Rick May, Voice Actor Of Team Fortress 2's Soldier Dies of Coronavirus While Recovering from a Stroke
Rick May is a voice actor who is best known for to PC gamers for his stunning portrayal of the gruff-talking soldier from the game Team Fortress. The voice actor has reportedly died from COVID-19 while still recovering from a stroke.
The death of "Soldier" Rick May
The death of Rick May was reported by the Rekindle School, a known independent art, acting, and film school located in Seattle, Washington, where May was previously a teacher.
May's game credits include much more than just Team Fortress 2, but also Star Fox 64, Freddi Fish 5, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, and even Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves. This is a long list for a voice actor and if you look a little deeper into his other work, you'll realize how strong an impact his voice makes to every single game.
Rick May was more than just a voice actor and teacher, he also served as an esteemed artistic director of the one and only Renton Civic Theater as well as the Civic Light Opera. May has also directed and appeared in over 300 shows which include Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Death of a Salesman, Cotton Patch Gospel, and The Odd Couple.
How Rick May is remembered amongst colleagues
According to John Patrick Lowrie who was the voice actor for Team Fortress 2's Sniper on a eulogy on Facebook, both of them met about thirty years ago and both of them were not really the socializing type and would run into each other every once in a while during auditions.
According to Lowrie, every recording session with Rick May was full of laughter and when the lights went down, he displayed a strong sense of professionalism. "He worked hard to get it right and we could always depend on him to deliver."
Lowrie processed that he knew May along with Frank Buxton as well as David Selvig stood and applauded his daughter Andee when he first introduced her to a wide audience at the Kirkland performance Center for her very first appearance as a professional actor. Lowrie said that he knew the man who was always encouraging him when he had his own bout with cancer. "I knew the man whose passing leaves a huge hole in my heart and I believe so many others."
Team Fortress 2's Soldier
Just like all of the Team Fortress 2's archetypal playable classes, the unique soldier became a really well-rounded character over the whole course of hundreds of updates and even expansive lore! Back in 2011, one of Team Fortress 2's digital comics was even exploring the roommate relationship between both the Soldier and Merasmum, a magician as well as boss character players fought in the fourth seasonal event Scream Fortress.
Rick May will be missed not just by PC gamers and fans of Team Fortress 2, but also fans of art in general.
