New $37,000 Is the Deadliest Russian Sniper Rifle and Can Kill From Two Miles Away

By Urian , Apr 13, 2020 12:19 AM EDT
A Russian sniper rifle has just claimed the title of the world's most deadly rifle is now being hailed as the 'game-changer'! The new Lobaev Arms SVLK014S is said to be able to kill the enemy target from a distance of nearly two miles away! This legendary weapon costs 30,000 Pounds or about $37,000 and weighs about 22lbs and fires just one massive round at a time due to its esteemed single-shot bolt action.

The Lobaev Arms SVLK014S

According to The Mirror, his weapon is said to be able to fire accurately for up to 3,000m which is double the effective range of the previous L115A3, the older sniper rifle which the British Army uses that is accurate for up to 1,500m.

The chief engineer of the company that produced this mean machine, Yuri Snichkin, has recently said that "This weapon was made piece by piece, just like a Ferrari or Porsche, for people who appreciate high-precision guns as well as for professional snipers."

According to its specs, it fires a 408-inch Cheyenne Tactical round at about 900m per second from the very barrel itself! This is almost triple the speed of sound! Yuri Snichkin also said that "Such a bullet can pierce a rail that is 3cm thick. Imagine what will happen to an enemy. No bullet-proof vest will help him."

The members of the Royal Military Police's Weapons Intelligence Section has also stated that if the rifle can actually take out a target even if the target is located two miles away, this new sniper rifle could be a complete game changer!

Two things were noted by the member of the Royal Military's Police Weapons Intelligence Section. First being that a sniper has to be able to make correct judgment calls whenever he pulls the trigger. The second being that the rifle carried by the sniper has to be robust as well as in mint condition.

 

The implications of this new gun

This new gun implies that gun technology has been able to move a step forward as this new powerful weapon has broken the barriers of previous rifles capacity. 3000m is a very long stretch and can help snipers even more by providing better accuracy as well as being reliable despite the long distance.

3000m is about close to two miles which is a fairly long distance for a single rifle to be able to cover. With this new Russian technology, the user will be able to have a better shooting experience with the longer distance.

The only problem that this rifle has is that it costs about $37,000 USD which is a lot of money even for hobbyists and enthusiasts. If you are interested in purchasing this gun, you might have quite a lot of saving up to do before you can actually lay hands on this rifle.

For those who have the extra money and can afford to buy this rifle right away, you will be able to get your hands on the 'game-changer' itself!

