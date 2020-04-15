Culture
HGTV Celebrity IOU: Watch as Brad Pitt Renovates His Make-up Artist's Detached Garage into a Stunning Guest Suite
Brad Pitt was teary-eyed as he surprised his make-up artist, Jean Black, and a long-time friend for 30 years during the Season 1, Episode 1 of Celebrity IOU on HGTV.
The Oscar winner renovated her detached garage into a beautiful guest suite, furnished with makeup studio and a bathroom.
Helping him do the make-over of the property in Santa Monica, California were Drew and Jonathan Scott.
"I love the sound of a construction site. If I'm not building, I'm dying. Just walk into a place and just see the possibilities," Pitt said on Monday's episode.
Read more here.
View this post on InstagramFrom underutilized garage to gorgeous guest house . Celebrity IOU with @mrdrewscott and @mrsilverscott is all-new Mondays at 9|8c. #CelebIOU A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv) on Apr 13, 2020 at 7:05pm PDT
