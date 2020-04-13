How To Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Online Anywhere In The World - Follow These Simple Steps

A new season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's exciting show 'Killing Eve' has just been announced to release on BBC America on April 12. Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in their cycle of cat-and-mouse game. Worried you'll miss the action and fun? Follow the following steps to watch the iconic series wherever you are.

Upon its initial release, it immediately became a classic due to its harmonious mix between thrilling suspense and witty, dark humor, of which the latter is one of Waller'Bridge's specialties.

The reviews for the third installment in the series has been both good and bad, but fans of the show are sure to be curious about what happens next in the franchise. With the current situation of the coronavirus keeping people at home, what better time to lighten up the mood but with a show designed to appeal?

Here are the ways to stream the show from different countries around the world.

From outside your country:

If you are in a dilemma of being locked out of your country to the sudden lockdown of the world, you may be looking for something to take your mind off of it and relax with a comfy homebound show.

Typically, watching your usual shows from a different geographic location would result in geo-blocking, which is a significant obstacle you have to go through.

With the use of a VPN, though, you'll be able to continuously watch Killing Eve from outside your home country with ease. Which ones you use depends on the current location you are residing in, and the most common VPN to use is ExpressVPN.

The use of the application enables you to change the IP address of your device, whether it's a laptop, a phone, TV, or game console, so it reads you in another location entirely from where you are.

ExpressVPN was chosen by many because of its simplicity and relatively quick connections and moderate security. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee paid service you could try out or a better annual package for a massive 49% savings and an additional three months free.

Once the app is available to you, open it up to 'choose location' for a virtual transfer of your current position. When that's done, it's merely a matter of using your stream service as generally as you would've without the VPN.

What streaming platforms to use

Watch Killing Eve Season 3 in the UK for FREE

The streaming platform BBC is increasing its online security for the third installment of the series, where it will be aired on iPlayer before coming down to televisions nationwide.

It is possible to watch the first episode of the season online using Beeb's streaming platform on Monday, April 13, where it is expected to be uploaded around 6 a.m. BST.

The streaming service will also result in more people having access to the show due to only needing a valid UK TV license. For the more analog types, the first episode will be airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, on BBC One.

Watch Killing Eve Season 3 in the US

It is relatively more comfortable to watch the third season of Killing Eve in the US than it is in the UK. This is a result of Beeb giving priority to BBC America, where an earlier release date for the first episode is due to go up on Sunday, April 12, at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. The only requirement to watch the show is to stream it on AMC at the same time.

There are several packages available from cable companies that allow you to acquire these services, but the best would be Hulu because it provides both platforms in one bundle. A starting package of $5.99/month is available, which includes both BBC America and AMC, and better yet, there's a FREE trial period for you to get your views on and see if it fits you.

Watch Killing Eve Season 3 in Australia

ABC's iview streaming service provides Aussies the much-needed help in viewing their favorite new show by releasing the first episode on Monday, April 13, at noon local time.

And if for any reason, you are suddenly away from your country, you can still watch your favorite shows anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.

