[Video] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

The Krakatoa volcano in coronavirus-stricken Jakarta erupted at about 9.58pm on Friday (April 10), spewing a large plume of ash as high as 500m. That's according to the Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation.

The Star reported that the eruption is said to be the strongest since December 2018 when the infamous volcano located 90 miles away from the country's capital, Jakarta, caused a tsunami that claimed more than 400 people on the coasts of southeastern Sumatra and western Java.

According to the Centre, volcano was classified at status level II, where residents in neighboring areas are banned from entering within a 2km radius of the crater.

The strongest eruption ever recorded was in 1883 when it brought about a massive explosion that was 10,000 more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

Around 36,000 people were instanly killed in the 1883 eruption while hundreds of villages were burned down and ashes traveled as far as Europe.

Watch the video below:



