[VIDEO] Three Armed Robbers Try to Break Into Home But End Up Being Shot Five Times: One Suspect Injured and Sent to Hospital

Three Armed Robbers Try to Break Into Home But End Up Being Shot Five Times: One Suspect Injured and Sent to Hospital

In a recent video that has just surfaced the internet, a specific homeowner located in Florida open fired on three different armed robbers who were attempting to break into his apartment. The homeowner was able to leave one injured while the two others were on the run.

The footage from a certain Ring spotlight camera was able to show the frightening altercation of the recent event that happened at Park Place Apartment at 5:51pm on Tuesday. The three armed suspects can be seen wearing black hoodies walking from the complex's own sidewalk right up to the victim's front door.

How the shooting started

Before going in, the men tried to make sure that the coast was clear and after doing this, one man then began throwing his body against the front door until it suddenly flew open with much force. The three men then rushed inside the home but then frantically came running outside only seconds after the homeowner fired at least five consecutive rounds.

The men are seen to be desperately fleeing the scene as one of the suspects even jumped over the balcony onto the ground.

A surveillance video was reported by News Jax 4 to be from a certain nearby parking lot showed the suspects were all trying to leave in a certain Kia four-door sedan which was possibly using a temporary Florida license tag with the plate showing "CQW1410".

The authorities then initially released the photos of this specific car in hopes of searching for the suspect, on Wednesday, they were then said to have been recovered and identified. Following this recent incident, the Neptune Police Department was able to confirm at least one of these suspects was actually shot in the chest and even went to a local hospital for treatment!

The suspects on the loose

The unidentified person then drove the injured suspect in a certain silver Pontiac and authorities have since called them a person of interest according to Action News Jax reports. The two other suspects are still nowhere to be found but leads have started to pop up.

The authorities have said that they have already been chasing several leads of the possible suspects in their quest to bring these criminals down. The suspects remaining have been described as young men who are in their 20s, wearing black hoodies as well as black shoes.

The investigators are currently set to question the injured suspect who could face charges in addition to robbery itself. The homeowner will not be facing any charges or consequences for firing on these armed robbers.

The authorities have then urged the public to contact them or even the First Coast Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS if any new information starts to surface regarding the whereabouts of the suspects.

The people who have called the Crime Stoppers with certain relevant information regarding the crime would remain anonymous and would also be able to receive a cash reward for their assistance.

