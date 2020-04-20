Tech
Apple MacBook Picks Air Versus Pro: Air with 8GB RAM or Pro with 16GB RAM? Air with 128GB SSD and 256GB SSD or Pro with 512GB SSD?
If you've been contemplating for a while and have finally decided to buy yourself an Apple MacBook, a major question you could be asking is if you should go and get yourself the previous MacBook Air that uses an 8GB RAM with a 128GB SSD or even a 256GB SSD, or should you wait for the new MacBook Pro that is powered with a 16GB RAM along with 512GB SSD memory!
The choice to make is quite hard if you have no idea where to start so here are a few tips on picking out the perfect MacBook for you:
Need in terms of power
Always assess how much you need and try not to go overboard. There could always be those "what if I need to do this?" or "what if I need to do that?" and the honest answer to that question is that oftentimes, those things do not always need to be done.
Should an 8GB RAM be enough for the programs you are running like games and etc. or are you trying to do something heavier like rendering which would probably require the 16GB RAM.
Read Also: $600 GPU for MacBook Pro? Could This New Upgrade Be Better Than The Radeon Pro Vega II Priced at $2,400?
Need in terms of memory
How much space do you actually need? Let's face it. A 128GB SSD is already quite enough to perform some pretty powerful functions and do you really need the extra space? If you are in need of extra space, ask yourself how much space is needed?
256GB SSD is quite a lot of space and since it is SSD, this can be used for prioritizing programs and apps within the computer while you use an external HDD for all your other files. If you have decided that you need more memory, compare the 256GB SSD and the 512GB SSD to see what you actually need.
Price
The two MacBook Air laptops are sold within the $1,000 price range while the MacBook Pro is being sold at the $2,000. Make sure you have decided how much you are planning to spend and don't go overboard!
New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray
This is the most expensive but also most powerful MacBook in the bunch and if you have decided you need that extra power in order to properly function, this may be the right pick for you.
This heavy duty laptop may come with a steep price but it also offers amazing results in return.
New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray
The newer version of the MacBook Air is actually being sold at the same price as the previous MacBook so if you're planning on getting something a little more updated, this may be the perfect purchase for you.
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) - Silver
Although this is now slightly more expensive than the newer one, the good thing about getting this model is that it has already been proven and tested and is very easy to fix should a problem occur later on.
Read Also: Apple's iPad Pro Gets an All New Magic Keyboard for $299! Is the Price Worth It?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
What to Buy: Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 256GB SSD, or New MacBook Pro 16GB SSD, 512GB SSD?
Apple's MacBook Pro is soon releasing on Amazon this April 24 and if you have not yet decided whether or not you are sold out and getting it, you might want to check this article before buying.
SCIENCE
Mysterious Constellation: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Paint A Dazzling Show In Space
Watch the Starlink Satellites construct a constellation in the night sky as they are launched to hover in space
GAMES
The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes