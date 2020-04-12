Tech

Coronavirus: Underage Girl and 5 Adults Shot At 400 Person Party That Breaks California's Stay-At Home Order

By Urian , Apr 12, 2020 09:04 PM EDT

As the coronavirus brings havoc wherever it goes, people are being advised to stay home in order to avoid the risk of infection. Some people though, still do not feel the need for following these guidelines and still gather in masses.

[Facebook Post] Underage Girl and 5 Adults Shot At 400 Person Party That Breaks California's Stay-At Home Order
(Photo : Screenshot From Pxhere Official Website)
[Facebook Post] Underage Girl and 5 Adults Shot At 400 Person Party That Breaks California's Stay-At Home Order

Authorities report that a recent party held in California which deliberately defied the state's very own stay-at-home orders in order to fight the coronavirus comes to ta "bad end" on Saturday as six people were shot!

The reports of this shooting

According to Kern County Sheriff's Office's post on Facebook, deputies responded to a certain call about a shooting and discovered that there was a party being held at a specific apartment complex over at Bakersfield. Lt. Cesa Ollague, the sheriff, shared sentiments on the matter by saying that "Unfortunately, it came to a bad end."

Ollague told The Association Press that after frantic witnesses saw the shooting with their very own eyes, they proceeded to call 911 which all happened a bit after midnight.

Read Also: [Heartbreaking VIDEO] Nurse Breaks Down And Tells The Public About The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths

There have been six reported victims according to the sheriff's office and that includes a juvenile female as well as five adults. According to the sheriff's office, all of the six victims were expected to survive the shooting.

Officials then told KGET-TV that there were around 400 people in attendance of the party where the gunfire was believed to have occurred. Investigators were able to find 94 spent bullet casings along with three live rounds at the very scene of the crime.

 

The coronavirus and its havoc across the world

As of Sunday, there have already been 22,416 cases of the COVID-19 all around California bringing the death toll to at least 634 deaths according to the reports by Johns Hopkins University. This is quite an alarming number as the totality of cases in the United States begin to rise.

The United States has just been recently hit by the virus which allegedly originated from China and as China's own number of cases seem to drop, the United States along with other countries have been experiencing a spike in the number of infected from the virus.

Read Also: [3D Simulation Video] Coronavirus Particles Still Spread At The Supermarket: Here's How

Certain precautionary measures like the stay-at-home measure is meant to work as a protective measure in order to stop the growing spread of this virus but it can only work if people follow it with due diligence. Other measures include the "social distancing" measure which means that people should avoid close contact from one another in order to stop the spread of the virus.

As the world is still putting their efforts together in looking for a cure and vaccine for this virus, the best possible measure available to citizens right now is to follow the "stay-at-home" measure along with the "social distancing" measure until further notice.

Stay-at-home does not necessarily mean that you have to trap yourself indoors, it just means that you should avoid going outside of the house unless absolutely necessary. 

TAG Coronavirus, COVID-19

Related Articles

A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.

[Heartbreaking VIDEO] Sobbing Nurse Reveals The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths

A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.

Only 8 Were Found To Have Coronavirus Antibodies Out of 986 Tested in Colorado Using Finger-Prick Device

Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?

[VIDEO] Second 'Skin Deep' Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates Begins Testing: Do We Finally Have a Successful One?

The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?
The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!

This Bluethooth-enabled App Will Let You Know If You’ve Been in Contact with COVID-19 Patients

The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!
A recent emotional video has been released by some nurses in order to thank everyone for doing their part and for the support they have received as they brave the front lines fighting this virus.

[Viral] Emotional Video Shows Nurses Thanking Citizens For Their Support

A recent emotional video has been released by some nurses in order to thank everyone for doing their part and for the support they have received as they brave the front lines fighting this virus.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release

SCIENCE

Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'

NASA's Spacecraft OSIRIS'REx set to touch-down on Asteroid Bennu to take samples to bring home.

REVIEWS

Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!

Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?

CULTURE

How To Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Online Anywhere In The World - Follow These Simple Steps

Want to watch Killing Eve Season 3? Here's what you need to know to stream your favorite show from anywhere in the world
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Coronavirus Patient Experiences Extreme Testicular Pain: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Testicular Pain Experienced By Coronavirus Patient: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away! Simulation Reveals Shocking Dangers

Beware: Simulation Shows Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away

Deep Sea Creatures

[VIDEO] Giant Alien-like String Creature Found On The Hunt. What is it?

Fortnite Is Not Threatened By Riot Games' Valorant: Tfue Explains Why

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Could Skype Be The Next Zoom?

Brand New Galaxy Smartphone: Hidden Selfie Camera Feature And How It Fares Against Other Brands

$37,000 Deadliest New Russian Sniper Can Kill From Two Miles Away

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

Real Time Analytics