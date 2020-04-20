Apple MacBook Picks Air Versus Pro: Air with 8GB RAM or Pro with 16GB RAM? Air with 128GB SSD and 256GB SSD or Pro with 512GB SSD?

If you've been contemplating for a while and have finally decided to buy yourself an Apple MacBook, a major question you could be asking is if you should go and get yourself the previous MacBook Air that uses an 8GB RAM with a 128GB SSD or even a 256GB SSD, or should you wait for the new MacBook Pro that is powered with a 16GB RAM along with 512GB SSD memory!

The choice to make is quite hard if you have no idea where to start so here are a few tips on picking out the perfect MacBook for you:

Need in terms of power

Always assess how much you need and try not to go overboard. There could always be those "what if I need to do this?" or "what if I need to do that?" and the honest answer to that question is that oftentimes, those things do not always need to be done.

Should an 8GB RAM be enough for the programs you are running like games and etc. or are you trying to do something heavier like rendering which would probably require the 16GB RAM.

Need in terms of memory

How much space do you actually need? Let's face it. A 128GB SSD is already quite enough to perform some pretty powerful functions and do you really need the extra space? If you are in need of extra space, ask yourself how much space is needed?

256GB SSD is quite a lot of space and since it is SSD, this can be used for prioritizing programs and apps within the computer while you use an external HDD for all your other files. If you have decided that you need more memory, compare the 256GB SSD and the 512GB SSD to see what you actually need.

Price

The two MacBook Air laptops are sold within the $1,000 price range while the MacBook Pro is being sold at the $2,000. Make sure you have decided how much you are planning to spend and don't go overboard!

This is the most expensive but also most powerful MacBook in the bunch and if you have decided you need that extra power in order to properly function, this may be the right pick for you.

This heavy duty laptop may come with a steep price but it also offers amazing results in return.

The newer version of the MacBook Air is actually being sold at the same price as the previous MacBook so if you're planning on getting something a little more updated, this may be the perfect purchase for you.

Although this is now slightly more expensive than the newer one, the good thing about getting this model is that it has already been proven and tested and is very easy to fix should a problem occur later on.

