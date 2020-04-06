Science

Tesla Donated 'Ineffective' 5-Year-Old Ventilators, According to Health Officials

By Urian , Apr 06, 2020 04:27 AM EDT
Close

Elon Musk's Tesla has promised to deliver ventilators as an attempt to aid the fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) but according to health officials, these ventilators are the wrong type and are also not powerful enough to work!

Automobile awards The golden steering wheel in Berlin
(Photo : REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo)
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards "Das Goldene Lenkrad" given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019.

The need for medical equipment has grown extremely high as the world is trying to combat this virus together but it seems like Tesla's attempt to provide ventilators has not been successful. The equipment was confirmed by Mick Farrell CEO of ResMed as 5 year old "bi-level non-invasive ventilators" which were known as BiPAPs to CNBC.

The need for medical equipment

As hospitals around the United States as well as around the world have increased their demand for medical equipment, carmakers have started to transform their factories' production into masks, face shields, and now even ventilators which are currently extremely short on supply.

One of these car companies is Tesla but the doctors are now saying that the 1,000 units which the company has recently shipped are not actually full-fledged ventilators (commonly referred within the medical parlance as "vents").

Read Also: [Coronavirus Vaccine] Novel Injection Technology Works on Mice: Could It Work On Humans?

The Week has just recently reported that after CEO Elon Musk released a tweet in March 31 saying he had "extra FDA-approved ventilators" which were ready to ship out, Tesla did not actually ship out ventilators but rather machines which were more closely related to a C-PAP device usually known as BiPAP or rather B-PAP machines which were made by ResMed.

Although these C-PAP as well as Bi-PAP devices are used for treating medical breathing issues, these are not effective in the fight against critical symptoms of COVID-19 which requires higher powered ventilators that also include intubation, or even the insertion of tubes right into the lungs of the patient.

The necessity of ventilators

What ventilators essentially do is they take over or assist in a really strong way the breathing job of a victim which is something a C-PAP or even a BiPap cannot possibly do. In additional reports by The Week, ResMed CEO Mick Farrell recently confirmed Tesla's purchase of 1,000 "bi-level, non-invasive ventilators" where were known as BiPAPS and even praised Musk for being able to quickly delivering them.

Twitter took a huge turn from positive responses when Elon Musk first donated the devices (in which he responded to the tweets) to negative responses when the machines were found out to not be of the intubation-style ventilators. The ongoing shortage of ventilators along with the ineffective ventilators Elon Musk donated means that hospitals will have to ration whatever supply they still have.

Read Also: $135 COVID-19 Fake Vaccines Sold On YouTube! DCA And CSW Are Now On The Hunt!

A report by The Week also noted an NPR story which pointed out that the types of machines which were donated may have even exacerbated a COVID-19 outbreak in a certain Washington nursing home since these machines could have even pumped the exhalations of the infected patients into the air to be inhaled by others in a process known as aerosolization!

TAG Coronavirus, COVID-19, elon musk, tesla

Related Articles

A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Coronavirus From X-Rays Quicker Than Traditional Testing

A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.
Facebook's automated filtering systems seem to remove posts from the good Samaritans donating their handicrafts to battle the shortage of face mask and personal protective equipment.

Facebook Allegedly Threatens to Ban Hand-Sewn Mask Organizers From Posting Donation Campaigns: Why is That?

Facebook's automated filtering systems seem to remove posts from the good Samaritans donating their handicrafts to battle the shortage of face mask and personal protective equipment.
Google Doodle has just recently decided to honor everyone fighting the coronavirus with a touching message!

Google Doodle Has a Touching Message For Everyone Fighting the Coronavirus!

Google Doodle has just recently decided to honor everyone fighting the coronavirus with a touching message!
Elon Musk's SpaceX along with NASA has been really open about their objectives to colonize Mars and now with the new biogenerators, humanity now takes one step forward!

Biogenerators Solve Oxygen and Organic Matter Problems Taking Humanity One Step Closer to the Colonization of Mars

Elon Musk's SpaceX along with NASA has been really open about their objectives to colonize Mars and now with the new biogenerators, humanity now takes one step forward!
Humble Bundle has announced a Conquer COVID-19 bundle that costs only $30 but includes about $1000 worth of content! Help fight coronavirus by staying home with your new bundle!

$30 Coronavirus Humble Bundle? That's A Steal!

Humble Bundle has announced a Conquer COVID-19 bundle that costs only $30 but includes about $1000 worth of content! Help fight coronavirus by staying home with your new bundle!
Players will be met with the new Teddy Bears vs Garden Gnomes rivalry which would unlock a few new secret missions for players to enjoy! Find the Honeypot! Find the Honeypot!

Fortnite Tips: How to Find 'Honeypot Locations

Players will be met with the new Teddy Bears vs Garden Gnomes rivalry which would unlock a few new secret missions for players to enjoy! Find the Honeypot! Find the Honeypot!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Samsung's Adorable Bean-Looking Next-Gen Galaxy Buds Comes With a Major Problem

Samsung has just recently released the possible design for their next-gen galaxy buds, and everyone is fuzzing over it because it looks like beans!

SCIENCE

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Coronavirus From X-Rays Quicker Than Traditional Testing

A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.

GAMES

[NBA 2K20 Hacks] Get Your Free Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan Packs: Here's How

NBA 2K20's card packs can be tricky but if you want to find a way to get Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan, Galaxy Opal Magic Johnson, and GO Derrick Rose all together, here's how!

TECH

[Tiktok Video] Dancing Doctor's "Coronavirus Dance Moves" Catches Janet Jackson's Attention

A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day

RIP to Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Comes Up With A Creative Way to Honor the Polio Doctor Despite April Fools' Day

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

Japanes Simulation Shows The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Cover Tokyo With Ashes 10 Times The Debris Cleared During The 2011 Tsunami!

[Japanese Simulation] The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Leave Tokyo With 10 Times The Debris Compared to 2011 Tsunami

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC work on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate

[Coronavirus Vaccine] Novel Injection Technology Effective on Mice: How About Humans?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Potentially Dangerous Giant Asteroid To Enter Earth's Orbit This Month

Facebook Allegedly Threatens to Ban Hand-Sewn Mask Organizers From Posting Donation Campaigns: Why is That?

Xenobots: The Next Generation of Living Robots

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Coronavirus From X-Rays Quicker Than Traditional Testing

[VIDEO] Here's How Working Out In Space Looks Like! NASA's Astronauts Aboard The International Space Station Show You How It's Done

Real Time Analytics