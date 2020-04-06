Games

Esports Celebrity Joins FaZe Clan on Fortnite! Could Their New All-Star Teams Secure The Championship This 2020?

By Urian , Apr 06, 2020 11:09 PM EDT
Close

Fortnite will be getting another Exports celebrity to join the FaZe clan and fans are excited to see just how this possibly improve the FaZe clan! Bizzle, an esports celebrity recently department from Ghost Gaming and shortly after that, started taking another tier one org interest.

Esports Celebrity Joins FaZe Clan on Fortnite! Could Their New All-Star Teams Secure The Championship This 2020?
(Photo : Screenshot From FaZe Clan @FaZeClan Official Twitter Page)
Esports Celebrity Joins FaZe Clan on Fortnite! Could Their New All-Star Teams Secure The Championship This 2020?

It was previously reported that the failed negotiations between Aydan, Bizzle, and others from their previous org known as Ghost Gaming has influenced their decision to leave. Apparently, the story is actually a little deeper than what can be seen by the naked eye!

Bizzle's story

Just a few moments ago, Bizzle himself has announced his decision to join one of the hottest orgs today known as the "Faze Clan" without having to say too much to his fans. In fact, the esports celebrity did not have to say much at all except three different words.

"Joined Faze Clan" were the only three words that the esport celebrity needed to say in order for him to garner over 20,000 likes just within a half hour. Of course, the love started to pour down from the broader community within seconds!

Bizzle's new teammates which included Dubs and Mongraal have both expressed their excitement for this new action as they replied "LOOOOOL LET'S GO" from the words of Mongraal as Dubs' expression was not too far off.

The official announcement

The announcement has come at such a perfect timing just hours after Faze Clan has recently revealed that they were not yet finished with their own signing spree. Other esport celebrities that signed up include the Call of Duty YouTube creator and also Twitch Streamer known as Swagg!

The Faze Clan is reported to shift focus right after the weekend's end by means of doubling down on their own Fortnite division! For this to be accomplished, Faze would need to get the newest and hottest free agent on the wide block and just call it a regular Monday.

Read Also: Error Message From League of Legends: How Does Riot Games Address This Issue?

Bizzle's accomplishments

Faze Clan has released a video which does an excellent job at highlighting Bizzle's really extensive list of accomplishments ever since the dawn of his highly competitive career!

These accomplishments include

2nd place at the Pax East last 2018

4th place at the TwitchCon last 2018

1st place at the Secret Skrimlish last 2019

4th place at the Katowice last 2019

23rd place at the World Cup (Solos) last 2019

2nd place at the Dreamhack Anaheim this 2020

Read Also: Aliens Are Here! Grand Theft Auto Online Unleashes Rockstar Games' Nightmares Through A New Survival Series and Peyote

According to an article by Fortnitetracker, even though Bizzle is not really the "greatest of all time" when it comes to playing Fortnite in general, after watching Bizzle continually crush event after event and also keep up with the rapidly evolving beta, there is no doubt that he is a strong contender.

There is also obviously no doubt that Faze Clan will be even stronger than before with the likes of Megga, Dubs, Mongraal, and now even Bizzle joining the squad, the Faze Clan looks like an even scarier team going into the upcoming 2020 competitive circuits!

TAG Fortnite, esports, twitter, Video Games

Related Articles

Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.
The upcoming first-person-shooter game by Riot Games has confirmed that they will be adding a controversial feature to Valorant. Will this make or break the upcoming game?

Riot Games Add Controversial Feature to Valorant: Will This Make Or Break The Upcoming Game?

The upcoming first-person-shooter game by Riot Games has confirmed that they will be adding a controversial feature to Valorant. Will this make or break the upcoming game?
Grand Theft Auto Online has just recently gotten an alien survival series as well as a peyote vegetation addition from Rockstar Games to spice things up a little bit.

Aliens? Peyote? Grand Theft Auto Online Gets A Weird Rockstar Games Nightmare!

Grand Theft Auto Online has just recently gotten an alien survival series as well as a peyote vegetation addition from Rockstar Games to spice things up a little bit.
Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.

League of Legends Error Message: How Does Riot Games Deeal With This Issue?

Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.
NBA 2K20's card packs can be tricky but if you want to find a way to get Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan, Galaxy Opal Magic Johnson, and GO Derrick Rose all together, here's how!

[NBA 2K20 Hacks] Get Your Free Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan Packs: Here's How

NBA 2K20's card packs can be tricky but if you want to find a way to get Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan, Galaxy Opal Magic Johnson, and GO Derrick Rose all together, here's how!
Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake brings back a powerful boss who is quite difficult to defeat. Here's how to defeat Nemesis!

Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake Hack: How to Defeat Nemesis

Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake brings back a powerful boss who is quite difficult to defeat. Here's how to defeat Nemesis!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Facebook Android App Switched Features To The Bottom Of The Screen: Why!?

Ever wondered why Facebook has decided to switch its features to the bottom side of the screen?

SCIENCE

NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!

The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.

GAMES

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.

TECH

[Tiktok Video] Dancing Doctor's "Coronavirus Dance Moves" Catches Janet Jackson's Attention

A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day

RIP to Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Comes Up With A Creative Way to Honor the Polio Doctor Despite April Fools' Day

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

Japanes Simulation Shows The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Cover Tokyo With Ashes 10 Times The Debris Cleared During The 2011 Tsunami!

[Japanese Simulation] The Next Mt. Fuji Volcano Eruption Could Leave Tokyo With 10 Times The Debris Compared to 2011 Tsunami

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC work on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate

[Coronavirus Vaccine] Novel Injection Technology Effective on Mice: How About Humans?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Riot Games Add Controversial Feature to Valorant: Will This Make Or Break The Upcoming Game?

Aliens? Peyote? Grand Theft Auto Online Gets A Weird Rockstar Games Nightmare!

Did You Know That League of Legends Champion 'Zilean' Is A Tribute To One Of Riot Games Staff? Here Are Other Fun Facts

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

[NBA 2K20 Hacks] Get Your Free Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan Packs: Here's How

Real Time Analytics