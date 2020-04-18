Culture
[Video] Fire Crew Lifted a Family Up To The 4F Window of a Care Home To Allow Them to Say Goodbye to Their Dying Grandfather During Coronavirus
In an emotional video, a family had to use a ladder in order for them to say their last goodbyes to one of their elderly relatives after his care home was suddenly locked down. The family of a certain Henry Nijhove, 87, was recently lifted up to the forth-floor window of the care home he was staying in near Amsterdam, Holland, with the use of an extendable ladder which was facilitated by the local fire department.
The family was told that the relative might not have much time to live much longer after his health started to deteriorate. The Carehomes around the area have stopped accepting visitors in order to prevent the risk of the coronavirus being brought by someone from the outside to the people who are located inside.
The help of the fire brigade
Mr. Nijhove's own granddaughter wrote to the local fire brigade about the plan and they agreed to help. She told the fire brigade that she wanted to make sure that her own grandfather did not pass away even without the chance to say their last goodbyes. It was clarified that the grandfather did not suffer from the coronavirus.
The fire crew then turned up at the Anton de Komplein residential care home located in Amsterdam with a ladder and proceeded to arrange for the family members to be lifted up slowly in pairs in order for them to say their final farewells.
Read Also: [VIDEO] Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted Distributing Facemasks and Sanitizers in LA While Walking Ther Two Dogs Despite Pandemic
The granddaughter
Mr. Nijhove's granddaughter named Chante, said afterwards that she has no words to express how genuinely grateful she was that the event became possible and that they were allowed to do so. She then expressed how much her grandfather meant to her and her family.
She also stated that the emotional meeting through that very window had ensured to cheer up his day, and later she wrote on her Facebook that she was "more than grateful. I don't have any words."
She has also said that the family was not able to see him ever since March 19 and were suddenly confronted with the possibility that they might not be able to see him ever again before he died. This made her determined to come up with a plan in order for her and her family to be able to visit him "physically" just one more time.
Read Also: "I NEED MORE BEER!!" 93-Year-Old Given 10 Cases of Coors Light Beer after Going Viral With Beer Sign
The memory of her grandfather
She was then rewarded with a really good affirmative, quoting her grandmother who has previously said to her that "those who do good get good."
Mr. Nijhove Henry's own daughter Mildred also thanked the entire fire crews for what they did, and also said that they wanted to show Henry that everybody in the family had much love for him and was still there for him. Mildred then said that "This was pretty much the only way he could see his grandchildren again."
Related Articles
Amazon To Become Incubator Of Massive Coronavirus Infection If Left Untreated Says Workers Rights Group
On April 14, the report states that nearly 75 out of 110 US warehouses operated by Amazon have reported at least one case of positive COVID-19 case.
[VIDEO] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted Walking Dog Despite Pandemic Bringing Facemasks and Sanitizers to People in LA
Despite the pandemic, Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle, were both spotted distributing facemasks and sanitizers to the people in LA while walking their two dogs.
Scientists Have Created a Potentially Life-Saviing App But Not So Many Smartphone Users are Willing To Install It - Why is That?
Contact Tracing App needs more people willing to use it to be effective in battling coronavirus pandemic
French Court Rules to Shut Amazon Down for 5 Days For Allegedly Neglecting Safety Protocols Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Amazon shuts down for 5 days after French court rules the company is operating under unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak
Posting Your High School Yearbook Photos Online Puts You in Risk of Scammers!
Scammers are now on the prowl for those people posting their high school yearbook photos as the trend #Classof2020 grows in popularity.
Activision Blizzard Staff are Given CEO Phone Number and Several Other Perks to Working From Home Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown
Bobby Kotick, CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, is providing his 10,000 staff witty coronavirus response that would make every work-at-home employee envious. Chem them out here.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Amazon To Become Incubator Of Massive Coronavirus Infection If Left Untreated Says Workers Rights Group
On April 14, the report states that nearly 75 out of 110 US warehouses operated by Amazon have reported at least one case of positive COVID-19 case.
SCIENCE
WWF Ad Released for This Exact Reason: Sumatran Elephant Found Without Tusk Left Mutilated By Killers (Animal Cruelty)
The worst nightmare which was previously shown in a WWF Ad has just recently come to life. A Sumatran elephant was previously found without tusk left mutilated by killers.
GAMES
Xbox One X 'Cyberpunk 2077' Out This June: Beware! Limited Edition!
The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X is said to be released this coming June, and although fans of the game are excited, the Xbox Series X is also on its way. Which one would you pick?
CULTURE
[VIDEO] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted Walking Dog Despite Pandemic Bringing Facemasks and Sanitizers to People in LA
Despite the pandemic, Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle, were both spotted distributing facemasks and sanitizers to the people in LA while walking their two dogs.