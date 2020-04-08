Looking For The Best Bang For Your Buck? Here Are Some Cost-Efficient American Road Monsters You Can Choose From!

If you're looking for an affordable car that doesn't lag in the power department, there are several American models to choose from. The course of finding a cheap yet powerful piece of machine isn't the least bit easy. When one is discovered though, it is immediately tagged as a priority choice to anyone looking to purchase one.

One thing to note is the list below takes into consideration American cars that don't go over a $40,000 price tag. Most consumers would want to save as much as possible for other related things such as maintenance and cost of fuel.

1/10 - 2020 Chevy Spark, $13,220 @ 98 Horsepower

Now some may be wondering this even made the list, but even though it has a relatively smaller physique, with not much going for it in the strength section as well, the 2020 Chevy Spark provides the basic needs of the average worker at an excellent power-price ratio.

2/10 - 2020 Ford EcoSport, $19,995 @ 123 Horsepower

Family-friendly is the way to go for the 2020 Ford EcoSport, as it provides a compact size for travelling the hi-way. This versatility plus keeping under 20 grand makes this beast a steal.

3/10 - 2020 Chevy Malibu, $22,095 @ 122 Horsepower

Unlike some of the other beasts in this list, the 2020 Chevy Malibu is a dark horse that most people would skip through, but we suggest looking into it as it offers decently strong performance for a price that's within reach.

4/10 - 2020 Ford Fusion, $23,170 @ 175 Horsepower

Being one of the weaker cars among its siblings, the 2020 Ford Fusion has seen significant improvements from its manufacturer in recent years, giving it a balanced price tag to its capabilities.

5/10 - 2020 Chevy Camaro, $25,000 @ 275 Horsepower

The stellar 2020 Chevy Camaro is a beautiful piece of engineering that will stun onlookers with its beastly power. The base model of this machine offers an acceptable deal compared to most other options.

6/10 - 2020 Buick Regal Sportback, $26,295 @ 250 Horsepower

Most people wouldn't expect to see a Buick on a list for cheap cars, but the company has done a marvellous job at reducing the cost of some of their wares. The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is one of their more powerful but still affordable choices.

7/10 - 2020 Ford Mustang, $26,670 @ 310 Horsepower

The Mustang is probably one of the most known cars on this list, considering its history. Ford made sure to bring out all their arsenal as the 2020 Ford Mustang is a force to be reckoned with staying below the 30 grand mark while reaching the 300 horsepower threshold.

8/10 - 2020 Dodge Challenger, $28,095 @ 305 Horsepower

There have been some fantastic models of the Challenger series recently, that has led to expectations rising for the releases they offer. Presenting the 2020 Dodge Challenger that is probably everything anyone that loves cars could want.

9/10 - 2020 Dodge Charger, $29,995 @ 292 Horsepower

Similar to the Challenger series, Dodge has made relevant progress with their Charger models and entering this list is the 2020 Dodge Charger model. This power ride keeps itself just under $30,000 and reaching almost 300 horsepower.

10/10 - 2020 Chevy Impala, $31,620 @ 305 Horsepower

Being just above 30 grand, the 2020 Chevy Impala is a perfect candidate for this list offering a decent ratio of cost to performance.

