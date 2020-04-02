[Schedule and Location] How to Spot NASA's International Space Station

Have you ever wondered how on earth would you be able to spot NASA's International Space Station? Well, all you need to do is to follow the schedule of when the International Space Station would be most likely near your area of visibility.

The International Space Station travels through space orbiting the Earth aiding a couple of NASA's projects that involve researches that could better point human beings in the right direction for the future. NASA has a lot of futuristic plans and it seems like their plans are only getting bigger!

How to spot the International Space Station

The international Space Station still won't be as easy to spot as you think as this Space Station is still considered outside of the ozone layer and Earth's atmosphere which would mean that the best way to spot it would still be through a telescope.

High powered telescopes are most suggested for you to be able to check out the Space Station but you do not need to excessively spend on these just to check out the Space Station. When choosing the right telescope, make sure it is fit for star-gazing. That should be enough for it to be able to see a little bit of the Space Station as it passes through your area of visibility.

When can you catch the Space Station?

Another important part of catching the Space Station is by making sure that you look in the right direction during the exact right time. Most people miss out on spectacular sights even when they have the equipment because they still don't know where to look.

Here are the schedules and locations where the Space Station can be spotted:

April 3 Friday at 9:15pm: Visible for 3 minutes having a max height of 45° appearing 18° above the NNW and disappearing 30° above E.

April 3 Friday at 10:52pm: Visible for less than a minute having a max height of 10° appearing 10° above the W and disappearing 10° above the W.

April 4 Saturday at 8:27pm: Visible for 6 minutes having a max height of 29° appearing 10° above the NNW and disappearing 11° above E.

April 4 Saturday at 10:06pm: Visible for 1 minute having a max height of 30° appearing 19° above the W and disappearing 30° above WSW.

April 5 Sunday at 9:19pm: Visible for 3 minutes having a max height of 56° appearing 32° above the WNW disappearing 29° above SSE.

April 6 Monday at 8:32pm: Visible for 4 minutes having a max height of 80° appearing 32° above the NW disappearing 12° above SE.

April 7 Tuesday at 9:22pm: Visible for 3 minutes having a max height of 17° appearing 15° above the WSW disappearing 11° above S.

April 8 Wednesday at 8:35pm: Visible for 4 minutes having a max height of 30° appearing 27° above the WSW disappearing 10° above SSE

If you really want to catch the International Space Station, it would be wise to schedule your alarms and point your telescope in the right direction.

