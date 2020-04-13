Culture

[VIRAL VIDEO] Family of Deceased Coronavirus Patient Attacks Nurse Prohibiting Them From Getting Up Close

By Urian , Apr 13, 2020 09:24 PM EDT

The uneasy family of a certain man who died from the coronavirus were caught on video beating up a member of hospital staff in Mexico City right after they were told that they could not see the patient. The man's name and details were not disclosed except that the incident took place on Wednesday after the man died on Monday.

[VIDEO] Family of Deceased Coronavirus Patient Attacks Nurse After Being Prohibited To See Him
(Photo : Screenshot From Daniel Zamorano Official Facebook Page)
[VIDEO] Family of Deceased Coronavirus Patient Attacks Nurse After Being Prohibited To See Him

The disturbing video

A certain worker at the San Pedro Xalpa Zone 48 General Hospital was able to record this disturbing moment as the family started beating up the medical staff which included Nurse Daniel Zamorano.

In the video, one of the family members is heard screaming "let me go through. Police, police," as staffers then attempt to stop the melee right before the hospital worker and her colleagues locked themselves inside a room.

 

Zamorano decided to take this incident to Facebook early Thursday showing off his bruised face. Zamora then wrote that neighbors, friends, and family are always tough and that he was attacked by four men along with two women because of their dead relative that passed away from the coronavirus.

Zamorano explains that the proper protocol was to keep the patient isolated and if the patient dies, the patient has to be cremated. "He is not like another deceased [person] ... You will not see him again he dies inside a hospital."

Read Also: [GRIM VIDEO] Ecuador Residents Can Smell Corpses on the Street after Deaths Rise From Coronavirus

Further frustration is expressed by Zamorano with some of his own countrymen, who have been dismissive of the ongoing global pandemic's impact, which has claimed 115,286 lives and infected 1,864,269 others as of Monday.

The global pandemic is very much real

An emotional statement given by Zamorano begs the question of the future of Mexico as the country does not believe in the virus, criticizes medical workers, and a country "that if the government does not do what people want, [they will] hit, shout, spit, I'm sorry Mexico."

Zamorana later on took some time out to apologize for this post and even said that his incident could serve as a perfect example of all the stress being brought forward by everyone who is indirectly and directly affected by the whole coronavirus outbreak.

Mexico has already had 296 deaths along with 4,661 infected cases.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Underage Girl and 5 Adults Shot At 400 Person Party That Breaks California's Stay-At Home Order

Zamorana says that he realizes that his case can be an example of stress and anxiety caused by the #Covid19 and how it can actually cause chaos. Zamorana also noted out that the hospital security is not enough for this wave of distressed family members stating that he will not wait for it to happen to his own family, friends, bosses, colleagues, etc. "It is time to act, we still have time!"

While the whole world is already feeling the spread of the virus, scientists are currently working on a vaccine but it does not seem like it will be ready any time soon. The best thing the world can do is to follow proper guidelines regarding social distancing as well as other proper protocols.

TAG Coronavirus, COVID-19, Viral, Video

Related Articles

A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.

[Heartbreaking VIDEO] Sobbing Nurse Reveals The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths

A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.

Only 8 Were Found To Have Coronavirus Antibodies Out of 986 Tested in Colorado Using Finger-Prick Device

Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?

[VIDEO] Second 'Skin Deep' Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates Begins Testing: Do We Finally Have a Successful One?

The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?
The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!

This Bluethooth-enabled App Will Let You Know If You’ve Been in Contact with COVID-19 Patients

The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!
A recent emotional video has been released by some nurses in order to thank everyone for doing their part and for the support they have received as they brave the front lines fighting this virus.

[Viral] Emotional Video Shows Nurses Thanking Citizens For Their Support

A recent emotional video has been released by some nurses in order to thank everyone for doing their part and for the support they have received as they brave the front lines fighting this virus.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Gamer's Dream Come True! ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Sells At Only $900 ($300 Off)! GTX 1660, Ti Graphics Card, Ryzen 7, and More!

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G is now being priced at only $900, which is a massive $300 drop from its original price! The laptop comes with a Ryzen 7 processor, 512 SSD, and many more!

SCIENCE

Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators

"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.

TECH

Gamer's Dream Come True! ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Sells At Only $900 ($300 Off)! GTX 1660, Ti Graphics Card, Ryzen 7, and More!

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G is now being priced at only $900, which is a massive $300 drop from its original price! The laptop comes with a Ryzen 7 processor, 512 SSD, and many more!

GAMES

For College Gamers: List of Top Free Games

Are you getting tired of playing the same game for a long time? Look into the list of top free online games that have proved to be the most popular gamers all over the world.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Goes Back To Work after Recovering From the Deadly Coronavirus

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Coronavirus Survivor Goes Back To Work After Recovery

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

Video] India's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as high as 500m

[Video] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) researchers unveiled highest-ever resolution images of the Sun

[Photo] Scientists Captured Highest Resolution Ever of the Sun's Atmosphere Including Incredible Fine Magnetic Threads

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

How To Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Online Anywhere In The World - Follow These Simple Steps

For College Gamers: List of Top Free Games

Real Time Analytics