How To

[Spoiler Alert] How to Unlock Final Fantasy VII Remake's Hard Mode and Chapter Select From Square Enix

By Urian , Apr 07, 2020 08:27 PM EDT
Close

Final Fantasy VII Remake's own most challenging difficulty will be hidden away from the plain sight along with the option of replaying previous chapters in the game. If you are still pretty curious on how to unlock these features, continue reading!

[Spoiler Alert] How to Unlock Final Fantasy VII Remake's Hard Mode and Chapter Select From Square Enix
(Photo : Screenshot From PlayStation Official YouTube Channel)
[Spoiler Alert] How to Unlock Final Fantasy VII Remake's Hard Mode and Chapter Select From Square Enix

Square Enix has done a great job at hyping up the fans for the new Final Fantasy VII Remake and although it is still considered a Remake of the original game, there might still be a few changes which players are yet to experience.

Hard mode is hidden away

During your very first playthrough of this game, you will only be able to choose from three different difficulty settings which include the classic, easy, and also the normal setting. Once you have completed the game, you will finally be able to unlock a whole new level of difficulty in the game's Hard mode and you will also be given the ability of replaying any chapter of this game with the new Chapter Select option that will be seen on your "System" settings in the menu screen.

Of course, it is always wise to make sure to save your game right after you complete it, otherwise you will lose quite a lot of in game progress. Do not worry, the game actually explains this process quite thoroughly.

Read Also: [NBA 2K20 Hacks] Galaxy Opal Michael Jordan? Galaxy Opal Magic Johnson? GO Derrick Rose? Here's How to Get Them All!

Regardless if the game is saved or not upon completion, you will be able to see a small note on your cleared-game save which is labeled "Chapter Select" meaning the data has access to both the Hard mode as well as Chapter Select.

The new two settings

Once you have accomplished this game, this means that you can use Hard mode on whichever chapter you choose to play. In fact, you can even start at the very beginning of the game and work your way until the end!

This specific mode is not for those who do not appreciate a massive challenge because you will then not be able to use any of your items whatsoever in both combat or even outside of combat!

Read Also: Aliens Are Here! Grand Theft Auto Online Unleashes Rockstar Games' Nightmares Through A New Survival Series and Peyote

This means that no potions, ethers, or even phoenix downs can be used during the game! Players will then only be able to rely solely on using Esuna in order to clear status ailments as well as recover all lost HP with cures.

Although you will still be able to fully recover your lost HP and MP by resting on the benches or even at inns, it is crucial that you make sure not to blast through all of your MP in your first fight! This mode will be quite rewarding for those tactical minds out there.

Hard mode also brings an additional set of new items and weapon manuscripts to collect as well as tough challenges to try out on the VR battle and also the Corneo Collesium. If you were ever wondering about the repay value, battles are now more intense that there is a far greater trade-off when your character uses magic and MP which you might need more later on.

TAG Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy, Video Games, Square Enix

Related Articles

The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!

Riot Games Release Brand-New VALORANT; Watch Now To Get A Chance To Play The Game Early!

The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!
Square Enix has had quite the success with its Final Fantasy franchise. Check out the seven best Final Fantasy games of the last decade!

Square Enix's 7 Best Final Fantasy Games of The Last Decade

Square Enix has had quite the success with its Final Fantasy franchise. Check out the seven best Final Fantasy games of the last decade!
Niantic has been able to keep up with the sudden change of life where people are mostly staying indoors by offering awesome Pokemon Go deals weekly for players to take advantage of!

Cheap Bundles Everywhere: Pokemon Go Gets a New 1 PokeCoin Bundle Including 20 Ultra Balls!

Niantic has been able to keep up with the sudden change of life where people are mostly staying indoors by offering awesome Pokemon Go deals weekly for players to take advantage of!
Ever wondered what the top 3 Normal type Pokemons for defense would look like? Well, here they are!

Top 3 Normal Type Pokemons for Defense: Pokemon Go Guide

Ever wondered what the top 3 Normal type Pokemons for defense would look like? Well, here they are!
Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.
The upcoming first-person-shooter game by Riot Games has confirmed that they will be adding a controversial feature to Valorant. Will this make or break the upcoming game?

Riot Games Add Controversial Feature to Valorant: Will This Make Or Break The Upcoming Game?

The upcoming first-person-shooter game by Riot Games has confirmed that they will be adding a controversial feature to Valorant. Will this make or break the upcoming game?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

SCIENCE

NASA Program To Utilize $7M In Funding Research, From Stronger Spacecraft To Landing Humans On Mars - What They Have Planned Will Blow You Away

NASA looks to increase our capabilities with studies to find out more about space and its cosmic inhabitants

GAMES

Riot Games Release Brand-New VALORANT; Watch Now To Get A Chance To Play The Game Early!

The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!

GAMES

[August 1] Lego and Nintendo's Brand New Super Mario Lego Set Starts At $59.99! Here's All You Need To Know

Lego and Nintendo have just recently announced that they will be working together to bring a new Super Mario Lego set! Will the $59.99 set be worth the price?

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Repeatedly Touches Front Door With Hand Contaminated From Wiping Nose

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Contaminates Front Door By Repeatedly Touching After Wiping Nose

[Facebook Post] Police Found Illinois Mayor's Wife At A Bar Party Right After The Mayor Ordered People To Stay Indoors!

Illinois Mayor Breaks Up Party At A Bar: Police Found His Wife At One Of Them!

RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day

RIP to Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Comes Up With A Creative Way to Honor the Polio Doctor Despite April Fools' Day

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP HOW TO

[Spoiler Alert] How To Unlock Both Hard Mode and Chapter Select in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake!

How to Make A Lego Stop Motion Movie On Your Android Phone

Real Time Analytics