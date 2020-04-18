[Video] Fire Crew Lifted a Family Up To The 4F Window of a Care Home To Allow Them to Say Goodbye to Their Dying Grandfather During Coronavirus

In an emotional video, a family had to use a ladder in order for them to say their last goodbyes to one of their elderly relatives after his care home was suddenly locked down. The family of a certain Henry Nijhove, 87, was recently lifted up to the forth-floor window of the care home he was staying in near Amsterdam, Holland, with the use of an extendable ladder which was facilitated by the local fire department.

The family was told that the relative might not have much time to live much longer after his health started to deteriorate. The Carehomes around the area have stopped accepting visitors in order to prevent the risk of the coronavirus being brought by someone from the outside to the people who are located inside.

The help of the fire brigade

Mr. Nijhove's own granddaughter wrote to the local fire brigade about the plan and they agreed to help. She told the fire brigade that she wanted to make sure that her own grandfather did not pass away even without the chance to say their last goodbyes. It was clarified that the grandfather did not suffer from the coronavirus.

The fire crew then turned up at the Anton de Komplein residential care home located in Amsterdam with a ladder and proceeded to arrange for the family members to be lifted up slowly in pairs in order for them to say their final farewells.

The granddaughter

Mr. Nijhove's granddaughter named Chante, said afterwards that she has no words to express how genuinely grateful she was that the event became possible and that they were allowed to do so. She then expressed how much her grandfather meant to her and her family.

She also stated that the emotional meeting through that very window had ensured to cheer up his day, and later she wrote on her Facebook that she was "more than grateful. I don't have any words."

She has also said that the family was not able to see him ever since March 19 and were suddenly confronted with the possibility that they might not be able to see him ever again before he died. This made her determined to come up with a plan in order for her and her family to be able to visit him "physically" just one more time.

The memory of her grandfather

She was then rewarded with a really good affirmative, quoting her grandmother who has previously said to her that "those who do good get good."

Mr. Nijhove Henry's own daughter Mildred also thanked the entire fire crews for what they did, and also said that they wanted to show Henry that everybody in the family had much love for him and was still there for him. Mildred then said that "This was pretty much the only way he could see his grandchildren again."

