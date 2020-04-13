Reviews
Vlogging Essentials: Pick Out the Best Camera for Your Career
Becoming a professional vlogger may seem easy for some, but the reality is that to become an actual professional, you would still need to invest in the right equipment in order for you to do so. There are a few things you have to keep in mind when you are taking a video and two of the most common things to look out for is the video quality as well as the sound quality.
As a lot of people have turned into professional vloggers, the competition is getting kind of tough which means that it is necessary that you get a head start. Proper equipment can be a huge advantage if it is used properly.
Here are a few of the best cameras to use from most expensive to least expensive:
4K Camcorder Vlogging Video Camera for YouTube CofunKool 60FPS 48MP Ultra HD WiFi Night Vision 16X Digital Zoom with Microphone Wide Angle Lens LED Light Battery Charger Shoulder Bag (2 Batteries)
This 4K Ultra HD camera has amazing features along with night vision, a wide angle lens, and even a microphone! Getting 4K quality helps your videos stand out from the rest as the difference is pretty obvious. This is the most expensive vlogging camera on the list but if you have the extra cash, this beauty is definitely worth it!
This camcorder is made for vlogging but if you choose to use it for more personal reasons, the quality is as good. With a 48MP camera, you can't really go wrong with this product.
Camcorder Video Camera YEEHAO WiFi HD 1080P 24MP 16X Powerful Digital Zoom Camera with Microphone and Wide Angle Lens Remote Control Lens Hood Infrared Night Vision YouTube Vlogging Camera Recorder
This is a more affordable version of the first camera but the quality is still pretty spectacular. The camera is capable of 1080P HD videos with 16x Zoom! This is a great start for a beginner vlogger as this set offers pretty decent specs.
The 24MP camera is definitely good enough for high quality YouTube vlogging videos and can even offer night-shots as well as good sound.
Video Camera Camcorder Vlogging Camera for Youtube Full HD 2.7K 30FPS 30 MP IR Night Vision 3 Inch Touch Screen Time-Lapse Camcorder with Microphone Remote Control Lens Hood and 2 Batteries
This may be the cheapest on the list but this is actually a pretty good deal! This product uses 30MP IR Night Vision making it pretty useful in dark surroundings. Another great thing about this product is despite being affordable, it can still provide 2.7K HD quality videos.
It's not really necessary to break your budget when picking out the perfect vlogging video. In fact, all you have to do is be a little bit smarter with the type of camera that you choose to use. Most professional vloggers don't start out with the best equipment anyway.
