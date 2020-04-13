[VIDEO] "No One Will Die" Belarus President Claims to Have Found Cure For Coronavirus: Vodka, Saunas, and Baby Goats

The current president of Belarus by the name of Alexander Lukashenko has just made an incredible claim that there have been no deaths from the virus and that no one will die from the coronavirus in his repressive ex-Soviet state.

The dictator even ignored his own country's official figures which already showed 29 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 also brushing aside complaints made by doctors and human rights activists that he is risking "genocide" by not taking this matter seriously and even failing to order a lockdown.

The Belarus President's action plan

The Belarus President has previously claimed that the coronavirus can be cured by drinking vodka, going to the sauna, driving a tractor, or even playing with baby goats!

The Belarus President decided to tell his 9.5 million people that "we have already found combinations of drugs to rescue people."

Read Also: [GRIM VIDEO] Ecuador Residents Can Smell Corpses on the Street after Deaths Rise From Coronavirus

This 65-year-old has been ruling the capital Minsk with a strong iron fist for nearly a quarter of a century and he has not explained or given any details as to the specific cure. Instead, the president said that the people are already afraid and that no-one has died from the coronavirus within the country.

The Belarus President claims that the diseased died from chronic disease that they have already been suffering from which include cardiovascular inefficiency, diabetes, pulmonary failure, and also other complicated analysis "and there was coronavirus on top of that" stating that even the World Health Organization already agreed with him.

The president's claimed medical expertise and currently functioning operations

The president has said that "We already have this year's experience. 'And, from our experience, from Chinese, American, European experience - of how this disease is running - we see how we should work." The final remarks of the president said that if a person remains positive, they will be healthy.

Lukashenko has adamantly refused to ban ice hockey and football or even closing malls and churches still branding the coronavirus as "psychosis" and saying that world powers are actually exploiting it in order to extend their dominance.

Read Also: [Coronavirus] 80% Put On Ventilators Die In New York City: Are They Doing Harm More than Help?

A top flight football game went on last Sunday between the FC Dynamo Brest and the Isloch Minsk which was two of the most popular teams in the country. The game was watched by thousands in attendance. Everything from factories to kindergartens, bars to schools, and nightclubs to cinemas still remain open and it does not seem like they will close any time soon.

A certain virologist by the name of Andrus Voynich has recently stated that this act is already on the boundary of both crime and also the active destruction of Belarus' people. "

Factories, kindergartens, schools, bars, nightclubs and cinemas remain open. "I can only compare this with the genocide in Rwanda in 1994." Saying that the only difference was that Rowanda was done manually while this act was done with the help of an epidemic.

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.