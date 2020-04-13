Tech

Razer Releases Dazzling Wireless Pikachu Earbuds In A Pokeball-Themed Charging Case for $120: Is it Worth It?

By Renz , Apr 13, 2020 10:25 PM EDT
(Photo : Zing Gadget)

The technological marvel company, Razer, has recently unveiled a brand-new line of earbuds for you to sink your teeth into---Pikachu-themed earbuds. The accessories come in with the iconic dazzling yellow colour of the electrifying little rodent from the Pokemon franchise, and they come in their Pokeball-themed Charging Case!

Where can I get one?

The newly announced wireless earbuds are available in China on April 16. They were announced for the Chinese market on Monday as part of an Easter surprise. Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless headphones inspired the pokemon-themed set.

The design was made to match the pattern of the energetic mouse and includes a Pikachu icon on each bud. The accessories will reportedly come with a $120 price tag.

The battery life of the earbuds will last for approximately three hours per charge, with the charging case offering up to five loads. They also sport a 13mm driver for whatever bass purpose you may need. Being of somewhat average power, they can still outshine its rivals with its energizing look.

Its usefulness may not be what most people are looking for in a high-quality headphone set, but the charging case is what sets it apart from its competitors. It gives customers, mainly pokemon fans, a reason to carry an actual Pokeball on their person, which is more than enough of a reason to buy them.

The new design is a fresh face amid the pail-looking charging cases of today's wireless earbuds.

Razer hasn't given information on a US release any word, but we're hoping that the Pokemon-themed earbuds, and the Pokeball charging case, of course, will come soon within our reach.

Read Also: Thinking of Which PS4 Headset to Buy? Check Out This List of The Best Ones Available on Amazon!

Other Pikachu-themed items

The release of these funky gizmos was inspired by Razer's previous market of a Pikachu-themed Keyboard and Mouse Set released last year. The set consists of a gaming keyboard, adorned with vibrant yellow paint and Pikachu highlights. The mouse, on the other hand, has etched up Pikachu drawings on the palm rest, where the arrow keys are Pikachu's tail, and a Pikachu ESC key.

The main attraction of the set itself is most notably the mouse, no, not Pikachu himself, but the actual mechanical mouse. The mouse is based on Razer's standard Goliathus gaming mouse. It also features lightning tail palm design striking in with its signature yellow colour, with cheeky red highlights on the thumb buttons along with the scroll wheel. The whole of it sits on top of a Pikachu themed mouse mat which has Pikachu glaring on its centre.

The keyboard is currently priced at around $100, while the mouse and mouse mat pair is approximately $57. If you're not residing China though, you'd have to take into consideration the cost of shipping if you want to partner up with the show's most iconic and adorable little critter.

Even with the above-average cost for its performance and quality, who wouldn't want to splurge for the chance to become best buds with the energetic little mouse companion?

Read Also: Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

TAG Razer, earbuds, headphones, earphones, Pikachu, Pokemon, pokeball, China

Related Articles

All-new Special Max Raid comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Come get your new companions now!

Limited Time Event: Nintendo Releases New Pokemon Sword And Shield Special Max Raid Battle Centered Around Egg Pokemon Including Togepi, Munchlax, And Much More!

All-new Special Max Raid comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Come get your new companions now!
Niantic has been able to keep up with the sudden change of life where people are mostly staying indoors by offering awesome Pokemon Go deals weekly for players to take advantage of!

Cheap Bundles Everywhere: Pokemon Go Gets a New 1 PokeCoin Bundle Including 20 Ultra Balls!

Niantic has been able to keep up with the sudden change of life where people are mostly staying indoors by offering awesome Pokemon Go deals weekly for players to take advantage of!
Ever wondered what the top 3 Normal type Pokemons for defense would look like? Well, here they are!

Top 3 Normal Type Pokemons for Defense: Pokemon Go Guide

Ever wondered what the top 3 Normal type Pokemons for defense would look like? Well, here they are!
Samsung has just recently released the possible design for their next-gen galaxy buds, and everyone is fuzzing over it because it looks like beans!

Samsung's Adorable Bean-Looking Next-Gen Galaxy Buds Comes With a Major Problem

Samsung has just recently released the possible design for their next-gen galaxy buds, and everyone is fuzzing over it because it looks like beans!
A surprise TV ad shown in India revealed what the OnePlus 5 looks like while over in China, more than 300,000 have already registered for the flagship killer.

OnePlus 5 Revealed In TV Ad, Flagship Killer Reaches 300,000 Online Registrations

A surprise TV ad shown in India revealed what the OnePlus 5 looks like while over in China, more than 300,000 have already registered for the flagship killer.
Nintendo has confirmed that Pokken Tournament DX is heading to the Nintendo Switch this September.

Nintendo Switch Getting Pokken Tournament DX

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokken Tournament DX is heading to the Nintendo Switch this September.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility

Another rumor is circulating the internet, suggesting that both Microsoft and SEGA are secretly working together! The rumor comes from a leaked June 14 E3 2020 ad.

SCIENCE

Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators

"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.

TECH

Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility

Another rumor is circulating the internet, suggesting that both Microsoft and SEGA are secretly working together! The rumor comes from a leaked June 14 E3 2020 ad.

GAMES

For College Gamers: List of Top Free Games

Are you getting tired of playing the same game for a long time? Look into the list of top free online games that have proved to be the most popular gamers all over the world.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Goes Back To Work after Recovering From the Deadly Coronavirus

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Coronavirus Survivor Goes Back To Work After Recovery

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

Video] India's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as high as 500m

[Video] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) researchers unveiled highest-ever resolution images of the Sun

[Photo] Scientists Captured Highest Resolution Ever of the Sun's Atmosphere Including Incredible Fine Magnetic Threads

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Facebook's AI Beats Google: Runs 5x Faster on GPUs!

$37,000 Deadliest New Russian Sniper Can Kill From Two Miles Away

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

How to Win at Contract Management with ContraxAware

Here Are The Top Performing PS4 Headsets In 2020

Real Time Analytics