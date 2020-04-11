Science
[Video] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m
The Krakatoa volcano in coronavirus-stricken Jakarta erupted at about 9.58pm on Friday (April 10), spewing a large plume of ash as high as 500m. That's according to the Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation.
The Star reported that the eruption is said to be the strongest since December 2018 when the infamous volcano located 90 miles away from the country's capital, Jakarta, caused a tsunami that claimed more than 400 people on the coasts of southeastern Sumatra and western Java.
According to the Centre, volcano was classified at status level II, where residents in neighboring areas are banned from entering within a 2km radius of the crater.
The strongest eruption ever recorded was in 1883 when it brought about a massive explosion that was 10,000 more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.
Around 36,000 people were instanly killed in the 1883 eruption while hundreds of villages were burned down and ashes traveled as far as Europe.
Watch the video below:
Read ALSO: [VIDEO] Terrible Tornado Hits Brunswick, Ohio Leaving 90,000 Without Power
Related Articles
Mexican Volcano Spews Ash 3 Miles Into The Air
Popocatépetl volcano, the most active in Mexico, surprised residents by sending a huge column of ash into the sky. It has been dormant for years before it erupted in 1994.
Earthquakes strike, volcanoes sink
Earthquakes in Chile and Japan in 2010 and 2011 caused volcanoes to sink up to six inches. Two research teams measured nearly identical behavior, but they can't agree why it happened.
Irish monks show link between cold weather, volcanoes
Ireland holds records showing a link between cold temperatures and volcanoes that stretches for 1,200 years.
Humans walk upright because of volcanoes?
Bi-pedal mystery may be answered by the terrain around volcanoes.
Volcanoes: Threat Increasing?
This year's volcanoes have included snowy sightings and Alaskan eruptions.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Only 8 Were Found To Have Coronavirus Antibodies Out of 986 Tested in Colorado Using Finger-Prick Device
Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
SCIENCE
[Video] India's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m
The volcano, locally known as 'Anak Krakatau' has erupted Friday. How does it compare to its 1883 eruption? Watch!
GAMES
Limited Time Event: Nintendo Releases New Pokemon Sword And Shield Special Max Raid Battle Centered Around Egg Pokemon Including Togepi, Munchlax, And Much More!
All-new Special Max Raid comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Come get your new companions now!