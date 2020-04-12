Violating Tourists Made to Write "I Am So Sorry" 500 Times For Breaking Lockdown As Coronavirus-Shaped Cars Start Circulating in India

In a recent article by South China Morning Post, officials have recently reported that ten foreigners who deliberately broke the coronavirus lockdown in an Indian town that has been made famous by the Beatles, were then forced to write "I am so sorry" 500 times as a form of punishment.

This form of punishment is oftentimes being used on kids as form of punishment making them promise and write not to do the mischievous act again. The nationwide lockdown has just been imposed some time nearing the end of March, with residents no longer allowed to leave their homes unless for absolutely necessary reasons like buying groceries and medicine.

Police have started to result into wearing corona-shaped helmets as well as people driving coronavirus-shaped cars in order to spread awareness of the coronavirus to citizens around India.

The tourists violating the lockdown

The travelers were reportedly from Mexico, Australia, Austria, and also Israel. They were all caught taking a walk around the northern part of India's Rishikesh, which is a popular location being the place where the Beatles sought spirituality at an ashram back in 1968.

The local police officer named Vinod Sharma then made each one of them write "I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry" 500 times as punishment.

There are about 700 foreign tourist all the way from the United States, Australia, Mexico, and also Israel stayingin the area according to Sharma. Sharma then explained that this unusual form of punishment was then handed out to them in order to teach them a lesson about following the lockdown.

Police then said that they would direct hotels around the area to allow foreign guests to step out only if they are accompanied by a local helper.

The unusual police methods

Police have started to come up with some unusual methods in order to encourage people to stay at home in hopes to halt the spread of the virus and one of these unusual methods include wearing coronavirus-shaped helmets!

There have been some circulating videos on social media of officers beating drivers on the roadsides as well as making people do unusual things during this lockdown period like squats and also leapfrogs as a form of punishment.

On Sunday, the police said that they have arrested nine people violating this lockdown after an officer's hand was chopped off in the northern Punjab state's Patiala district.

According to the officials, the group was stopped inside a vehicle at a checkpoint. The group then refused to turn back as ordered then hit the accelerator in order to smash into steel barricade. During this clash, a certain member of a group pulled out a sword and sliced off a policeman's hand. Six more officers were then injured in the attack.

The country is expected to extend this nationwide lockdown despite originally scheduling the lift on Tuesday as there is currently 8,300 coronavirus cases along with 273 deaths from this disease.

