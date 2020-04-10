Tech
Only 8 Were Found To Have Coronavirus Antibodies Out of 986 Tested in Colorado Using Finger-Prick Device
In California, several thousands of residents have been tested for antibodies against coronavirus. Scientists are currently waiting for the results of these privately funded endeavors to strengthen the community against the ongoing pandemic.
Stanford headed a study that has already finished testing at least 3,200 people for antibodies against the virus. Premier Biotech developed the finger-prick tests that were utilized for the project.
The country health department of Los Angeles will initiate a pilot testing program this coming Friday to test hundreds of people randomly to determine who has the antibodies.
United Biomedical executives are supplying the resources needed to test all the residents of San Miguel County in Colorado.
The project itself
There have already been 8,000 tests administered, but the company's laboratories have their hands full with the processing of the results done. A total of 986 results have finished the process, eight of which were found to have the antibodies in their system.
The tests taken were not yet approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but due to the existence of the crisis, they have been allowed to operate under relaxed guidelines.
Twenty-three of the remaining residents were dubbed 'indeterminate,' and the rest were found to be negative. This speaks to the inaccuracy of the results revealing the tests are not full proof.
Only one of the tests is approved by the CDC --- Celex, and it is expected to be available within 10-14 days.
On Thursday, Dr. Fauci shared he was advised that the availability of the kits would take 'weeks or days' The CDC did not reveal why only one test was approved.
New York, despite having the worst overall statistics of the infection, has not produced its antibody tests. The State Department of Health took upon itself to roll out its antibody tests to provide its residents. Governor Andrew Cuomo stated they are now working to ensure the tests are brought out to everyone in the area.
Officials say it is possible to administer 300 tests per day, increasing to 1,000 per day next week, and up to 2,000 per day the week after. Authorities explained the delay was a result of the incapacity of private companies to scale up quickly enough.
Leaders around the world are hoping the tests would bring about a change in the course of the pandemic, but there has been no effective one yet.
In Europe, several thousands of tests were discovered to be ineffective; this includes Spain, where it was found it was only 30% accurate. The reason for this is believed to be due to the insensitivity of the tests in detecting the antibodies.
Very little is known with the deadly COVID-19, such as the duration of immunity or if having contracted the virus beforehand and recovering could still lead to a second infection.
Read Also: [VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postmas Repeatedly Touches Front Door With Hand Contaminated From Wiping Nose
What can we expect?
Stanford scientist Dr. Eran Bendavid is leading the process in California, said he is hopeful the administered tests will answer some of the unknowns. He expressed his belief in the importance of the study and its implications on moving forward with how we understand the pandemic.
He says the most crucial piece of information is the number of infected people in the country.
A total of 3,200 volunteers from Santa Clara County were tested last week are now eagerly waiting for their results.
The locations for the tests were held at three sites; a church and two parks. Several volunteers, both from the clinical and non-clinical fields, handled the facilities and equipment.
The volunteers were notified of the project through Facebook ads, which led to a surge of participants that doubled every few minutes. Dr. Bendavid told Stanford Daily the number was growing in real-time, which led the team to panic and called off the registration so they may re-evaluate the process.
The volunteers were given a supplementary gift in the form of a $10 Amazon gift card. If the results were fruitful, the ones who were found to have antibodies would later be contacted within the week.
Premier Biotech posted on its website that the results will be available after 10 minutes of executing the tests and are viable up until 20 minutes afterward.
Read Also: Final Fantasy VII Remakr Goes Live On PS4: Here's What You Should Know As You Dive In To The World Of Midgar And Begin Your Adventure
Related Articles
[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
[VIDEO] Second 'Skin Deep' Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates Begins Testing: Do We Finally Have a Successful One?
The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?
This Bluethooth-enabled App Will Let You Know If You’ve Been in Contact with COVID-19 Patients
The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!
[Viral] Emotional Video Shows Nurses Thanking Citizens For Their Support
A recent emotional video has been released by some nurses in order to thank everyone for doing their part and for the support they have received as they brave the front lines fighting this virus.
Doctors Warn Ventilators May Potentially Harm Coronavirus Patients As 80% Die Of Infection On Ventilators In NYC
Doctors have now been warning that the overuse of ventilators could actually be causing more harm than actually helping as 80% of those put in ventilators in NYC die.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Only 8 Were Found To Have Coronavirus Antibodies Out of 986 Tested in Colorado Using Finger-Prick Device
Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
SCIENCE
[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
GAMES
Limited Time Event: Nintendo Releases New Pokemon Sword And Shield Special Max Raid Battle Centered Around Egg Pokemon Including Togepi, Munchlax, And Much More!
All-new Special Max Raid comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Come get your new companions now!