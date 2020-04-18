The ASUS' Prime Z490 Motherboards Leaked for Intel's Comet Lake-S! Is AMD in Trouble or Will They Still Remain Number One?

AMD has been known to dominate the gaming computer industry but a new motherboard by ASUS might actually pose as a threat. Although the final release date for Intel's Comet Lake-S CPUs is still unknown, a series of leaks have suggested that the motherboards are coming soon!

Today, ASUS itself accidently took off the wraps of its Prime Z390-P along with its Z490-! Motherboards! The pictures of which have accidentally been shown up on the very product page of the Prime Z390-P. The prolific hardware detective known as @Momomo_us has been able to spot this listing!

The leaks online

Even though the given pictures clearly show that the motherboard is emblazoned with the "Prime Z490-P" along with the Z490-A branding. This tech specs and all the other texts are still pertaining to the old Z390 motherboard.

Despite only the pictures, there are actually still a few things from this post alone that fans can learn about the new upcoming Z490 motherboards.

You will actually be able to see everything that you need to know when you check it out but the biggest takeaway of all is that the images sort of contradict the text. The text on the motherboard is branded saying that it's an H490 motherboard despite the board itself being labeled as a Z490.

It is quite possible that the page unknowingly updated this while live, but ASUS has certainly a few wires crossed.

The Comet Lake-S

As for the upcoming Comet Lake-S by Intel, rumors have been telling stories of this massive edition that has a maximum of 10-Core CPUs in an all new LGA1200 socket! This also comes with a new i9-10900K that is actually shows the rumored performance as 30% higher than the highest-standing current performer, the Intel Core i9-9900K.

Despite being quite upset and needing yet another new motherboard for a CPU plat form that is already potentially outdated during launch, the best fans can do is to take solace knowing that the already existing old CPU coolers will actually fit on the LGA1200 just fine and without any problems at all!

Fans of Intel are still hoping that one day, it could finally catch up with AMD using the new 10th Gen processors in order to add full support for the PCI-Express 4.0, but sadly, the board is not currently listed with PCIe 4.0 support. This is not that surprising since Intel has already given announcements as early as January that they were planning to cancel all of their existing plans for the PCIe 4.0 support on the Comet Lake series.

It seems like through a gamer's perspective, AMD is still number one and Intel might still have a long way to go in order for them to catch up with the ability of AMD's latest high-performing models.

