HGTV Celebrity IOU: Watch as Brad Pitt Renovates His Make-up Artist's Detached Garage into a Stunning Guest Suite

By Staff Reporter , Apr 15, 2020 12:23 AM EDT
Brad Pitt was teary-eyed as he surprised his make-up artist, Jean Black, and a long-time friend for 30 years during the Season 1, Episode 1 of Celebrity IOU on HGTV.

The Oscar winner renovated her detached garage into a beautiful guest suite, furnished with makeup studio and a bathroom.

Helping him do the make-over of the property in Santa Monica, California were Drew and Jonathan Scott.

"I love the sound of a construction site. If I'm not building, I'm dying. Just walk into a place and just see the possibilities," Pitt said on Monday's episode.

