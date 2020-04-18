MacBook Pro Won't Have to Worry too Much About Their Battery Life Decaying Due to Apple's New Solution!

One thing Apple has been known for is its quality as a brand and not really for its exaggerated specs or abilities like other brands that are competing for the spotlight. When it comes to laptops, the MacBook has a pretty strong presence in the market!

One of the previous problems which most MacBook users have previously been reporting is with regards to the decaying life of the battery over time. This problem is a common problem within the laptop world not just for the MacBook but for other laptops as well.

The good news is that Apple's new MacBook Pro update will make sure that users get much more out of their laptop's battery life! This specific update solves a lot of problems for most people when it comes to their MacBooks or even laptops in general!

The all new macOS 10.15.5

Apple's new update for the MacBook Pro is called the macOS 10.15.5 and it is said that the new overhaul will be including a certain "Battery Health Management" tool that is designed to improve the battery's lifespan by reducing the rate itself at which the battery chemically ages!

This update is said to follow the "Pro Mode" macOS features that were previously introduced in January. This exciting new feature could mean a lot for current MacBook Pro users since all they have to do is update their iOS in order for them to avail this new upgrade.

The feature is said to be modeled off of the previous iOS updates just like the optimized charging which was seen back in their iOS 13. The new update is only slightly patterned off of this update and includes a lot of other special modifications in order for this new feature to be possible.

Apple's statements regarding the new update

According to a statement by Apple, the upcoming tool is said to be able to monitor a "battery's temperature history and its charging patterns," which is something that has not really been popularly heard before if ever it has already exists.

Apple continued to explain that the system will be able to determine the best method to economically charge the battery by decreasing the maximum charge in order to prevent using that reduces wear on the battery or even extends the charge when optimal.

This feature is said to keep one's own battery capacity in good shape by adjusting the MacBook Pro's system itself according to the owner's charging habits. The moderator, however is said to be able to switch off for those who are in absolute need of a full charge making sure that the battery goes all the way.

Switching this feature back on allows your MacBook Pro to function accordingly with your charging habits making sure that your laptop does not tear too much from excessive charging which is usually the cause for battery life decay.

