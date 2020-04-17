Games

Leon S. Kennedy's Voice Actor Paul Haddad Has Died: Fans of Resident Evil 2 Remember His Contribution on Twitter

By Urian , Apr 17, 2020 11:02 PM EDT
Leon S. Kennedy's Voice Actor Paul Haddad Has Died: Fans of Resident Evil 2 Are Paying Remembering His Contribution on Twitter (Photo : Scrreenshot From GenerationWest Official YouTube Channel)

It seems to be a tragic day for Resident Evil fans as the news of Paul Haddad's recent death surface. Fans have now been flocking Twitter to share their memories, condolences, and also their strong appreciation for this voice actor who has been delivering a stunning performance for Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 2.

Recap on Paul Haddad's Leon S. Kennedy

For those who are still a bit lost as to what all the commotion is about, here's a really quick recap. As was reported, Paul Haddad was the brilliant voice actor who played the rookie cop of Raccoon City Police Department by the name of Leon S. Kennedy way back in the original Resident Evil 2.

The actor has just been reported to have passed away some time earlier this week at an age of 56-years-old and will be dearly missed by fans around the world. The news was first shared by Invader Studios which is an Italian game development company that has previously collaborated with Paul Haddad on their previous 2019 title, Daymare: 1998.

The actor's cause of death has not yet been confirmed but there are floating reports that pinpoint stage-3 throat cancer as the main cause of death since Paul was reported to have been fighting it for quite a while.

Read Also: Rick May, Voice Actor Of Team Fortress 2's Soldier Dies of Coronavirus While Recovering from a Stroke

The reaction of Twitter

Twitter has been filled with heartfelt comments, reactions, condolences, dedications, and even some of the most impressive fan art from gamers who have appreciated his work. Most of these people have confessed that they had a huge fondness for the original Resident Evil 2 along with Haddad's own voiceover performance.

Clips of his previous character have been flooding twitter under the hashtag #paulhaddad where all the comments and messages can be found. Scrolling down the thread, it is easy to realize how much the voice actor has contributed not just to the fans of Resident Evil but also to gamers around the world.

Read Also: John Conway, Mathematician and Inventor of Game of Life Dies From Coronavirus: What Makes His Death a Huge Loss?

Paul Haddad's success outside Resident Evil

Although mainly popular for his role in Resident Evil 2, Paul Haddad has actually also been credited with close to 50 different roles as found on his IMDB page. The fans of those children's TV shows from back in the 90s and 2000s will be very interested to hear that Paul actually had recurring roles in Babar, Ruper, The Adventures of TinTin, Franklin, and The Busy World of Richard Scarry.

Aside from these shows, Paul Haddad has actually been able to voice quite a few incredible characters on X-Men: The Animated Series which include Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff as well as Arkon.

Although the voice actor might not have been able to reprise his role as the famous Leon S. Kennedy in the future installments of the other Resident Evil Games, it is still very clear that Haddad will not be forgotten any time soon as his work has made a huge impact on gamers worldwide.

