Reviews

Minecraft Madness: NVIDIA RTX Comes In Giving Birth to a Cult Sandbox Video Game on April 16 With DSLL 2.0!

By Urian , Apr 15, 2020 06:08 AM EDT
Minecraft Madness: NVIDIA RTX Comes In Giving Birth to a Cult Sandbox Video Game on April 16 With DSLL 2.0! (Photo : Screenshot From NVIDIA GeForce YouTube Channel)

After a while of teasing and pulling on gamers' curiosity, Minecraft with RTX is finally going to be a real thing and is actually coming to PCs! An official blog post on Tuesday has just said that Nvidia recently announced that a specific beta build of the old cult sandbox video game with the new support for real-time Ray Tracing will go live on Thursday, April 16, for the new Bedrock Edition of Minecraft on the new Windows 10.

This game will be available to all of the gamers who are using the RTX-enabled graphics cards! If you are one of those who already has this installed, you are in for quite a treat! For those who have not yet gotten their own RTX-enabled graphics card, it's not too late to get yourself one!

 

Nvidia RTX and what it brings to Minecraft

The Minecraft with RTX is being expected to bring a fully path-traced rendering, physically-based materials, as well as DLSS 2.0 which is Nvidia's AI-based upscaling algorithm that works by using the dedicated Tensor cores on the RTX cards to boost the frame rates without even having to reduce the image quality!

According to Nvidia themselves, the new feature will be able to "(deliver) bleeding-edge visual fidelity and realism that can be experienced on all GeForce RTX GPUs." Also, take note that the RTX features will still be an optional decision and users will be able to switch them on and off via toggle if they choose to do so.

Read Also: The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Now Sells At Only $900 Which is a $300 Drop from Original Price: 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, Ryzen 7, and Much More!

The changes to come are expected to completely revamp the existing look and feel of this age-old game with some new realistic hard and soft shadows, thanks to Global Illumination that Nvidia has mentioned will cast some pixel-perfect lighting, including hi-fidelity reflections from all the reflective surfaces and blocks.

According to the company itself, the reflection, refraction and even the scattering of light on water, ice, stained glass, and also other transparencies will then look natural stating that it should be "resulting in high quality volumetric fog, and pixel-perfect god rays."

Read Also: Gaming Computers of Legends This 2020: Up to 32GB RAM, 3TB Memory, and Intel Core i9 Series!

Nvidia and Minecraft's partnership

Nvidia is actually also partnering with Minecraft creators from all around the world in order to add 6 new Creative, Adventure, and also Survival worlds that will be offered for free to all of the current owners of this very game.

Among the new worlds include the Aquatic Adventure RTX by Dr_Bond, Light, Color, and Shadow RTX by Pearlescent Moon, Imagination Island RTX by Blockworks, Crystal Palace RTX by GeminiTay, Neon District RTX by Elysium Fire and also Of Temples and Totems RTX by Razzleberries.

This new edition elevates the whole world of Minecraft and could possibly grow the already huge existing fan base. The new graphics by Nvidia give the game a whole new look and may even renew the spark this game once had when it first came out.

TAG NVIDIA, Minecraft, Nvidia GeForce

Related Articles

We explore the potential growth and benefits of eSports Cafes in India through an exclusive interview with Nvidia.

Emerging eSports Cafes in India: Sneak Peek into Gamers’ Paradise – Exclusive Interview

We explore the potential growth and benefits of eSports Cafes in India through an exclusive interview with Nvidia.

'Minecraft' On Nintendo Switch Lacks One Vital Feature

"Minecraft" on the Switch could use this feature for better interaction.
The purpose of the new graphics licensing agreement is to protect Intel from patent trolling. The deal that the company signed with NVIDIA in 2011 was actually to settle a lawsuit by the latter over claims of patent infringement.

Intel Ditched Nvidia For A New AMD Graphics Licensing Agreement

The purpose of the new graphics licensing agreement is to protect Intel from patent trolling. The deal that the company signed with NVIDIA in 2011 was actually to settle a lawsuit by the latter over claims of patent infringement.
According to the latest news, fans of Minecraft can now play the game on their Nintendo Switch. This will enable them to play the game while they are on the go.

‘Minecraft’ Latest News: Nintendo Switch Launches Own Version; Enables Playing On The Go

According to the latest news, fans of Minecraft can now play the game on their Nintendo Switch. This will enable them to play the game while they are on the go.
Reports say that sexual incidents linked to these games have quadrupled over the past five years. The severity of the issue prompted NSPCC to urge developers to provide greater regulation of the gaming industry.

Pedophiles Now Targeting Young Players From World Of Warcraft, Minecraft And Avakin Life

Reports say that sexual incidents linked to these games have quadrupled over the past five years. The severity of the issue prompted NSPCC to urge developers to provide greater regulation of the gaming industry.
Microsoft and Mojang have added a new feature in Minecraft enabling players to purchase creations from the community such as skins, textures and more

Minecraft Now Features A New Shop For Community Add-ons

Microsoft and Mojang have added a new feature in Minecraft enabling players to purchase creations from the community such as skins, textures and more
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Looking For a New Digital Companion? Check Out The OnePlus, Galaxy Note 9 And More: Here Are Some of The Best Android Phones Available on Amazon!

We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from

SCIENCE

SpaceX Continues Launch Of Satellites To Support Globally Accessible Broadband Internet

SpaceX will continue rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center with the latest Starlink satellite that provides cheaper, better, and more efficient internet service

REVIEWS

NVIDIA and Minecraft? RTX Gives Birth to a Cult Sandbox Video Game on April 16 With DSLL 2.0!

NVIDIA has decided to work with Minecraft as the RTX gives birth to a cult sandbox video game which is said to launch this April 16!

HOW TO

South Korea: A Look Into How To Hold Political Voting Amid Coronavirus Threat

The South Korean government has bravely decided to continue presidential elections amid the threat of the coronavirus with increased precautions
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Assassin's Creed

Limited Time: Assassin's Creed 2 Will Be Free On PC This Week! Uplay Also Discounts Two Other Games!

Tarvaris Jackson Died in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: Here's What You Need to Know about the Former NFL Quarterback's Car Crash

Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Died in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: Here's What You Need to Know

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

Watch! J.Lo and Diddy Virtually Danced Together to Suavamente Over Instagram For A Cause

[VIDEO] Family of Deceased Coronavirus Patient Attacks Nurse After Being Prohibited To See Him

[VIDEO] Nurse Attacked By Family for Not Being Able To See Deceased Coronavirus Patient

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP REVIEWS

32GB. 3TB Memory. Intel Core i9: Check Out the Best Gaming Computers of 2020

Gaming Laptops of April 2020: Acer Predator, MSI GF65, and Dell G5

Gamer's Dream Come True! ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Sells At Only $900 ($300 Off)! GTX 1660, Ti Graphics Card, Ryzen 7, and More!

Easy Install Antivirus Software of 2020

How to Buy a Second-Hand Laptop: Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed

Real Time Analytics