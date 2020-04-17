Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" Might Be Too Much For Your Quarantine: 10 Participants on Paradise but with Social Distancing?

While pretty much everyone's stuck indoors due to the growing pandemic, one of the only options to keep yourself entertained is scoot over your couch, get the remote, and stream Netflix. If you've found yourself bored on Netflix, maybe it's because you haven't seen anything like "Too Hot to Handle" yet!

Talking about social distancing, the all new Netflix reality competition called the "Too Hot to Handle" brings pretty attractive but eager contestants together and force them to back off and adhere to an ultimate law, the "no-bone zone."

This new series can be thought of as the all new anti-"Bachelor" series and is pretty interesting given the harsh concept. The series is now dropping today bringing you 10 hot singles from all around the world and plops them all together in a tropical paradise.

This place seems like heaven where they think they'd be able to enjoy the hot, erotic summer and even luck out and have some fun. The participants then later find out that their "hedonistic" plan for a holiday is then ruined by giving them a $100,000 grand prize if they can keep their hands off each other or themselves!

It's also pretty entertaining to watch their jaw drop when this vicious twist is then recited to them by a certain cone-shaped, Alexis-like "virtual guide" that goes by the name of Lana. It seems like there are a few characters who are just interested on building "deeper personal relationships" instead of winning the whole $100,000 grand prize for themselves!

Too Hot to Handle and its comparison

Netflix has earlier hit paydirt with the series "Love is Blind," and now hopes to do the same with its all new "Too Hot to Handle" series. Whether or not this series become a hit depends entirely on how long the audience will be able to endure 10 stunningly gorgeous but also shallow, self-obsessed participants who were described by MercuryNews as having "mulch for brains".

It sort of makes the whole series easier to watch if the viewer tries not to take the whole show seriously. There's also a hilarious female narrator, for example, who is the one given the task of put-downs and snarky voiceovers.

You might get the feeling that she'd want to join the whole game herself. Well, all you'll hear from her is her comments on the in-series hunks, how she likes and dislikes certain characters, and basically most of the things you would not expect a narrator to do!

So the question is, are these contestants up for the challenge? The whole rule sets a really interesting mood as you can see the contestants really trying hard not to fool around as they all try to win the prize money for themselves.

Another part of the rule is that whenever someone slips up, the prize money decreases! The whole point of the show is not actually just how they try to abide by the rules but how they try to twist them!

