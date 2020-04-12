Spot the Naked Woman: Nude Model Turns Into Butterfly After Enduring the Entire Process Five Times in a Body Art Illusion

On the first look, this beautiful butterfly kind of resembles that of an oil painting canvas. However, if you take a closer look, you'll find out that the butterfly perching on a vibrant yellow flower is in fact a naked woman!

The artist behind the project

A talented artist by the name of Johannes Stotter, who is based in Northern Italy, has spent hours painstakingly painting the model's curves in order to complete the masterpiece and creating an astounding optical illusion!

Johannes has been referred to as the 'Master of the Unseen' and has spent about five long years trying to perfect his technique. The artist believes that his most recent work known as 'The Butterfly' is his best yet!

Johannes reports that the first thing he did was make a sketch of the position by using a pencil before testing it out on a real person. Afterwards, the artist proceeded to create an even bigger sketch and this time, added the colors and structures of the butterfly as he imagined it would look like.

The artist then started to paint the background with a huge big yellow flower before actually doing the body painting. According to Johannes, "So far everyone has reacted very positively and many people agree that this is my best artwork so far."

The complexity of the piece

Despite the success of the final result, Johannes himself has admitted that this idea was no easy idea to pull off! He then explained that the idea of the very position happened quite suddenly and quickly, but the entire process was really long and also took a lot of work.

The artist explains that the model was also very professional and that there are many challenging aspects that go with the painting such as trying to find the right position and getting the model into that position.

The artist is very proud of his works saying that in his opinion, it is the best piece he has ever done so far and that it is hardly recognizable as a body painting. In order to fulfill the masterpiece, the model Laura, still had to go through the process a whole five times and also remaining perfectly still for hours!

Johannes also explained that when he designs, he also factors in who would be the perfect model to work with. According to the artist, when he thought of Laura, she immediately became the right person for the painting.

Laura the human butterfly

Johannes then explained that "She is very nice, beautiful inside and outside and a strong, patient model." Continuing by saying that he was sure that Laura loved becoming a butterfly despite having to go through the entire process a total of five times.

Laura was able to hold the position professionally allowing Johannes to do his job and finish his body-painted butterfly.

