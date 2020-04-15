Tech

A Massive Fall: Mirrorless Camera Experience Popularity Crash As Sales Plummet by up to 50% Amid Quarantine

By Renz , Apr 15, 2020 02:30 AM EDT
(Photo : Pixabay)

Over the past few years, cameras have declined in popularity due to the abundance of smartphones featuring good-enough camera quality to forego buying an actual camera. Several smartphone brands, such as Apple and Samsung, have built-in cameras that are capable of shooting 4K video, high-quality photographs, and more than enough for the majority of customers.

The slow decline of camera sales around the world was somewhat expected and came as no surprise to experts, and that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe.

Can it be worse?

In Japan, new data suggests an even more dire situation, revealing what seems to be a slingshot to the inevitable demise of the time-old classic.

BCN Retail has revealed a drop of over 50% in sales was experienced by Japan in March for their mirrorless cameras compared to the previous year.

The prior two months painted a sort of prophecy, as noted by DP Reviews, January showed a 9.9% drop, and February a staggering 23.5%.

Most significant competitors have fallen. It consists of Canon, Olympus, and Sony. Fujifilm, however, is hanging on and has increased shares.

Canon is still in the lead with a 10.7% share with their EOS Kiss M (also knows as the EOS M50 in the United States), followed closely by Olympus at 10.5% with its PEN E-PL9. Sony comes in third in Japan, holding at 9.7% with the Alpha a6400 camera.

Read Also: Razer Releases Dazzling Wireless Pikachu Earbuds In A Pokeball-Themed Charging Case for $120: Is it Worth It?

The end of an era?

Some say it's a given that the mirrorless camera market will crash and inevitably die off, as recently, there is even less need for the product to the strict quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic. If everyone is staying at home, what would you buy a mirrorless (or DSLR) camera for?

Professionals in the photography business are most likely seeing a dry spell of customers and events, and hobbyists are probably satisfied with what they have; smartphones. This rings true much more evidently for those that have lost the opportunity to work and their source of income, shuffling the costs of rent and necessities.

For the majority of customers, a dedicated camera is a luxury more than a necessity; therefore, it is one of the first big cost items that they'll likely pass up on amid the crisis and hardships brought about by the deadly virus.

Some say in the meantime, the major players in the camera industry should redefine their concept of a consumer camera design. The classic features and look of cameras from several years ago would probably not make the cut these days with all of the competitors in play.

Every single key idea they have, be it menu accessibility, ease of use, battery life and rechargeability, memory capacity, button layout, and other practical applications or features have to be reimagined for the newer generations.

So long as the camera industry giants keep holding onto traditional ways, it is not unthinkable to say that they probably wouldn't last against the smartphone era, let alone the pandemic.

Read Also: How to Buy a Second-Hand Laptop: A Few Things to Watch Out to Avoid Getting Scammed

TAG mirrorless, Mirrorless Camera, Canon, fujifilm, olympus, Smartphone, Apple, iphone, Samsung, Galaxy

Related Articles

We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from

Looking For a New Digital Companion? Check Out The OnePlus, Galaxy Note 9 And More: Here Are Some of The Best Android Phones Available on Amazon!

We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from
There is ongoing research that says that contact tracing can be done with the use of an application! The downside would be that everyone would need a smartphone, to begin with.

Everyone May Need a Smartphone to Reopen Society: Contract Tracing Apps Could Be The Key!

There is ongoing research that says that contact tracing can be done with the use of an application! The downside would be that everyone would need a smartphone, to begin with.
If you've ever been contemplating as to when the perfect time to buy an iPhone is, well, now might be it! Find out why.

Believe It or Not, Now Might Be the Perfect Time to Buy an iPhone!

If you've ever been contemplating as to when the perfect time to buy an iPhone is, well, now might be it! Find out why.
There have been many hackers who turned out to work for the government where their skill was finally recognized, and here are a few of them.

Hackers Who Work For the Government: From Outlaw to Hero

There have been many hackers who turned out to work for the government where their skill was finally recognized, and here are a few of them.
Stunning image of Pillars of Creation as NASA's Hubble Telescope redefines that discovery with the use of infrared light in this stunning photograph

NASA Shows 'Pillars Of Creation' Being Devoured By Stars In This Stunning New Infrared Photograph

Stunning image of Pillars of Creation as NASA's Hubble Telescope redefines that discovery with the use of infrared light in this stunning photograph
Skype has been around for quite some time already and now that Zoom is experiencing a huge amount of backlash for its recent privacy issue, Skype could potentially be taking over the market.

Could Skype Be The Next Zoom?

Skype has been around for quite some time already and now that Zoom is experiencing a huge amount of backlash for its recent privacy issue, Skype could potentially be taking over the market.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Looking For a New Digital Companion? Check Out The OnePlus, Galaxy Note 9 And More: Here Are Some of The Best Android Phones Available on Amazon!

We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from

SCIENCE

SpaceX Continues Launch Of Satellites To Support Globally Accessible Broadband Internet

SpaceX will continue rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center with the latest Starlink satellite that provides cheaper, better, and more efficient internet service

REVIEWS

NVIDIA and Minecraft? RTX Gives Birth to a Cult Sandbox Video Game on April 16 With DSLL 2.0!

NVIDIA has decided to work with Minecraft as the RTX gives birth to a cult sandbox video game which is said to launch this April 16!

HOW TO

South Korea: A Look Into How To Hold Political Voting Amid Coronavirus Threat

The South Korean government has bravely decided to continue presidential elections amid the threat of the coronavirus with increased precautions
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Assassin's Creed

Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

Tarvaris Jackson Died in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: Here's What You Need to Know about the Former NFL Quarterback's Car Crash

Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Died in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: Here's What You Need to Know

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

[VIDEO] Family of Deceased Coronavirus Patient Attacks Nurse After Being Prohibited To See Him

[VIDEO] Nurse Attacked By Family for Not Being Able To See Deceased Coronavirus Patient

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

How to Win at Contract Management with ContraxAware

Hackers Who Work For the Government: From Outlaw to Hero

Rumors of Microsoft and SEGA Working Together? Leaked June 14 E3 2020 Ad Suggests Possibility

How Online Streaming Can Aid Your Education

SEO Expert Roy Hinkis Explains the Importance of On-site Optimization

Real Time Analytics