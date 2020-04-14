Tech
The Gentleman's Essentials: What Fitness Watch to Buy? Here Are Some of the Best!
Ever checked out your watch collection of divers, dress watches, analogs, or quartz watches and realized there is something missing? If you have not yet come across that thought, you might want to take another look at your collection and check out what is missing. You're missing a fitness watch!
The true watch collector acknowledges not just the design of a watch but also its functionality and prestige and although some people are more into vintage watches, the addition of digital fitness watches to your collection could really upgrade your variety of choices.
Aside from just the modern aesthetic of a fitness watch, these watches are really important when keeping yourself fit and healthy. What good is it to wear a good watch but have deteriorating health due to lack of exercise?
Here are Amazon's top picks on fitness watches that could really elevate your collection:
LETSCOM Smart Watch Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Step Calorie Counter Sleep Monitor Music Control IP68 Water Resistant 1.3" Color Touch Screen Activity Tracking Pedometer for Women Men Kids
A hybrid of the two watches below, the LETSCOM smart fitness watch is easily recognized as the most attractive watch in the selection. The minimalist design gives it the charm that comes with its functionality. The watch is easily charged in 2.5 hours and can run for up to 7 days.
If you are still a bit conservative when it comes to smart watches, this might be the easiest purchase for you.
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and Swim Tracking, Stone/Mist Grey, One Size (S and L Bands Included)
If your collection also factors in brand history and prestige, then the Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch is the perfect addition for you! Fun fact, the Fitbit's heart monitoring feature actually came before the Apple watch and they even had a dispute about this feature in the past.
The watch is equipped with a heart monitoring feature, Alexa built-in, and also swim and sleep tracking. The stone/mist grey gives it a clean sleek look on your wrist as you exercise. This is also very comfortable to wear as the rubber settles perfectly on your skin without causing irritation.
Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch with Contactless Payments and Built-In Sports Apps, Black with Silver Hardware
A more functional and efficient focused selection, this Garmin vivoactive 3 comes with a GPS as well contactless payments! These two features alone on top of what the other fitness watches have to offer make an interesting addition to this watches charm. The strong straightforward design is also the symbol of practicality and efficiency.
This fitness watch has a battery life of up to 7 days with 13 hours of GPS which is already impressive for a fitness watch if you are planning to use this solely for exercise. The watch is light and also settles comfortably on your wrist while you jog, run, or even hit the gym.
