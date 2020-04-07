Man Out of Ventialtor TWO Days After Blood Plasma of Recovered Coronavirus Patients Was Used

Close

A certain coronavirus patient was able to experience clear ventilation after only two days of receiving blood plasma from previous people who have already recovered from the virus in a specific breakthrough which is described by scientists as "remarkable."

The initial tests in order to find out whether or not the antibodies of the people who have already successfully fought and conquered the virus can actually help others do the exact same thing. The test came back with positive results as 10 critically ill patients have finally recovered quickly because of this.

The possible treatment

This specific type of treatment is known as the convalescent plasma therapy or CP and was used way back during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic even before antivirals and vaccines were available. This treatment is based on the very fact that the blood of those people who have already recovered contains strong antibodies that are already trained to fight this virus.

Currently, there is still no treatment for the coronavirus and vaccines are most likely to be available next year at the earliest which means that the treatment of this virus should be the priority.

According to researchers from the Jiao Tong University School of Medicine located in Shanghai who later on called for even larger trial clinics, the results suggested that the blood plasma therapy was still the safest and most promising treatment for those sever COVID-19 patients.

Read Also: Viagra Gas for Coronavirus Treatment? US and European Doctors Start Testing!

Is this treatment process safe?

According to British experts, there still needs to be more studies in order to safely say that this specific treatment is both safe and effective before it would be deployed in a larger spectrum. The president of the British Pharmacological Society Sir Munir Pirmohamed stated that "It was not a randomized trial and all of the patients also received other treatments, including antivirals such as remdesivir, which are currently being test for Covid-19. "

Sir Munir Pirmohamed even added that it was also very important to remember that there are still a few potential safety concerns surrounding this type of treatment, including illnesses that actually occur by means of transfusion. According to him, "Even if it's proven effective, scalability for treating a large number of patients can become an issue. "

Read Also: [VIDEO] JK Rowlings Shares Breathing Techinques That Helped Her Conquer COVID-19

The journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published a pilot study that involved 10 different patients from the age of 34 all the way to 78 who were presented with severe symptoms of COVID-19 which include shortness of breath as well as chest pain.

These patients were then able to receive a transfusion of 200ml blood plasma resulting to what the researchers reported as "clinical symptoms, which also included fever and cough, subsided within three days."

A 42 year old man taken off the ventilator

A certain 42 year old man who was already seriously ill and relying on the ventilator was then able to breathe for himself again just after two days! The United States along with the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has already approved the use of CT therapy as an experimental treatment for now in clinical trials and also for critical patients with no other possible options.

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.