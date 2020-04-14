Sony Releases Free PS4 Games Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey in Line With Play at Home Initiative

A new initiative is being rolled out by Sony on the PlayStation 4. The endeavor is set to support individuals who are forced to stay indoors during the global pandemic COVID-19. Sony will be releasing free PS4 games and will aid independent developers by lending financial aid.

The program is called "Play at Home Initiative', and aims to lend a helping hand to the gaming community amid the coronavirus outbreak. The President and CEO of Sony, Jim Ryan, announced that they would be giving out two free PS4 games.

What are included?

The free titles up for grabs are 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' and 'Journey.' The downloads will be available starting from April 15 at 8 p.m. Pacific Time up until May 5, and unlike the usual PS Plus free monthly games, these additions will remain playable indefinitely once downloaded on your console.

The available titles will primarily be the same, save for China and Germany, where Uncharted is replaced by 'Knack 2'. Sony gave no remarks regarding the difference in options with the two countries.

The second plan of the initiative sees the gaming company deliver financial support to independent developers that are struggling. Sony expressed their belief that these developers are gaming's "heart and soul."

The company will contribute a total amount of $10 million to the fund, which will be distributed to several different studios. Currently, there is little information about the whole ordeal, but Sony promises to share more news in the coming future as well as how other developers can try to sign up for the benefits.

Ryan noted on the PlayStation Blog that amid the current predicament of being forced to distance ourselves from other people, games have given a massive backing to maintain comfort and enjoyment and that at Sony Interactive Entertainment, they have the privilege to be able to contribute to that very enjoyment in this time of need. He also stated this is only one small step, and they are grateful to be able to give back to the community that has supported them for so long.

Why now?

The ongoing lockdown around the world has caused a surge of online players and is affecting Sony's servers and has resulted in download times taking longer than usual. They are ensuring the continued supply of top-quality service. They are asking for patience and understanding as the repercussions hit globally.

The two titles have previously been made available to play for free, although limited to PS Plus subscribers. This will, however, be the first time these titles will be available for anyone to download, own, and play.

The two both started as PlayStation 3 classics, where the Uncharted collection consists of remastered versions of the timeless original. The fourth installment, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, which was the final chapter of the series, is part of the Instant Game Collection of PlayStation Plus'.

Thatgamecompany, the creator of the beloved 'Journey,' initially released the popular classic in 2012. It quickly became a critically acclaimed game due to its uniqueness.

