Games

Could the Travis Scott x Fortnite Skins Point Out the In-Game Concert is Happening Soon? Check Out the New Glider!

By Urian , Apr 20, 2020 09:38 PM EDT
Could the Travis Scott x Fortnite Skins Point Out the In-Game Concert is Happening Soon? Check Out the New Glider! (Photo : Screenshot From Happy Power @HappyPower Twitter Page)

Rumor! Rumor! Rumor! There have been a lot of rumors circulating the possible Travis Scott x Fortnite in-game concert that should take place indefinitely and is rumored to be much bigger than the other concerts. The rumor also suggests that this possible concert could even be a much bigger production compared to the previous Marshmello concert!

It seems like Fortnite's live events have only gotten bigger and bigger and there's already high expectations for this possibly upcoming event ever since that first rocket launched some time long ago. This specific thing is sort of shaping up to become a big happening, with multiple shows, a huge purple orb descending from the sky itself, and even the usual arsenal of different challenges, rewards, and cosmetics!

Fortnite and its glory

Fortnite has been getting even more popular by the day as not only do they do a stellar job on providing really good gameplay to those gamers, they also provide huge pop culture influenced gimmicks like the recent introduction of Deadpool in the game or other previous happenings.

Aside from just shooting each other, Fortnite has been able to offer other forms of entertainment like fishing, building, and also those weird but pretty entertaining challenges like the recent one that wants you to salute Deadpool's pants! Marshmello has previously had an in-game concert and it was a huge success which should also be a benchmark should the Travis Scott x Fortnite concert actually happen!

Epic has actually already revealed a sneak peak of the cosmetics that players will be able to earn through different challenges even before the event, but Travis Scott himself has already given fans a preview of how he looks in the game!

Read Also: Leaks! Fortnite x Travis Scott? Rumours Point Towards the Possibility of an In-Game Concert!

Travis Scott's leak on Fortnite

If you look even closer at the Tweet by Travis Scott, you'll be able to identify him and his skin itself on top of the glider! Also, if you're curious as to how to get yourself the glider, you'll actually be able to easily earn this just by showing up to any of the in-game concerts.

 

Although there has been quite a number of "real person: skins" in the game as of recent which probably started with the Ikonik skin some time way back and then even continued through a whole Icon series of the streamer's own skin that Epic has also been debuting recently.

There's also another tweet that suggests a rumored Travis Scott skin but is still labeled a rumor. If this skin were true and in fact the final output, fans would not have to worry since by the contents of this Tweet alone, it is quite clear that the skin looks pretty awesome!

 

Travis Scott has been vocal about his appreciation and his love for Fortnite and it seems like on top of his habits of playing the game itself, he might even have an in-game concert for fans!

Read Also: Is Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti's Beef Real? Or Is This a Gimmick for a 2020 Collaboration?

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

What to Buy: Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 256GB SSD, or New MacBook Pro 16GB SSD, 512GB SSD?

Apple's MacBook Pro is soon releasing on Amazon this April 24 and if you have not yet decided whether or not you are sold out and getting it, you might want to check this article before buying.

SCIENCE

Mysterious Constellation: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Paint A Dazzling Show In Space

Watch the Starlink Satellites construct a constellation in the night sky as they are launched to hover in space

GAMES

The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes

CULTURE

[VIDEO] Local TV Reporter Accidentally Slips Husbands Naked Shower Scene On Live Footage

Naked husband accidentally shown in tv reporter's home broadcasting footage
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Mother of Two Breaks Both Ankles While Trying the Oh Na Na Na Challenge on TikTok

Mother Tries Oh Na Na Na TikTok and Breaks Both Ankles

[VIRAL VIDEO] Adorable Baby Does Bottle Flip Giving Cutest Face Caught on Instagram

[VIRAL VIDEO] Baby Does Bottle Flip! Cute Moments Caught on Instagram

Time to Cheat! League of Legends: Riot Games Offers $100,000 Those Who Successfully Cheat Through VALORANT's Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

Hack and Win $100,000! League of Legends: Riot Games Challenges Hackers to Penetrate VALORANT's New Anti-Cheat System Vanguard

Adorable Trends on Social Media: Blind Dog Plays Dead Trying to Convince Owner Not to Go Home During Lockdown!

[VIRAL VIDEO] Smart Blind Dog Plays Dead Since He Does Not Want To Go Home During Lockdown

[Social Media Outrage] 18 Nigerians Died from Security Forces while only 12 Die From Coronavirus

[Social Media Outrage] 18 Nigerians Died from Security Forces While only 12 Perish From Coronavirus

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Know Your CPU: Why is AMD Cheaper than Intel?

Twitch and YouTube in Trouble? Facebook Plans to Release Own Gaming App for Mobile Gaming

Travis Scott x Fortnite Skins: How to Dress Up for an In-Game Concert?

Resident Evil Resistance: Jill Valentine Comes To The Rescue In Your Fight Against The Zombie Apocalypse

Experience The Trilogy of Danganronpa As The Series Makes Its Debut On Mobile This Year!

Real Time Analytics