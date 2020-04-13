Science
Storms Cause Flood in Texas Shortly After Tornado Hits Mississippi: 39,000 Without Power While Damage Is Being Assessed
Shortly after the recent the recent tornado that just hit Mississippi, it seems like mother nature was not yet done as it began to storm in Texas resulting to a flood that now leaves about 39,000 residents without power!
KLTV has just reported that on Sunday morning, storms have started to flood the roadways as well as knock out power to over thousands of East Texas homes. The Longview Police Department is reporting that the LaFamo Rd. down at the river bridge is being closed due to this flooding.
The whole city of Whitehouse has just recently said that the 1400 block of Woodland Hills Drive has just been closed due to the high water and has since reopened.
Police reports on the incident
According to the Gladewater Police Department, they have received multiple reports of water over the road around Shell Camp as well as the lower areas of Phillips Springs. They have then asked people to avoid going through these areas.
The Kilgore police have even reported flooding and downed trees on many roadways around the city. The Tyler Police Department also reports water over the road at Glenwood Blvd. all the way from W. Erwin up to W. Front St, E. Erwin/Loop 323; E. Front/Loop 323; Highway 31 W/Loop 323; S. Broadway Ave/Winchester Dr.; Old Jacksonville Highway/Sunnybrook Blvd; Bellwood Road/Hurt St. to S, Gaston St.; Reed Rd/Meadors Community.
Lights have also been reported to be out W. Oakwood/N. Palace; Old Henderson Highway/Loop 323; S. Broadway Ave/Elm St.; E. Front St/ Loop 323. The Longview Police Department is reporting many road closures along with a warning that people should avoid certain places.
The list of road closures include:
E. George Richey Road/Harley Ridge Road - All east and westbound traffic is shut down.
Ridgelea/Mobberly
East Loop 281/Airline - All east and westbound traffic is shut down.
McCann/George Richie
Eden
4th Street/Delwood - All north and southbound traffic is shut down.
Dundee/Cook
Birdsong/Andrews
Skyline/Airline
Fairway Oaks
Hallie/Trail Wood
Denson
Texas/Alpine
Scenic/Broadway
800 block of Texas - no through traffic
SWEPCO has also reported that there are about 39,000 power outages scattered around the KLT viewing area as of 8:45pm, Sunday. The Wood County Electric also reports 14,399 outages as of 9:45pm, Sunday.
A certain Facebook post from the electric cooperative states that there have been trees down, poles and transformers damaged, and miles of lines down. This post then states that much work is needed in order to overcome these outages and that the outage is expected to continue into Monday.
Read Also: [VIDEO] Terrible Tornado Hits Brunswick, Ohio Leaving 90,000 Without Power
Longview along with Kilgore Cable TV has recently reported that all of their cable as well as internet services are down in Kilgore along with many areas of Longview that are experiencing outages as well. Although the crews are already in the area, there is still no ETA on how long the outage will last.
The recent tornado that hit Mississippi was devastating and residents of Texas are still dealing with the current flood.
Read Also: [GRIM VIDEO] Ecuador Residents Can Smell Corpses on the Street after Deaths Rise From Coronavirus
Related Articles
Happening Now: Tornado Surge Claims 1 Life In Mississippi As Photos And Videos Emerge
Tornado Cluster hits several states as National Service Weather experts advise people to stay indoors and stay safe amid the catastrophe
300 Drones Used In Lady Gaga’s Superbowl Halftime Show
Lady Gaga wowed more than 160 million audiences with her stunning performance, highlighted by more than 300 drones powered by Intel.
Defund Planned Parenthood Continues To Trigger Nationwide Protests
Supporters of the 'Defund Planned Parenthood' begin to grow in number under the new administration of Pres. Donald Trump.
Planned Parenthood Problems: Texas To Cut Medicaid Fund
Texas seeks to cut Medicaid funding on abortion clinics and other reproductive services for women, adding to a long list of Planned Parenthood problems. The organization is threatened to be stripped off of financial support as a video from anti-abortionist group was leaked last year.
Is Texas Abortion Booklet Biased? Science Thinks So
Texas released a revised version of a booklet women receive 24 hours before a scheduled abortion. Critics say that the booklet is biased and clearly shows where the state stands about the abortion issue.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More
Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release
SCIENCE
Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'
NASA's Spacecraft OSIRIS'REx set to touch-down on Asteroid Bennu to take samples to bring home.
REVIEWS
Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!
Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?