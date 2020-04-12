Reviews

Apple Employee Laughs At Customer For Buying a New MacBook Air for $1,800: Here's Why

By Urian , Apr 12, 2020 09:09 PM EDT
Apple Employee Laughs At Customer For Buying a New MacBook Air: Here's Why (Photo : Screenshot From Pxhere Official Website)

A recent customer by the name of Chris Matyszczyk from Technically Incorrect of Zdnet has just recently narrated a story wherein he attempts to buy a new MacBook Air but is then met with laughter by the Apple Employee himself!

How the story went down

Chris has just recently ordered the new MacBook Air Which costs about $1800 and was reported by Chris as an impulse buy since he has not yet seen the product. Chris has a habit of talking to the store employee for their view first and was met with laughter.

Chris contacted an employee name "Fergal" (not real name) who responded to his inquiries with "HAHAHAHAHAHA" asking if he really did buy a subpar laptop even without getting the keyboard replaced in which Chris replied "I know, I know."

Read Also: Will Skype Be Number One After Zoom's Recent Privacy Issues?

According to the Apple employee, the new Air is a "good machine" continuing to ask Chris, "But you spent how much?" Chris replied in defense saying that he wanted something with more memory as well as storage and that he hopes that this new mac would last him a long time.

The employee then told him that the MacBook Air probably will but then continued to tell Chris, "But you know we're just going to come out with something new next year that'll make this Air look really, really old, right?"

The Apple employee then asked Chris as to why not just get a new iPad Pro instead continuing by saying at least there's something actually new about it. Chris then defended his choice by saying that he still does not believe it to be the "best writing instrument" for him.

Read Also: Ever Noticed The Facebook Android App Switched To The Bottom? Want To Know Why?

Chris narrates that the typing on the new Air was quite odd at first and that it took a while to get used to it reporting that the typing was sure, letters weren't sticking, the space bar worked perfectly, and the battery life was much better! Chris also reported that the lightness of the new MacBook made it much easier to carry

According to Gergal, "We love customers like you," he said. "You're always going to buy Apple because you're always going to buy Apple. All we've got to do is help you pick Apple this or Apple that."

Chris's journey to the new MacBook was

Chris had previously spilled a whole glass of milk on his last MacBook Air's keyboard saying that it was a "terrible, horrible, disgraceful keyboard." And after doing everything, the cursor was then stuck to the screen and the keyboard did not work at all.

After two hours, Chris went back to the machine and it finally started working! Everything except the space bar that is.

Chris' new MacBook experience

After getting the new Air, Chris immediately transferred his data into the new MacBook Air putting the old one in the cupboard. After the end of the first day, Chris then proceeded to put his (Beats) headphones on and lo and behold, the Bluetooth did not work! Chris has not yet told the Apple store employee about this.

TAG macbook pro, Apple, macbook air

Related Articles

Skype has been around for quite some time already and now that Zoom is experiencing a huge amount of backlash for its recent privacy issue, Skype could potentially be taking over the market.

Could Skype Be The Next Zoom?

Skype has been around for quite some time already and now that Zoom is experiencing a huge amount of backlash for its recent privacy issue, Skype could potentially be taking over the market.
Brand new Galaxy S21 to feature hidden selfie camera for easier access and a smoother look

Brand New Galaxy Smartphone: Hidden Selfie Camera Feature And How It Fares Against Other Brands

Brand new Galaxy S21 to feature hidden selfie camera for easier access and a smoother look
Recent discoveries have found that Apple has been compromised and that hackers can access both your webcam and microphone.

Hackers Hear! Hackers See! Apple Is No Longer Safe!

Recent discoveries have found that Apple has been compromised and that hackers can access both your webcam and microphone.
The new

[Apple Leaks] New "AirTags" Help Users Find Their Apple Device Even Without Bluetooth or Wi-Fi

The new "AirTags" created by Apple was made for the exact reason of being able to find devices even without the use of Wi-Fi.
Facebook has just recently announced that the Facebook Messenger app for both Windows and Mac is finally here!

No More Browser For Facebook Messenger: Windows and Mac Desktop App With Video Chat Is Here!

Facebook has just recently announced that the Facebook Messenger app for both Windows and Mac is finally here!
Apple has been known to release mostly luxury products but it seems like they've made a more affordable mobile phone amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Would this phone be available soon?

iPhone 9 Leak! Could the Cheaper Apple Phone Be Coming Any Time Soon?

Apple has been known to release mostly luxury products but it seems like they've made a more affordable mobile phone amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Would this phone be available soon?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release

SCIENCE

Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'

NASA's Spacecraft OSIRIS'REx set to touch-down on Asteroid Bennu to take samples to bring home.

REVIEWS

Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!

Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?

CULTURE

How To Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Online Anywhere In The World - Follow These Simple Steps

Want to watch Killing Eve Season 3? Here's what you need to know to stream your favorite show from anywhere in the world
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Coronavirus Patient Experiences Extreme Testicular Pain: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Testicular Pain Experienced By Coronavirus Patient: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away! Simulation Reveals Shocking Dangers

Beware: Simulation Shows Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away

Deep Sea Creatures

[VIDEO] Giant Alien-like String Creature Found On The Hunt. What is it?

Fortnite Is Not Threatened By Riot Games' Valorant: Tfue Explains Why

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP REVIEWS

$37,000 Deadliest New Russian Sniper Can Kill From Two Miles Away

How To Buy A Refurbished Monitor: The Dos and Don'ts of Second-Hand Purchasing

Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!

Real Time Analytics