Culture
Queen Elizabeth has Announced that She will not be having A Royal Party This Year But a Private Zoom Celebration: Prince William and Kate Middleton Send Birthday Greetings
The Queen turns 24 today, but instead of a grand celebration this year, Queen Elizabeth will be having a more low-key birthday compared to the popular extravagant royal festivals. The Queen's very own birthday is quite typically honored with a roaring gun salute in the center of London during midday, but due to the rampant pandemic, the monarch has then decided to cancel the yearly ritual.
A palace source then explained to ITV that her Majesty was very direct and said that there would be no exemptions and that the gun salutes did not feel appropriate for the situation at hand. The United Kingdom is currently in the midst of a much necessary lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic, and even the royal family itself is practicing social distancing at their own respective homes.
Queen Elizabeth's birthday
The implications are that even Queen Elizabeth, who is now residing at Windsor Castle along with Prince Philip, is not going to be able to celebrate her birthday along with the rest of her family. Queen Elizabeth has also been known to celebrate her birthday in June due to the fact that she is a royal and the United Kingdom weather is somewhat iffy during April.
Her second birthday actually corresponds with the Trooping the Color, so she then gets a full parade and even the annual family photo up at Buckingham Palace itself. But Trooping the Color has been announced to be already canceled in its usual form due to the ongoing pandemic. It seems like those choices are off the table.
The cancellation of festivities does not exactly mean that the Queen will not actually be having a little birthday fete today, she'll be having a virtual one! It's quite definitely scaled down in comparison to prior parties, but the plans are already in place for the Queen to be able to celebrate along with her whole family through video call so that all of her children along with grandchildren can still greet her a happy birthday, according to the Sun.
Read Also: Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Makeup while Breaking Social Distancing Regulations while Sources Say that She Could be Reconciling with Ex, Travis Scott
Prince William and Kate Middleton
The royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have already posted a birthday tribute to the dear Queen on their own KensingtonRoyal Instagram, and are now expected to call into Zoom from their Anmer Hall, where they have been isolating together with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and even Princess Charlotte.
Just last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also said that they have been making use of Zoom in order to keep in touch with other family members, including Prince Charles (who is currently recovering from coronavirus at Birkhall) along with Camilla Parker-Bowles as well as the Middletons.
All of the royals are in their respective homes as of the moment with Prince Harry along with Meghan Markle located far away ever since they've been relocated to Los Angeles now that they have officially stepped down from their official royal roles.
The Queen's birthday will be a private event which breaks the tradition of involving the citizens themselves in this festive celebration.
Read Also: Rap God Eminem is Now Finally 12 Years Sober: Shows Off Sobriety Coin Online to Inspire Followers
Related Articles
British Parliament To Discourse Revocation Of President Trump’s State Visit
Debate is on its way against the invitation of President Trump in the state visit.
Everything You Have To Know About Allergic Rhinitis: Is Immunotherapy The Solution?
A lot of people have been unconsciously suffering from allergic rhinitis thinking that it’s just a simple and easily treated health condition. However, is there really more to being just a curable inflammation of the nose? What’s the truth behind claims that even an immunotherapy can’t solve this problem? Here’s what experts have to say
Mental Health Deaths Double In Three Years
A recent statistic in England reports that mental health deaths have risen by 50% in the last three years. Funding cuts experienced by mental health facilities is identified as the primary reason for the rise in deaths.
Update On Queen Elizabeth’s Health; Sources Confirm She Is Suffering From Long-Term Illness
Queen Elizabeth’s health is raising utmost concern among the public. The Queen has not gone out from her home for more than five weeks already. According to sources, the Queen is suffering from heavy cold causing her to miss further Sunday church services.
Just A Few Days Into 2017 And London Has Already Broken Its Limits On Air Pollution
London has excessive problems on air pollution.
Middle Age Health Crisis Reach New Levels Due To Unhealthy Lifestyle
The rate of obesity and alcohol consumption have reached all time high this year in England contributing to increasing middle age health crisis. The main culprit for this problem is unhealthy lifestyle that has been practiced for many years.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Keep Your Home Safe With These Secure Smart Keyless Door Locks; Never Worry About Losing Your Key Ever Again!
If you want to keep your home secure, then look at the best keyless door locks you can buy so you wouldn't need to worry about a key again
SCIENCE
Another Asteroid To Pass Closely To Earth Is Being Monitored By Nasa; That And Several Others On The Watchlist
Several asteroids will make close quarters visit with Earth this year, see which ones you should look out for in the sky
GAMES
Could Grand Theft Auto V I be Going Mexican with New Characters? Narcos? [Rockstar Games Leaks]
A recent leak about Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto V I have pointed out that the upcoming game could in fact have a Mexican character or could be having a Mexican theme!