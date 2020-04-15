Reviews

iPhone SE Reveals How Expensive Previous Apple Products Actually Are! $49 for 128GB, $149 for 256GB and More

By Urian , Apr 15, 2020 09:26 PM EDT
$49 for 128GB and $149 for 256GB: The iPhone SE Reveals How Expensive Apple Products Actually Are! (Photo : Screenshot From Unbox Therapy Official YouTube Channel)

The new iPhone SE has already been announced and if you haven't heard much of the new Apple phone, it starts off at a price of $400 for a simple 64GB model while the phone contains the company's most recent A13 Bionic processor which was previously used in the iPhone 8.

The phone also comes with a few pre-iPhone X standbys just like a 4.7inch LCD Retina display, a Touch ID and also an aluminum outer shell. This phone also includes a 12mp back camera as well as a 7mp front camera for taking selfies. Aside from all that, the telephoto and wide-angle lenses are something that you might enjoy.

Essentially, what you will then forfeit from choosing the SE over the recent iPhone 11 or even the 11 Pro is just the Night mode for an improved low-light photography quality. All of that costs just $400 dollars. Now, what makes Apple products so expensive?

iPhone specs compared to others

When looking at the other specs of the iPhone SE, it is pretty notable that Apple also did not cut any corners in quite a lot of places the Android manufacturers usually do. With the new iPhone SE, you will be able to get a device that includes wireless charging and also an IP67 rating for both water and dust-resistance which are two features that are currently missing from the Pixel 3a and have even recently been announced for the OnePlus 8.

Now while it might not actually have a really high-resolution OLED display just like the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11P Pro Max, it is still hardly a cheap screen either. Users will still be able to get access to Apple's True Tone technology as well as the DCI-P3 wide color gamut support.

Apple could have even gone back to some of its worst inclinations like making the higher storage configurations more expensive but at least it showed some sort of restraint there too. If you want to settle for the $128 model, there's an extra of only $49. Now, if you want to go for the massive 256GB model, you'll then have to pay a premium of $149.

The revelations of the iPhone SE

On paper, the iPhone SE does not actually feel like it will be a noticeable step down from its more expensive siblings. In all factually, the iPhone SE actually shows that Apple's other phones really do cost too much.

Although the SE will not have the best camera setup, the most modern display, or even the biggest battery, it still makes for a compelling argument as to whether or not Apple's other phones should be priced at $1,000 or even more.

The prices of most high-end devices have been known to hit the roof and Apple has consistently been among these offenders. According to Chris Velazco on Engadget, "might not be the "best" iPhone, but it's still the better choice for almost everyone."

