Is Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti's Beef Real? Or Is This a Gimmick for a 2020 Collaboration?

What on earth is going on between Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti? It seems like the two rappers have gone on a very strange beef on social media and fans are confused as to what is really going on between the two.

These two rappers have somehow been caught up inside a strange beef, which is actually humorously one-sided so far. This could be either be a real feud that's going on between the two rappers, or crafty enough, this could just be a way for people to get riled up and ready for a collaboration between the two.

What's happening on social media?

It seems like Lil Uzi Vert has been taunting and playing with Playboi Carti on social media itself by dissing his new song called "@ MEH" and even choosing to release his own new music as the exact same time as his now former friend.

This comes as no surprise because the two have reportedly already selected today as their release date and even tweeting out the news and later on confirming it. However, what's really odd is that when the clock hit midnight, neither of the artists actually dropper their new music!

Although of course, there is still loads of time for both Carti and Uzi to put out some new music right before the day ends. In fact, Uzi might have even gotten a full head start, previewing a sort of long stretch of unreleased music using a laughing emoji on Twitter.

Read Also: Mother of Two Breaks Both Ankles While Trying the Oh Na Na Na Challenge on TikTok

The confusion on social media

All of those Playboi Carti fans can be found in the comments section of the post, voicing out how awkward the situation was and how much confusion it caused as a whole on top of the current non-drop storyline.

Fans of both parties can only wait and hope that both Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti decide to stay true to their word and drop music at the exact same date but this is still no assurance. Fans will now have to wait and see if they'll be able to hear new music from both, either, or none of them at all.

Other speculations have started to suggest that this might actually point towards something even bigger happening compared to the feud. Some fans have adamantly suggested that the beef right now is truly non-existent and the two rappers are actually working together in order to rile up their loyal followers.

The possibility of the collaboration

Although this is not yet confirmed, it could be a possibility since not a lot of people are sure why the two started a strange beef in the first place or what really happened between the two. If both parties don't really have beef with one another and are just seen as interacting with each other, this could possibly point towards a collaboration between the two. An article by hnhh suggests this question.

Read Also: Leaks! Fortnite x Travis Scott? Rumours Point Towards the Possibility of an In-Game Concert!

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.