Games

Sony Releases Free PS4 Games Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey in Line With Play at Home Initiative

By Renz , Apr 14, 2020 09:28 PM EDT
(Photo : Youtube)

A new initiative is being rolled out by Sony on the PlayStation 4. The endeavor is set to support individuals who are forced to stay indoors during the global pandemic COVID-19. Sony will be releasing free PS4 games and will aid independent developers by lending financial aid.

The program is called "Play at Home Initiative', and aims to lend a helping hand to the gaming community amid the coronavirus outbreak. The President and CEO of Sony, Jim Ryan, announced that they would be giving out two free PS4 games.

What are included?

The free titles up for grabs are 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' and 'Journey.' The downloads will be available starting from April 15 at 8 p.m. Pacific Time up until May 5, and unlike the usual PS Plus free monthly games, these additions will remain playable indefinitely once downloaded on your console.

The available titles will primarily be the same, save for China and Germany, where Uncharted is replaced by 'Knack 2'. Sony gave no remarks regarding the difference in options with the two countries.

The second plan of the initiative sees the gaming company deliver financial support to independent developers that are struggling. Sony expressed their belief that these developers are gaming's "heart and soul."

The company will contribute a total amount of $10 million to the fund, which will be distributed to several different studios. Currently, there is little information about the whole ordeal, but Sony promises to share more news in the coming future as well as how other developers can try to sign up for the benefits.

Ryan noted on the PlayStation Blog that amid the current predicament of being forced to distance ourselves from other people, games have given a massive backing to maintain comfort and enjoyment and that at Sony Interactive Entertainment, they have the privilege to be able to contribute to that very enjoyment in this time of need. He also stated this is only one small step, and they are grateful to be able to give back to the community that has supported them for so long.

Read Also: Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

Why now?

The ongoing lockdown around the world has caused a surge of online players and is affecting Sony's servers and has resulted in download times taking longer than usual. They are ensuring the continued supply of top-quality service. They are asking for patience and understanding as the repercussions hit globally.

The two titles have previously been made available to play for free, although limited to PS Plus subscribers. This will, however, be the first time these titles will be available for anyone to download, own, and play.

The two both started as PlayStation 3 classics, where the Uncharted collection consists of remastered versions of the timeless original. The fourth installment, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, which was the final chapter of the series, is part of the Instant Game Collection of PlayStation Plus'.

Thatgamecompany, the creator of the beloved 'Journey,' initially released the popular classic in 2012. It quickly became a critically acclaimed game due to its uniqueness.

Read Also: Blizzard's Diablo 4 To Welcome Gamers to A Brand-New World Filled With Grim and Hellish Creatures When It Finally Releases Worldwide

TAG PlayStation 4, PS4, sony, Uncharted, Journey, thatgamecompany, free, Download, Limited

Related Articles

For a limited time only, get your FREE Assassin's Creed II Game for PC on Uplay! Grab yours now!

Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

For a limited time only, get your FREE Assassin's Creed II Game for PC on Uplay! Grab yours now!
There have been many hackers who turned out to work for the government where their skill was finally recognized, and here are a few of them.

Hackers Who Work For the Government: From Outlaw to Hero

There have been many hackers who turned out to work for the government where their skill was finally recognized, and here are a few of them.
Looking for that perfect gaming headset? Look no further as we've listed the best of the best!

Here Are The Top Performing PS4 Headsets In 2020

Looking for that perfect gaming headset? Look no further as we've listed the best of the best!
Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release
The release of Final Fantasy VII is finally here! Start your adventure and hack and slash your enemies to bits

Final Fantasy VII Remake Goes Live On PS4: Here's What You Should Know As You Dive In To The World Of Midgar And Begin Your Adventure

The release of Final Fantasy VII is finally here! Start your adventure and hack and slash your enemies to bits
Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.

Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!

Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Easy Install Antivirus Software of 2020

Getting the best antivirus software for your device is absolutely necessary, especially since hackers themselves have also become quite crafty. Here are the best picks of 2020.

SCIENCE

SpaceX Continues Launch Of Satellites To Support Globally Accessible Broadband Internet

SpaceX will continue rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center with the latest Starlink satellite that provides cheaper, better, and more efficient internet service

GAMES

Sony Releases Free PS4 Games Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey in Line With Play at Home Initiative

Sony releases Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free download for a limited time. The endeavor is set to support individuals who are forced to stay indoors during the global pandemic COVID-19.

CULTURE

HGTV Celebrity IOU: Watch as Brad Pitt Renovates His Make-up Artist's Detached Garage into a Stunning Guest Suite

BraddPitt was teary-eyed as he surprised his make-up artist, Jean Black, and a long-time friend for 30 years during the Season 1, Episode 1 of Celebrity IOU on HGTV.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

[VIDEO] Family of Deceased Coronavirus Patient Attacks Nurse After Being Prohibited To See Him

[VIDEO] Nurse Attacked By Family for Not Being Able To See Deceased Coronavirus Patient

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Goes Back To Work after Recovering From the Deadly Coronavirus

[VIDEO] Heart Surgeon Coronavirus Survivor Goes Back To Work After Recovery

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

Video] India's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as high as 500m

[Video] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

[Game Hack] How to Defeat Darkside and Rufus Shinra in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Blizzard's Diablo 4 To Welcome Gamers to A Brand-New World Filled With Grim and Hellish Creatures When It Finally Releases Worldwide

Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!

Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility

Real Time Analytics