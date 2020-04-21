Queen Elizabeth has Announced that She will not be having A Royal Party This Year But a Private Zoom Celebration: Prince William and Kate Middleton Send Birthday Greetings

The Queen turns 24 today, but instead of a grand celebration this year, Queen Elizabeth will be having a more low-key birthday compared to the popular extravagant royal festivals. The Queen's very own birthday is quite typically honored with a roaring gun salute in the center of London during midday, but due to the rampant pandemic, the monarch has then decided to cancel the yearly ritual.

A palace source then explained to ITV that her Majesty was very direct and said that there would be no exemptions and that the gun salutes did not feel appropriate for the situation at hand. The United Kingdom is currently in the midst of a much necessary lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic, and even the royal family itself is practicing social distancing at their own respective homes.

Queen Elizabeth's birthday

The implications are that even Queen Elizabeth, who is now residing at Windsor Castle along with Prince Philip, is not going to be able to celebrate her birthday along with the rest of her family. Queen Elizabeth has also been known to celebrate her birthday in June due to the fact that she is a royal and the United Kingdom weather is somewhat iffy during April.

Her second birthday actually corresponds with the Trooping the Color, so she then gets a full parade and even the annual family photo up at Buckingham Palace itself. But Trooping the Color has been announced to be already canceled in its usual form due to the ongoing pandemic. It seems like those choices are off the table.

The cancellation of festivities does not exactly mean that the Queen will not actually be having a little birthday fete today, she'll be having a virtual one! It's quite definitely scaled down in comparison to prior parties, but the plans are already in place for the Queen to be able to celebrate along with her whole family through video call so that all of her children along with grandchildren can still greet her a happy birthday, according to the Sun.

Read Also: Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Makeup while Breaking Social Distancing Regulations while Sources Say that She Could be Reconciling with Ex, Travis Scott

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have already posted a birthday tribute to the dear Queen on their own KensingtonRoyal Instagram, and are now expected to call into Zoom from their Anmer Hall, where they have been isolating together with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and even Princess Charlotte.

Just last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also said that they have been making use of Zoom in order to keep in touch with other family members, including Prince Charles (who is currently recovering from coronavirus at Birkhall) along with Camilla Parker-Bowles as well as the Middletons.

All of the royals are in their respective homes as of the moment with Prince Harry along with Meghan Markle located far away ever since they've been relocated to Los Angeles now that they have officially stepped down from their official royal roles.

The Queen's birthday will be a private event which breaks the tradition of involving the citizens themselves in this festive celebration.

Read Also: Rap God Eminem is Now Finally 12 Years Sober: Shows Off Sobriety Coin Online to Inspire Followers

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.