Culture
Is Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti's Beef Real? Or Is This a Gimmick for a 2020 Collaboration?
What on earth is going on between Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti? It seems like the two rappers have gone on a very strange beef on social media and fans are confused as to what is really going on between the two.
These two rappers have somehow been caught up inside a strange beef, which is actually humorously one-sided so far. This could be either be a real feud that's going on between the two rappers, or crafty enough, this could just be a way for people to get riled up and ready for a collaboration between the two.
What's happening on social media?
It seems like Lil Uzi Vert has been taunting and playing with Playboi Carti on social media itself by dissing his new song called "@ MEH" and even choosing to release his own new music as the exact same time as his now former friend.
This comes as no surprise because the two have reportedly already selected today as their release date and even tweeting out the news and later on confirming it. However, what's really odd is that when the clock hit midnight, neither of the artists actually dropper their new music!
Although of course, there is still loads of time for both Carti and Uzi to put out some new music right before the day ends. In fact, Uzi might have even gotten a full head start, previewing a sort of long stretch of unreleased music using a laughing emoji on Twitter.
Read Also: Mother of Two Breaks Both Ankles While Trying the Oh Na Na Na Challenge on TikTok
The confusion on social media
All of those Playboi Carti fans can be found in the comments section of the post, voicing out how awkward the situation was and how much confusion it caused as a whole on top of the current non-drop storyline.
Fans of both parties can only wait and hope that both Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti decide to stay true to their word and drop music at the exact same date but this is still no assurance. Fans will now have to wait and see if they'll be able to hear new music from both, either, or none of them at all.
Other speculations have started to suggest that this might actually point towards something even bigger happening compared to the feud. Some fans have adamantly suggested that the beef right now is truly non-existent and the two rappers are actually working together in order to rile up their loyal followers.
pic.twitter.com/M726Mo45cU — BABY PLUTO ️® (@LILUZIVERT) April 20, 2020
The possibility of the collaboration
Although this is not yet confirmed, it could be a possibility since not a lot of people are sure why the two started a strange beef in the first place or what really happened between the two. If both parties don't really have beef with one another and are just seen as interacting with each other, this could possibly point towards a collaboration between the two. An article by hnhh suggests this question.
Read Also: Leaks! Fortnite x Travis Scott? Rumours Point Towards the Possibility of an In-Game Concert!
Related Articles
Happening Now: Tornado Surge Claims 1 Life In Mississippi As Photos And Videos Emerge
Tornado Cluster hits several states as National Service Weather experts advise people to stay indoors and stay safe amid the catastrophe
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweets controversial photo of an asteroid hitting Earth
FaZe Clan Gets Another Esports Celebrity! Will This New Member Make Them Champions This 2020?
FaZe Clan has finally announced a new member of their team, and fans are going wild! Could this be the all-star Fortnite team to dominate 2020?
League of Legends Error Message: How Does Riot Games Deeal With This Issue?
Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.
The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It
A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
What to Buy: Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 256GB SSD, or New MacBook Pro 16GB SSD, 512GB SSD?
Apple's MacBook Pro is soon releasing on Amazon this April 24 and if you have not yet decided whether or not you are sold out and getting it, you might want to check this article before buying.
SCIENCE
Mysterious Constellation: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Paint A Dazzling Show In Space
Watch the Starlink Satellites construct a constellation in the night sky as they are launched to hover in space
GAMES
The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes