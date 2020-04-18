Tech
Teen Learns to Ride A Bike Since Being Equipped With First Medically-Certified 3D Printed Bionic Hand
A British fourteen-year-old girl spent her whole life with only one hand. With modern technology, however, she is now starting to learn how to ride a bike ever since being equipped with the first-ever medically certified, 3D-printed bionic arm.
Aimee Ashton, an art student, hailing from Hull, was born without most of her left arm. She had previously been given prosthetic limbs but soon stopped because she said they 'didn't do anything' and were unable to respond to her movement appropriately.
Then, a Bristol-based company called Open Bionics have since custom-fitted her with the 'Hero Arm' costing around £10,000.
A marvel of prosthetic engineering
The arm is powered by batteries and receives signals from the muscles, which allow the wearer to operate and accomplish tasks using both hands.
The arm is also comfortable to remove and consists of what is known as a 'breathable socket' that lets air in. It can also hold and stay in place with its 'freeze mode', which is useful when you need to keep something in place.
The creation is customizable for each user and can be coloured; however, they like.
Given the arm, aspiring teacher Aimee could soon do activities that she couldn't do before such as bake, ride a bike, and even learn to drive once she turns 17.
The teen stated that experiencing the movement of the bionic arm was akin to having a superpower, something she's never felt to a standard prosthetic.
The reason for defect regarding the teen's arm is currently unknown, although experts speculate she was exposed to amniotic band syndrome while inside her mother's womb.
Throughout her life, Aimee has had prosthetic limbs produced for her by the National Health Service (NHS). Still, of all these times, the arms were never responsive enough for her to engage daily activities with satisfactorily.
Read Also: SpaceX Continues Launch Of Satellites To Support Globally Accessible Broadband Internet
Hope for a new life
The hopeful teenager is now beginning to learn how to ride a bike ten year after only being able to watch her friends cycle to school.
Aimee's mom was ecstatic to see her daughter finally getting what she's always wanted, something that would make her feel normal around other people.
The mother, Samantha Thirkettle, discovered her daughter's condition during their 20-week pregnancy scan. She said it was a lot to take in and spent the next 48 hours and just hoped for the best for her and her daughter.
She ponders about the time Aimee obsessed with taking part in her school's skipping race during sport's day even though should properly hold the rope due to her condition.
As she grew older, Samantha would notice her daughter attracting people's gazes and knew that her daughter was hiding her response. She would cross her arms over or put it up her sleeve.
At a relatively young age, Aimee knew she was different, and her knowledge of this kept growing as she did.
Her mother believes that she would have been left-handed just like her if her daughter was born with complete limbs.
Having only one arm to work with has always made it difficult for Aimee to pursue her dreams of becoming an art teacher when she graduates.
But now, with her new companion to lean on, she can finally accomplish what she's always dreamed of doing and progress towards her childhood dream.
Read Also: Brand-New Small-Sized Solar Cell Could Last 20,000 Hours Powering Your Smart Watch
Related Articles
Scientists Find Living In Space Makes Your Brain Bigger And That's Permanent; What Other Effects Could It Have On The Human Body?
Increased brain size caused by staying in space for a prolonged period of time, a study observed
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweets controversial photo of an asteroid hitting Earth
[VIDEO] Giant Alien-like String Creature Found On The Hunt. What is it?
Scientists discover enormous worm-like creature floating in the sea and hunting along the deep sea. Watch here!
NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!
The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.
Elon Musk Is Working On A Consensual Telepathy; Latest Details Inside
Elon Musk has confirmed that Neuralink is real and that he is serious about the technology. The firm will soon develop a “neural lace” technology that would involve implanting tiny brain electrodes.
Health Experts Alarmed About The Rise In STD Cases In South Carolina
Considering the ever growing cases of HIV/Aids all over the world, what's the truth behind claims that health experts have expressed their fear and concern over the rise in teen STD rate? Does this rise in number imply something significant? Here's what health professionals have to say
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Amazon To Become Incubator Of Massive Coronavirus Infection If Left Untreated Says Workers Rights Group
On April 14, the report states that nearly 75 out of 110 US warehouses operated by Amazon have reported at least one case of positive COVID-19 case.
SCIENCE
WWF Ad Released for This Exact Reason: Sumatran Elephant Found Without Tusk Left Mutilated By Killers (Animal Cruelty)
The worst nightmare which was previously shown in a WWF Ad has just recently come to life. A Sumatran elephant was previously found without tusk left mutilated by killers.
GAMES
Xbox One X 'Cyberpunk 2077' Out This June: Beware! Limited Edition!
The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X is said to be released this coming June, and although fans of the game are excited, the Xbox Series X is also on its way. Which one would you pick?
CULTURE
[VIDEO] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted Walking Dog Despite Pandemic Bringing Facemasks and Sanitizers to People in LA
Despite the pandemic, Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle, were both spotted distributing facemasks and sanitizers to the people in LA while walking their two dogs.