Culture
[VIDEO] "No One Will Die" Belarus President Claims to Have Found Cure For Coronavirus: Vodka, Saunas, and Baby Goats
The current president of Belarus by the name of Alexander Lukashenko has just made an incredible claim that there have been no deaths from the virus and that no one will die from the coronavirus in his repressive ex-Soviet state.
The dictator even ignored his own country's official figures which already showed 29 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 also brushing aside complaints made by doctors and human rights activists that he is risking "genocide" by not taking this matter seriously and even failing to order a lockdown.
The Belarus President's action plan
The Belarus President has previously claimed that the coronavirus can be cured by drinking vodka, going to the sauna, driving a tractor, or even playing with baby goats!
The Belarus President decided to tell his 9.5 million people that "we have already found combinations of drugs to rescue people."
Read Also: [GRIM VIDEO] Ecuador Residents Can Smell Corpses on the Street after Deaths Rise From Coronavirus
This 65-year-old has been ruling the capital Minsk with a strong iron fist for nearly a quarter of a century and he has not explained or given any details as to the specific cure. Instead, the president said that the people are already afraid and that no-one has died from the coronavirus within the country.
The Belarus President claims that the diseased died from chronic disease that they have already been suffering from which include cardiovascular inefficiency, diabetes, pulmonary failure, and also other complicated analysis "and there was coronavirus on top of that" stating that even the World Health Organization already agreed with him.
The president's claimed medical expertise and currently functioning operations
The president has said that "We already have this year's experience. 'And, from our experience, from Chinese, American, European experience - of how this disease is running - we see how we should work." The final remarks of the president said that if a person remains positive, they will be healthy.
Lukashenko has adamantly refused to ban ice hockey and football or even closing malls and churches still branding the coronavirus as "psychosis" and saying that world powers are actually exploiting it in order to extend their dominance.
Read Also: [Coronavirus] 80% Put On Ventilators Die In New York City: Are They Doing Harm More than Help?
A top flight football game went on last Sunday between the FC Dynamo Brest and the Isloch Minsk which was two of the most popular teams in the country. The game was watched by thousands in attendance. Everything from factories to kindergartens, bars to schools, and nightclubs to cinemas still remain open and it does not seem like they will close any time soon.
A certain virologist by the name of Andrus Voynich has recently stated that this act is already on the boundary of both crime and also the active destruction of Belarus' people. "
Factories, kindergartens, schools, bars, nightclubs and cinemas remain open. "I can only compare this with the genocide in Rwanda in 1994." Saying that the only difference was that Rowanda was done manually while this act was done with the help of an epidemic.
Related Articles
[Heartbreaking VIDEO] Sobbing Nurse Reveals The Reality of Coronavirus Deaths
A recent video has just shown a nurse breaking down and informing the public of her heartbreaking sentiments towards the coronavirus as she has been tired of seeing deaths.
[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
Only 8 Were Found To Have Coronavirus Antibodies Out of 986 Tested in Colorado Using Finger-Prick Device
Several Health Departments are now conducting tests to find hosts of Coronavirus Antibodies to aid in the fight against the pandemic.
[VIDEO] Second 'Skin Deep' Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates Begins Testing: Do We Finally Have a Successful One?
The Bill Gates Foundation has backed up the second vaccine candidate which is now 'skin deep' instead of the previous deep jab. Will this be the final vaccine?
This Bluethooth-enabled App Will Let You Know If You’ve Been in Contact with COVID-19 Patients
The government has previously urging scientists to make an application for tracking down the people that the COVID-19 patient has been in contact with. Good news, it has now been resolved!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility
Another rumor is circulating the internet, suggesting that both Microsoft and SEGA are secretly working together! The rumor comes from a leaked June 14 E3 2020 ad.
SCIENCE
Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators
"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.
TECH
Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility
Another rumor is circulating the internet, suggesting that both Microsoft and SEGA are secretly working together! The rumor comes from a leaked June 14 E3 2020 ad.