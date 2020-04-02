Get Your Coronavirus Humble Bundle For Just $30! Games, Comics, and Books

Close

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads around the world as a growing pandemic, the best way to protect yourself from infection is to stay indoors and go out only when it is absolutely necessary. Now, what on earth can you do indoors?

A recent announcement from Humble Bundle has revealed that they plan to release their very own Conquer COVID-19 bundle which is a collection of games, comics, and even books! These proceeds are said to go towards relief efforts to fight against the growing virus.

What is included in the bundle?

The bundle includes over $1,000 USD worth of content for the simple price of just $30! This has been made affordable in hopes to encourage people to stay indoors as well as act as a form of charity to the organizations on the frontlines as well as responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The beneficiaries include Doctors Without Borders, International Rescue Committee, Partners In Health, and also Direct Relief. The bundle is for sale only for a week and it includes an impressive selection of AAA titles that go alongside a slew of indie games which should be fun for people who have fun trying out something new.

Read Also: Samsung Pays 50% for Galaxy S20 Buybacks! Here's The Catch

Additional critically acclaimed indie RPG games are available just like Undertale, the enchanted version of both the Darksiders I and II, and also the grand strategy wargame Europa Universalis IV. Other games like Hollow Knight, The Witness, and even the VR fame SUPERHOT are included in the deal!

The indie action/adventure game known as Zombotron is also part of the bundle but the access keys are limited. In order to check for availability, click here.

Other inclusions in the Humble Bundle

Aside from these games, the Conquer COVID-19 bundle also includes the very first volumes of most of the popular comic book series like Locke & Key, Spawn Originals, and also The Boys! Also included in the bundle are DRM-free e-books as well as audiobooks topped with a month free of Humble Bundle's Humble Choice subscription service.

All of the games included in the Conquer COVID-19 bundle can be redeemed on Steam. Currently the deal stands at only $30 but that is just until April 7. If you want to check out the entire deal, you'll have to go to the official Humble Bundle website.

Read Also: Canadian Retailer Leak Upcoming Sony's PS5 Price! It's Not As Bad As People Think

Gamedev's bundle

About some time earlier this week, Gamedev world has announced its GDC Relief bundle which is a 'pay-what-you-want' deal in order to help developers affected by the cancellation of the upcoming Game Developers Conference which did not push through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An alternative place to get the 'pay-what-you-like' bundle is at itch.io where certain games are made available for an affordable $10 or more!

Everyone is working together trying to fight against the coronavirus both in the health sector as well as the financial sector. In order to support others who have it bad during this pandemic, maybe you'd want to get a Humble Bundle all to yourself?

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.