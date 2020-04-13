Reviews

Lenovo to Launch New i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC for Almost $1000: Nvidia GeForce, NBMe SSD, and more!

By Urian , Apr 13, 2020 05:01 AM EDT
Lenovo to Launch New i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC for Almost $1000: Nvidia GeForce, NBMe SSD, and more! (Photo : Screenshot From Techino Tech4u Facebook Page)

Lenovo seems to be getting even more aggressive with its upcoming launch of the new Savior Blade 7000! Find out what you need to know about the new gaming PC giant Lenovo has promised PC gaming enthusiasts around the world.

What fans should expect of the Savior Blade 7000

For most PC gaming enthusiasts, there has always been that battle between other consoles and even the laptop believing in the "PC Master Race." In particular, the gaming culture has grown massively over the years and even Lenovo itself has seen the growth and has invested a lot of its resources in this area.

The very next PC by Lenovo is called the Savior Blade 7000 which is supposedly a mid-range desktop gaming PC. Sadly, no matter how good this new product by Lenovo sounds, PC gaming enthusiasts won't be able to expect its launch any time soon due to the occurring roadblocks in production.

Read Also: Apple Employee Laughs At Customer For Buying a New MacBook Air for $1,800: Here's Why

According to Gizchina, Lenovo is said to launch their Savior Blade 7000 on April 18, 2020. This specific desktop gaming computer is supposed to include an Intel Core i7-9700F CPU, a massive Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super GPU, coming with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a massive 512GB of NVMe SSD!

The retail price for this gaming computer is expected to be around 6,999 yuan which translates to almost $1000 USD.

What the images say about the Savior Blade 7000

The images show that the upcoming Savior Blade 7000 bears Lenovo's very own Legion logo as well as branding. This would then make it one of the new gaming desktop series for the company, as it only previously had the C series as well as the T series PCs before this one. The price would also be very cheap compared to both series if the expected price is to be followed.

As of now, there are still no official announcements for this specific gaming PC from Lenovo themselves so it is still a bit unsure when this gaming PC will be available. The best thing PC gaming enthusiasts can do now is wait for the official announcement by Lenovo as to when they are planning to launch this product.

Read Also: Wondering How To Buy A Refurbished Monitor? Here Are Some Second-Hand Purchasing Tips

The future of gaming PCs

The gaming PCs of the future seem to be getting better and better as the competition starts to get tougher. The more companies try to compete for the ultimate gaming PC, the more PC gamers can expect units to come out with even better specs than the last!

Another great thing about this is that with bigger and better units coming out, a price drop would also occur making this massive monster-gaming PCs a bit more affordable for the general public. The upcoming gaming PC by Lenovo is quite affordable at $1000 compared to other massive computers that cost much more than this specific unit.

TAG gaming, Computer, Lenovo, gaming PC

Related Articles

Lenovo's IdeaPad Miix 520, a 2-in-1 Surface clone will soon begin supporting Intel's latest 8th-generation CPUs

Lenovo IdeaPad Miix 520 Impression: A Surface Clone Laptop Featuring Quad-Core Power

Lenovo's IdeaPad Miix 520, a 2-in-1 Surface clone will soon begin supporting Intel's latest 8th-generation CPUs
Latest leak on the Moto X4 reveals impressive specs such as Snapdragon 630 chipset, dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor, and IP68 certification.

Moto X4 With Dual Rear Cameras, Aluminum Body And IP68 Certification Shows Up In Leaked Render

Latest leak on the Moto X4 reveals impressive specs such as Snapdragon 630 chipset, dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor, and IP68 certification.
Amazon and Newegg are the first ones to start the pre-order of these tablets. While Amazon will ship the ordered tablet

Lenovo Tab 4 Series Now For Pre-order In The US Starting From $129.99

Amazon and Newegg are the first ones to start the pre-order of these tablets. While Amazon will ship the ordered tablet "within 2 to 5 weeks", Newegg will start shipping on June 30.
At less than 3 pounds, the ThinkStation P320 Tiny is the world's smallest workstation and powered with Intel's 7th gen Core i7 processors and packs with Nvidia's Quadro P600 GPU.

Lenovo’s New Workstation Offers Killer Performance, As Light As MacBook Air

At less than 3 pounds, the ThinkStation P320 Tiny is the world's smallest workstation and powered with Intel's 7th gen Core i7 processors and packs with Nvidia's Quadro P600 GPU.
No word on the new special edition ThinkPad's specs, but Lenovo chief design officer David Hill writes,

Lenovo's 25th Year Anniversary Special Edition ThinkPad Is Coming Soon

No word on the new special edition ThinkPad's specs, but Lenovo chief design officer David Hill writes, "It has a wonderful black rubberized coating, three TrackPoint caps, and a keyboard to die for."
Lenovo sees the future laptop as one that bends or folds like a yoga mat.

Lenovo’s New Laptop Concept Is Weird

Lenovo sees the future laptop as one that bends or folds like a yoga mat.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release

SCIENCE

Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'

NASA's Spacecraft OSIRIS'REx set to touch-down on Asteroid Bennu to take samples to bring home.

REVIEWS

Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!

Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?

CULTURE

How To Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Online Anywhere In The World - Follow These Simple Steps

Want to watch Killing Eve Season 3? Here's what you need to know to stream your favorite show from anywhere in the world
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Coronavirus Patient Experiences Extreme Testicular Pain: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Testicular Pain Experienced By Coronavirus Patient: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away! Simulation Reveals Shocking Dangers

Beware: Simulation Shows Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away

Deep Sea Creatures

[VIDEO] Giant Alien-like String Creature Found On The Hunt. What is it?

Fortnite Is Not Threatened By Riot Games' Valorant: Tfue Explains Why

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP REVIEWS

$37,000 Deadliest New Russian Sniper Can Kill From Two Miles Away

How To Buy A Refurbished Monitor: The Dos and Don'ts of Second-Hand Purchasing

Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!

Real Time Analytics