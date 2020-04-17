Beautiful And Strong: These iPhone SE Cases Will Make Sure Your Phone Is Protected While Looking Like A Treasure

If you're the proud owner of an iPhone SE, then you probably have one of the best available phones in the market. With power good enough to rival most other high-end smartphones, the iPhone SE is a contender in its own right. With great power, though, comes great responsibility, and the SE is no exception.

Finding the right case to protect your beloved technological companion is a daunting task that requires you to find the right mix of visuals, durability, and comfortability. Whether you prefer a vibrant display or a monotone slab of sturdiness, we've got you covered. Scroll down through this list, and you'll surely find something that fits both your taste and your handheld.

i-Blason Cosmo Lite Series

The i-Blason comes first in our list and offers a raised bezel screen to keep your phone screen and camera from scratching surfaces when facing down.

It features a shock-absorbent TPU bumper that will save you from those unexpected drops while the back guards from scratches.

This particular case comes in a vibrant blue hue with a fashionable design that compliments the phone's exterior shape. It's eye-catching enough to attract attention but subtle enough not to take up too much space.

It also sports an enhanced grip to ensure you always keep a handle on things. The cutouts are precise to provide easy access to all ports and buttons, as well as a clear line of sight for the camera.

Sonix Delilah Flower Case

This naturally beautiful case provides you the feeling of being one with nature.

The Sonix Delilah has been drop tested to ensure sufficient durability at any unfortunate incidents, keeping the protection at all sides of the phone.

This case was also built with raised shock absorbent rubber sides, beveled camera hole for lens protection, anti-scratch UB coating, and easy-press covered buttons for that ultimate comfortable experience.

It also comes with Sonix's lifetime warranty.

Spigen Tough Armor

If you came here looking for something to make sure your phone is safe, then the Spigen is probably a priority for you.

Coming in with a two-part construction of shock-absorbing TPU and durable hard polycarbonate, you'd have to intentionally break your phone to get past this level of protection.

It also features certified military-grade drop-tested technology with air cushion technology for immense protection from drops.

With all that sturdiness, it provides defined buttons, raised lip offer buttons, and screen protection. Large cutouts are compatible with most cables and give sufficient security.

Caseology Parallax

The Parallax sports a slim and functional 3D design, which gives boosted ergonomics and tight grip and raised bezels for the phone screen.

It also features dual-layered bumpers that provide military-grade protection, which was drop-test certified and gives shockproof protection.

The tasteful colors blend well with the phone design while still offering maximum durability.

UAG Pathfinder

This stern-looking case is sure to ward off your enemies with its aggressive look, so they don't think of even trying to steal your phone.

The main feature of the Pathfinder is its feather-light design. This case also comes with a hard outer shell with a soft impact resistant core.

It wouldn't be complete if it didn't have raised rubber screen-lip and rear skid pads to provide that much needed all-around protection for your phone.

It sports ultra-responsive tactile buttons to ensure you never even feel like your phone has a case due to how well it works.

