Science
NASA Spotted Record-Breaking 1 Million Square Kilometer Rare Hole Above Arctic
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency have spotted a rare hole that has opened up in the ozone layer above the Arctic which is set to be the largest of its kind ever detected.
According to Science Times, scientists said that this rare hole is the result of the unusually low temperatures in the atmosphere above the North Pole. The hole was tracked from the space and the ground over the past few days but scientists claim that the reduction of ozone concentrations has begun early in 2020.
By the beginning of April, the hole has already reached 1 million square kilometers in size.
It is not expected to pose any danger to humans unless it moves further in the south over populated areas, like the southern Greenland, where people would be at increased risk of getting a sunburn. But with the current trends, the hole is expected to disappear in a few weeks.
Read more here.
