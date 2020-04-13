Storms Cause Flood in Texas Shortly After Tornado Hits Mississippi: 39,000 Without Power While Damage Is Being Assessed

Shortly after the recent the recent tornado that just hit Mississippi, it seems like mother nature was not yet done as it began to storm in Texas resulting to a flood that now leaves about 39,000 residents without power!

KLTV has just reported that on Sunday morning, storms have started to flood the roadways as well as knock out power to over thousands of East Texas homes. The Longview Police Department is reporting that the LaFamo Rd. down at the river bridge is being closed due to this flooding.

The whole city of Whitehouse has just recently said that the 1400 block of Woodland Hills Drive has just been closed due to the high water and has since reopened.

Police reports on the incident

According to the Gladewater Police Department, they have received multiple reports of water over the road around Shell Camp as well as the lower areas of Phillips Springs. They have then asked people to avoid going through these areas.

The Kilgore police have even reported flooding and downed trees on many roadways around the city. The Tyler Police Department also reports water over the road at Glenwood Blvd. all the way from W. Erwin up to W. Front St, E. Erwin/Loop 323; E. Front/Loop 323; Highway 31 W/Loop 323; S. Broadway Ave/Winchester Dr.; Old Jacksonville Highway/Sunnybrook Blvd; Bellwood Road/Hurt St. to S, Gaston St.; Reed Rd/Meadors Community.

Lights have also been reported to be out W. Oakwood/N. Palace; Old Henderson Highway/Loop 323; S. Broadway Ave/Elm St.; E. Front St/ Loop 323. The Longview Police Department is reporting many road closures along with a warning that people should avoid certain places.

The list of road closures include:

E. George Richey Road/Harley Ridge Road - All east and westbound traffic is shut down.

Ridgelea/Mobberly

East Loop 281/Airline - All east and westbound traffic is shut down.

McCann/George Richie

Eden

4th Street/Delwood - All north and southbound traffic is shut down.

Dundee/Cook

Birdsong/Andrews

Skyline/Airline

Fairway Oaks

Hallie/Trail Wood

Denson

Texas/Alpine

Scenic/Broadway

800 block of Texas - no through traffic

SWEPCO has also reported that there are about 39,000 power outages scattered around the KLT viewing area as of 8:45pm, Sunday. The Wood County Electric also reports 14,399 outages as of 9:45pm, Sunday.

A certain Facebook post from the electric cooperative states that there have been trees down, poles and transformers damaged, and miles of lines down. This post then states that much work is needed in order to overcome these outages and that the outage is expected to continue into Monday.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Terrible Tornado Hits Brunswick, Ohio Leaving 90,000 Without Power

Longview along with Kilgore Cable TV has recently reported that all of their cable as well as internet services are down in Kilgore along with many areas of Longview that are experiencing outages as well. Although the crews are already in the area, there is still no ETA on how long the outage will last.

The recent tornado that hit Mississippi was devastating and residents of Texas are still dealing with the current flood.

Read Also: [GRIM VIDEO] Ecuador Residents Can Smell Corpses on the Street after Deaths Rise From Coronavirus

TAG Tornadoes, Storms, Texas, mississippi

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.