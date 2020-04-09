Science

[Coronavirus] 80% Put On Ventilators Die Of Infection In New York: Are They Doing Harm More than Help?

By Urian , Apr 09, 2020 09:29 PM EDT
Close
(Photo : pixabay)

There have already been at least 80 % of New York City's coronavirus patients that have died on ventilators. Though health officials are vocal about promoting the use of ventilators to treat patients, some doctors actually advise against the use of these breathing machines.

The reason for this is that some hospitals have already reported unusually massive death rates for patients on ventilators. Some doctors have started to worry that the machine could actually be harming particular patients. These mechanical ventilators are used to push oxygen into the failing lungs of those patients by using a machine that involves sedating the patient then sticking a tube into their throat.

The need for ventilators

About 40 to 50 percent of patients with this severe respiratory distress actually die while on ventilators according to experts. The American Lung Association's chief medical officer Dr. Albert Rizzo has just recently said that the death rates are higher than normal and have also been reported elsewhere in the United States.

These reports have also started to emerge from both China and the United Kingdom. In fact, one UK report even put the figure at 56 percent. A small study in Wuhan, China, has also put the number at 86%.

Read Also: [3D Simulation Video] Coronavirus Particles Still Spread At The Supermarket: Here's How

The reason is still not clear but it may have something to do with the shape of the patients before the infection. Some experts also say that it could be related to how sick they finally became when they started using ventilators.

Other health professionals have started to question if ventilators are actually helpful or perhaps even igniting or worsening a harmful immune system reaction. Experts actually say that ventilators can eventually be damaging to the patient over time, as the high-pressured oxygen is pumped in the tiny air sacs in the patient's own lungs.

The claim of certain experts

Toronto General Hospital's expert on respiratory treatment Dr. Eddy Fan has said that "One of the most important findings in the last few decades is that medical ventilation can worsen lung injury - so we have to be careful how we use it."

Fan explained that the dangers can actually be eased by limiting the amount of pressure and also the size of breaths delivered by the ventilator. Some doctors claim that they are trying their best to keep patients off ventilators for as long as possible by deploying other techniques.

Read Also: Coronavirus Patient Experiences Extreme Testicular Pain: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Experts are saying that certain patients with bacterial pneumonia, for example, may only be on the ventilator for about a day or two. The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that it has been common for these patients to be on a ventilator for "seven days, 10 days, 15 days, and they're passing away."

Another growing problem is the supply for ventilators. Experts are worrying that as the cases grow in number, doctors will then be forced to make quite terrible decisions about who lives and who dies due to the lack of machines.

TAG Ventilators, Coronavirus, COVID-19

Related Articles

A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.

[3D Simulation] Here's How Coronavirus Spreads In The Supermarket

A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.
A recent simulation has shown that the risk of infection actually increases when you run six feet behind another runner!

Beware: Simulation Shows Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away

A recent simulation has shown that the risk of infection actually increases when you run six feet behind another runner!
Borderlands 3 has found a way to help people contribute to the fight of other medical problems during this time of coronavirus pandemic through playing a mini-game!

[Trailer] How to Play Borderlands 3 While Helping Scientists in Real Life

Borderlands 3 has found a way to help people contribute to the fight of other medical problems during this time of coronavirus pandemic through playing a mini-game!
Scammers are now selling blood and saliva from coronavirus survivors online through the dark web under the $1000 price tag!

Coronavirus Survivors' Blood and Saliva Are Being Sold OnThe Dark Web Under The $1000 Price Tag

Scammers are now selling blood and saliva from coronavirus survivors online through the dark web under the $1000 price tag!
Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic
WhatsApp has decided to limit the number of times a message can be forwarded in hopes of limiting the amount of fake news being circulated. Will this method be effective?

[COVID-19 ] WhatsApp Stops Fake Viral Messages: Users Can't Circulate Messages Altogether Anymore

WhatsApp has decided to limit the number of times a message can be forwarded in hopes of limiting the amount of fake news being circulated. Will this method be effective?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

[3D Simulation] Here's How Coronavirus Spreads In The Supermarket

A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.

SCIENCE

Doctors Warn Ventilators May Potentially Harm Coronavirus Patients As 80% Die Of Infection On Ventilators In NYC

Doctors have now been warning that the overuse of ventilators could actually be causing more harm than actually helping as 80% of those put in ventilators in NYC die.

GAMES

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

A certain twitch streamer by the name of Tfue has just recently tried out Riot Games' Valorant explaining to his followers that the games do not cater to the same audiences.

GAMES

[August 1] Lego and Nintendo's Brand New Super Mario Lego Set Starts At $59.99! Here's All You Need To Know

Lego and Nintendo have just recently announced that they will be working together to bring a new Super Mario Lego set! Will the $59.99 set be worth the price?

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Brenda Boyd - A resident of North Tyneside

Woman Sends Out Middle Finger Emoji To Council By Accident In a Twitter Convo: What Happened Next Will Make You Laugh

[Lockdown Hacks] Stay-At-Home Mom Makes Fake McDonalds For Autistic Son To Save Money During Lockdown

Autistic Son Gets Fake McDonalds From Mom In Order To Save Money During The Lockdown

J.K. Rowling backs sacked worker in transgender speech case

[VIDEO] JK Rowlings Shares Breathing Techniques That Helped Her Conquer COVID-19

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Repeatedly Touches Front Door With Hand Contaminated From Wiping Nose

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Contaminates Front Door By Repeatedly Touching After Wiping Nose

[Facebook Post] Police Found Illinois Mayor's Wife At A Bar Party Right After The Mayor Ordered People To Stay Indoors!

Illinois Mayor Breaks Up Party At A Bar: Police Found His Wife At One Of Them!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Coronavirus Survivors' Blood and Saliva Are Being Sold OnThe Dark Web Under The $1000 Price Tag

Beware: Simulation Shows Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away

NASA Spotted Record-Breaking 1 Million Square Kilometer Rare Hole Above Arctic

NASA And Russia Launches Astronauts To The International Space Station Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NASA Program To Utilize $7M In Funding Research, From Stronger Spacecraft To Landing Humans On Mars - What They Have Planned Will Blow You Away

Real Time Analytics