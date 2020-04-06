Science

SpaceX Is Now First In Race to Bring NASA Astronauts To The International Space Station After Boeing Announces It Will Repeat Starliner Test

By Urian , Apr 06, 2020 09:10 PM EDT
Close

Boeing has recently agreed to repeat a test flight of its previous Starliner space capsule setting their ambitions to make a crewed space trip back putting SpaceX at the front of the race to return NASA's astronauts to space from the very soil of the United States.

SpaceX Is Now First In Race to Bring NASA Astronauts To The International Space Station After Boeing Announces It Will Repeat Starliner Test
(Photo : Screenshot From Pxhere Official Website)
SpaceX Is Now First In Race to Bring NASA Astronauts To The International Space Station After Boeing Announces It Will Repeat Starliner Test

This announcement came after the previous flight last year that failed due to software glitches preventing the capsule from reaching the International Space Station. This repeat will happen most likely sometime in October or even November meaning that the company will probably not fly a mission with astronauts boarding any time this year.

Boeing vs. Spacex

While spaceX has finally scheduled to make their first ever crewed flight of its Dragon capsule next month, Boeing has to do tests once again of their Starliner. Boeing has previously said this year that it was taking a $410 million charge just to offset the cost of their Starliner's expensive proposition.

The Starliner spacecraft's test demonstration without a crew on board went bad quite shortly after its lift in Cape Canaveral back in December. Ever since then, NASA as well as Boeing have then revealed that they have been experiencing several problems which include the timing issue with the computer which was 11 hours off!

Read Also: SpaceX's Third Launch Fail: Explosion Happens As Liquid Nitrogen Pours

Since NASA's astronauts will be flown for the first time since the previous Space Shuttle was retired back in 2011, the importance of this launch is obvious. Boeing reported that they did not want to take any chances according to officials especially when the crisis it previously endured when two different 737 Max airplanes crashed down and killed 346 people.

Whose decision was it?

It is still unclear if the decision to refly the mission was made by either NASA or Boeing but it seems like NASA's influence on Boeing was the pushing factor. The move was then portrayed as Boeing's recommendation to NASA which was then approved.

A statement by the space agency expresses that it "has accepted the proposal to fly the mission again and will work side-by-side with Boeing to resume flight tests." If Boeing would have proceeded to propose a manned ship mission, NASA has noted that it "would have completed a detailed review and analysis of the proposal to determine the feasibility of the plan."

Read Also: [Schedule and Location] How to Spot NASA's International Space Station

A little after The Post has published this story, Boeing has then confirmed that it would repeat the mission without the use of a crew which should allow them to properly evaluate the Starliner and not cost taxpayers to waste their money. "We will then proceed to the tremendous responsibility and privilege of flying astronauts to the International Space Station."

SpaceX and their condition to go to space

Last month, SpaceX has given an announcement regarding a problem which led up to the test of its spacecraft's parachute system. This capsule-shaped device was designed to simulate the weight and mass of a spacecraft but has become unstable as it was then being hoisted aloft by a certain helicopter.

TAG Space, NASA, International Space Station, Boeing

Related Articles

The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.

NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!

The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.
President Donald Trump has just recently given the go signal on Moon mining, allowing NASA to advance to the next level! Here's all you need to know.

Trump Approves Moon Mining! Here's What You Need to Know

President Donald Trump has just recently given the go signal on Moon mining, allowing NASA to advance to the next level! Here's all you need to know.
NASA's astronauts aboard the International Space Station show the world how they work out in an interesting video they have just recently uploaded to Twitter

[VIDEO] Here's How Working Out In Space Looks Like! NASA's Astronauts Aboard The International Space Station Show You How It's Done

NASA's astronauts aboard the International Space Station show the world how they work out in an interesting video they have just recently uploaded to Twitter
The giant asteroid 1998 OR2, which will be visible through small telescopes as it travels near Earth on April 29, may be identified as a possible threat to the planet due to its proximity, says NASA.

Potentially Dangerous Giant Asteroid To Enter Earth's Orbit This Month

The giant asteroid 1998 OR2, which will be visible through small telescopes as it travels near Earth on April 29, may be identified as a possible threat to the planet due to its proximity, says NASA.
SpaceX has experienced its third launch fail with the recent SN3 prototype as it exploded as liquid nitrogen was being poured into the rocket's very own propellant tanks.

Third Launch Fail For SpaceX: Explosion Happens As Liquid Nitrogen Pours

SpaceX has experienced its third launch fail with the recent SN3 prototype as it exploded as liquid nitrogen was being poured into the rocket's very own propellant tanks.
If you want to see NASA's International Space Station for yourself, all you have to do is get a good telescope and point it in the right direction at the right time!

Right Place Right Time: How to Spot NASA's International Space Station

If you want to see NASA's International Space Station for yourself, all you have to do is get a good telescope and point it in the right direction at the right time!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Facebook Android App Switched Features To The Bottom Of The Screen: Why!?

Ever wondered why Facebook has decided to switch its features to the bottom side of the screen?

SCIENCE

NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!

The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.

GAMES

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.

TECH

[Tiktok Video] Dancing Doctor's "Coronavirus Dance Moves" Catches Janet Jackson's Attention

A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day

RIP to Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Comes Up With A Creative Way to Honor the Polio Doctor Despite April Fools' Day

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

Japanes Simulation Shows The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Cover Tokyo With Ashes 10 Times The Debris Cleared During The 2011 Tsunami!

[Japanese Simulation] The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Leave Tokyo With 10 Times The Debris Compared to 2011 Tsunami

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC work on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate

[Coronavirus Vaccine] Novel Injection Technology Effective on Mice: How About Humans?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Potentially Dangerous Giant Asteroid To Enter Earth's Orbit This Month

Boeing Repeats Starliner Test Putting SpaceX First In Race To Bring NASA Astronauts To The International Space Station

Trump Approves Moon Mining! Here's What You Need to Know

Facebook Allegedly Threatens to Ban Hand-Sewn Mask Organizers From Posting Donation Campaigns: Why is That?

Xenobots: The Next Generation of Living Robots

Real Time Analytics