflix and Spotify make sure that their users pay directly to them to avoid giving money to Apple or even allowing Apple to increase their prices.
Read Also: Samsung Pays 50% for Galaxy S20 Buybacks! Here's The Catch
Spotify's comments on Apple
According to Spotify, Apple's very own practices have hurt their business by intentionally making it much harder for the iPhone users to sign up for a Spotify account instead of their very own Apple Music. This has lead them to file an antitrust complaint against Apple itself some time last year in the European Union.
Spotify has also been vocal about the issue to both the United States Justice Department as well as the House Judiciary Committee which both have existing antitrust probes that are pending regarding Apple itself.
Apple has lifted the practice
Apple has just recently lifted the practices on Wednesday for a few purchases. Included in an email sent by Apple was a statement which explained their new procedures by saying, "qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription."
Apple has also still suggested that the following services will still function better with the Apple device and apps giving examples of how the voice assistant, Siri, could be helpful for users to find shows on the third-party services.
Read Also: $135 COVID-19 Fake Vaccines Sold On YouTube! DCA And CSW Are Now On The Hunt!
Apple did not explain further as to when the program was started or how video apps could work their way up and qualify for this standard or even whether Netflix and Spotify would be included in the "qualified" streaming video services list.
Apple has also launched their very own streaming television service called the Apple TV+ some time last year and although it has not make as huge headlines as Netflix or other streaming services, it is still nonetheless a competitor application.
Related Articles
iPhone 9 Leak! Could the Cheaper Apple Phone Be Coming Any Time Soon?
Apple has been known to release mostly luxury products but it seems like they've made a more affordable mobile phone amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Would this phone be available soon?
iOS 11 Plagued with Untested Bugs and Early Adoption Pitfalls
Reports of nagging iOS 11 issues have started pouring in just a day after the software was released by Apple on supported devices.
iPhone 8 Outperforms iPhone X in Early Geekbench Tests [Photos]
Quite surprisingly, the iPhone 8 beats the iPhone X in both Single Core and Multi-Core Geekbench tests.
iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe
Check out the complete list of time zones for iOS 11 release time across the globe.
iPhone X Demand May Outlast Supply Until Mid-2018, says KGI Securities Analyst
KGI Securities Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, predicts serious demand vs. supply constraints for the iPhone X until Mid-2018.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
4 Benefits of Social Media Marketing For Your Business
A lot of people think social media is a tool where they have freedom of speech and can express the best side of themselves. However, there is much more to social media than you think. It is one of the strongest marketing tools of today that has changed the dynamics of modern businesses.
SCIENCE
Umbrella Galaxy's Cannibalistic Past Proven By Hubble Space Telescope With A Stunning Image!
The Hubble space telescope has been able to prove that the Umbrella Galaxy is a cannibal that swallowed a smaller galaxy to reach its current size!
GAMES
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige New Patch Notes Bring Up Nerfs, Jager, Buffs, and Even More!
The new patch for Ubisoft's extremely popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is finally out offering a few additional changes as well as fixing a few bugs.