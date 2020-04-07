Culture

[VIRAL VIDEO] Pineapple Pen Song That Entertained Trump Now Has Remix That Talks About Washing Your Hands!

By Urian , Apr 07, 2020 10:27 PM EDT
Close

A Japanese comedian was able to storm the internet with his nonsense hit called the "Pineapple-pen" becoming a huge success on social media and even entertaining the United States President, Donald Trump! The song is actually back with a brand new remix only this time, the message of the song has gotten deeper. The message of the song is now about washing your hands!

[VIRAL VIDEO] Remember The Pineapple Pen Song (PPAP) That Entertained Trump Himself? The Remix Now Talks About Washing Your Hands!
(Photo : Screenshot From -PIKOTARO OFFICIAL CHANNEL-公式ピコ太郎歌唱ビデオチャンネル YouTube Channel)
[VIRAL VIDEO] Remember The Pineapple Pen Song (PPAP) That Entertained Trump Himself? The Remix Now Talks About Washing Your Hands!

The Japanese performer

This specific entertainer goes by the name of Pikotaro and has has even gotten a Guinness World Record way back in 2016 for his 45-second Pen Pineapple Apple Pen or more popularly known as "PPAP" hit which has actually become the world's shortest song to ever break into the Billboard Hot 100 itself!

As of recent, he has actually repurposed this catchy and bizarre hit in order to promote proper handwashing as the whole world tries to battle the global coronavirus pandemic even by the application of simple hygiene.

Pikotaro actually rose to fame way back in 2016 right after pop star Justin Bieber shared his video on social media saying that it was his "favourite video on the internet" and naturally, fans started to check the video out, share the video, and voila! PPAP became famous!

 

PPAP remix

The Japanese performer Pikotara is still once again dressed in his trademark animal print with a really thin moustache! Pikotaro then swaps the original lyrics "I have a pen. I have an apple. Apple pen!" to new lyrics saying "I have a hand. I have a soap. Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash!"

As the performer displays his palms before pressing them together, he starts saying "Clean hand, clean hand," ending with "Pray for people and peace (PPAP)."

Read Also: [VIDEO] JK Rowlings Shares Breathing Techinques That Helped Her Conquer COVID-19

Once again, the song has done what it was supposed to do and just after three days, the song has been able to rack up more than three million total views on YouTube! Even the comedian's Twitter page is blasting with videos of different Japanese children laughing as well as imitating his all new handwashing dance.

According to an amused parent, "My three-year-old gets thrilled by Pikotaro's PPAP 2020. Let's wash hands," which shows that this song actually did have a positive effect on the younger generation during this pandemic as washing hands now seems fun because of the song itself!

Read Also: Police Found Illinois Mayor's Wife At A Bar Party Right After He Ordered People To Stay Indoors!

The success of the video

The video has already been viewed 67 million times within just a few weeks of hitting YouTube and is now being mimicked by children all around the world which include United States President Donald Trump's grandchildren themselves!

Pikotaro was even a surprise choice to entertain Donald Trump when he visited Japan way back in 2017! This viral and entertaining song was well received by Trump as the president even has a photo with Pikotaro showing all smiles.

This video's success has been a worldwide phenomenon and not just in Japan.

TAG Coronavirus, COVID-19, Viral, Viral video

Related Articles

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic
WhatsApp has decided to limit the number of times a message can be forwarded in hopes of limiting the amount of fake news being circulated. Will this method be effective?

[COVID-19 ] WhatsApp Stops Fake Viral Messages: Users Can't Circulate Messages Altogether Anymore

WhatsApp has decided to limit the number of times a message can be forwarded in hopes of limiting the amount of fake news being circulated. Will this method be effective?
A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Coronavirus From X-Rays Quicker Than Traditional Testing

A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.
Facebook's automated filtering systems seem to remove posts from the good Samaritans donating their handicrafts to battle the shortage of face mask and personal protective equipment.

Facebook Allegedly Threatens to Ban Hand-Sewn Mask Organizers From Posting Donation Campaigns: Why is That?

Facebook's automated filtering systems seem to remove posts from the good Samaritans donating their handicrafts to battle the shortage of face mask and personal protective equipment.
Google Doodle has just recently decided to honor everyone fighting the coronavirus with a touching message!

Google Doodle Has a Touching Message For Everyone Fighting the Coronavirus!

Google Doodle has just recently decided to honor everyone fighting the coronavirus with a touching message!
A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!

[Tiktok Video] Dancing Doctor's "Coronavirus Dance Moves" Catches Janet Jackson's Attention

A doctor has decided to shed some light amidst the virus by showing off his moves on TikTok!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

SCIENCE

NASA Program To Utilize $7M In Funding Research, From Stronger Spacecraft To Landing Humans On Mars - What They Have Planned Will Blow You Away

NASA looks to increase our capabilities with studies to find out more about space and its cosmic inhabitants

GAMES

Riot Games Release Brand-New VALORANT; Watch Now To Get A Chance To Play The Game Early!

The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!

GAMES

[August 1] Lego and Nintendo's Brand New Super Mario Lego Set Starts At $59.99! Here's All You Need To Know

Lego and Nintendo have just recently announced that they will be working together to bring a new Super Mario Lego set! Will the $59.99 set be worth the price?

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Repeatedly Touches Front Door With Hand Contaminated From Wiping Nose

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Contaminates Front Door By Repeatedly Touching After Wiping Nose

[Facebook Post] Police Found Illinois Mayor's Wife At A Bar Party Right After The Mayor Ordered People To Stay Indoors!

Illinois Mayor Breaks Up Party At A Bar: Police Found His Wife At One Of Them!

RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day

RIP to Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Comes Up With A Creative Way to Honor the Polio Doctor Despite April Fools' Day

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

[August 1] Lego and Nintendo's Brand New Super Mario Lego Set Starts At $59.99! Here's All You Need To Know

Real Time Analytics