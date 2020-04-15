Minecraft Madness: NVIDIA RTX Comes In Giving Birth to a Cult Sandbox Video Game on April 16 With DSLL 2.0!

After a while of teasing and pulling on gamers' curiosity, Minecraft with RTX is finally going to be a real thing and is actually coming to PCs! An official blog post on Tuesday has just said that Nvidia recently announced that a specific beta build of the old cult sandbox video game with the new support for real-time Ray Tracing will go live on Thursday, April 16, for the new Bedrock Edition of Minecraft on the new Windows 10.

This game will be available to all of the gamers who are using the RTX-enabled graphics cards! If you are one of those who already has this installed, you are in for quite a treat! For those who have not yet gotten their own RTX-enabled graphics card, it's not too late to get yourself one!

Nvidia RTX and what it brings to Minecraft

The Minecraft with RTX is being expected to bring a fully path-traced rendering, physically-based materials, as well as DLSS 2.0 which is Nvidia's AI-based upscaling algorithm that works by using the dedicated Tensor cores on the RTX cards to boost the frame rates without even having to reduce the image quality!

According to Nvidia themselves, the new feature will be able to "(deliver) bleeding-edge visual fidelity and realism that can be experienced on all GeForce RTX GPUs." Also, take note that the RTX features will still be an optional decision and users will be able to switch them on and off via toggle if they choose to do so.

Read Also: The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Now Sells At Only $900 Which is a $300 Drop from Original Price: 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, Ryzen 7, and Much More!

The changes to come are expected to completely revamp the existing look and feel of this age-old game with some new realistic hard and soft shadows, thanks to Global Illumination that Nvidia has mentioned will cast some pixel-perfect lighting, including hi-fidelity reflections from all the reflective surfaces and blocks.

According to the company itself, the reflection, refraction and even the scattering of light on water, ice, stained glass, and also other transparencies will then look natural stating that it should be "resulting in high quality volumetric fog, and pixel-perfect god rays."

Read Also: Gaming Computers of Legends This 2020: Up to 32GB RAM, 3TB Memory, and Intel Core i9 Series!

Nvidia and Minecraft's partnership

Nvidia is actually also partnering with Minecraft creators from all around the world in order to add 6 new Creative, Adventure, and also Survival worlds that will be offered for free to all of the current owners of this very game.

Among the new worlds include the Aquatic Adventure RTX by Dr_Bond, Light, Color, and Shadow RTX by Pearlescent Moon, Imagination Island RTX by Blockworks, Crystal Palace RTX by GeminiTay, Neon District RTX by Elysium Fire and also Of Temples and Totems RTX by Razzleberries.

This new edition elevates the whole world of Minecraft and could possibly grow the already huge existing fan base. The new graphics by Nvidia give the game a whole new look and may even renew the spark this game once had when it first came out.

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.