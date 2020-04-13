Tech
Razer Releases Dazzling Wireless Pikachu Earbuds In A Pokeball-Themed Charging Case for $120: Is it Worth It?
The technological marvel company, Razer, has recently unveiled a brand-new line of earbuds for you to sink your teeth into---Pikachu-themed earbuds. The accessories come in with the iconic dazzling yellow colour of the electrifying little rodent from the Pokemon franchise, and they come in their Pokeball-themed Charging Case!
Where can I get one?
The newly announced wireless earbuds are available in China on April 16. They were announced for the Chinese market on Monday as part of an Easter surprise. Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless headphones inspired the pokemon-themed set.
The design was made to match the pattern of the energetic mouse and includes a Pikachu icon on each bud. The accessories will reportedly come with a $120 price tag.
The battery life of the earbuds will last for approximately three hours per charge, with the charging case offering up to five loads. They also sport a 13mm driver for whatever bass purpose you may need. Being of somewhat average power, they can still outshine its rivals with its energizing look.
Its usefulness may not be what most people are looking for in a high-quality headphone set, but the charging case is what sets it apart from its competitors. It gives customers, mainly pokemon fans, a reason to carry an actual Pokeball on their person, which is more than enough of a reason to buy them.
The new design is a fresh face amid the pail-looking charging cases of today's wireless earbuds.
Razer hasn't given information on a US release any word, but we're hoping that the Pokemon-themed earbuds, and the Pokeball charging case, of course, will come soon within our reach.
Read Also: Thinking of Which PS4 Headset to Buy? Check Out This List of The Best Ones Available on Amazon!
Other Pikachu-themed items
The release of these funky gizmos was inspired by Razer's previous market of a Pikachu-themed Keyboard and Mouse Set released last year. The set consists of a gaming keyboard, adorned with vibrant yellow paint and Pikachu highlights. The mouse, on the other hand, has etched up Pikachu drawings on the palm rest, where the arrow keys are Pikachu's tail, and a Pikachu ESC key.
The main attraction of the set itself is most notably the mouse, no, not Pikachu himself, but the actual mechanical mouse. The mouse is based on Razer's standard Goliathus gaming mouse. It also features lightning tail palm design striking in with its signature yellow colour, with cheeky red highlights on the thumb buttons along with the scroll wheel. The whole of it sits on top of a Pikachu themed mouse mat which has Pikachu glaring on its centre.
The keyboard is currently priced at around $100, while the mouse and mouse mat pair is approximately $57. If you're not residing China though, you'd have to take into consideration the cost of shipping if you want to partner up with the show's most iconic and adorable little critter.
Even with the above-average cost for its performance and quality, who wouldn't want to splurge for the chance to become best buds with the energetic little mouse companion?
Read Also: Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More
Related Articles
Limited Time Event: Nintendo Releases New Pokemon Sword And Shield Special Max Raid Battle Centered Around Egg Pokemon Including Togepi, Munchlax, And Much More!
All-new Special Max Raid comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Come get your new companions now!
Cheap Bundles Everywhere: Pokemon Go Gets a New 1 PokeCoin Bundle Including 20 Ultra Balls!
Niantic has been able to keep up with the sudden change of life where people are mostly staying indoors by offering awesome Pokemon Go deals weekly for players to take advantage of!
Top 3 Normal Type Pokemons for Defense: Pokemon Go Guide
Ever wondered what the top 3 Normal type Pokemons for defense would look like? Well, here they are!
Samsung's Adorable Bean-Looking Next-Gen Galaxy Buds Comes With a Major Problem
Samsung has just recently released the possible design for their next-gen galaxy buds, and everyone is fuzzing over it because it looks like beans!
OnePlus 5 Revealed In TV Ad, Flagship Killer Reaches 300,000 Online Registrations
A surprise TV ad shown in India revealed what the OnePlus 5 looks like while over in China, more than 300,000 have already registered for the flagship killer.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility
Another rumor is circulating the internet, suggesting that both Microsoft and SEGA are secretly working together! The rumor comes from a leaked June 14 E3 2020 ad.
SCIENCE
Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators
"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.
TECH
Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility
Another rumor is circulating the internet, suggesting that both Microsoft and SEGA are secretly working together! The rumor comes from a leaked June 14 E3 2020 ad.