Apple is Finally Selling Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 Models: Would It be Worth the $110 Price Drop?

With the upcoming release of the iPhone SE which is one of the rare instances that Apple focuses on a particular phone that is below its regular price range, it seems like Apple has made another move to sell cheaper products and target the general public.

Apple has just began selling some certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 models for the very first time in the United States. These Apple Watch Series 5 are sold at a huge 15% discount compared to the total amount you would spend on the brand new models.

The question at the end of the day is, would you buy these refurbished models or would you rather stick to the brand new products from Apple? What if these specifically certified refurbished products were then sold at 15% off of the total product price?

The certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 5

This wide collection of both the GPS and the GPS + Cellular models are being made available in either aluminum or even stainless steel, along with various bands for you to choose from. Although these may be certified refurbished products, it is still nice to know that there is still a satisfactory selection for you to choose from.

A certain refurbished 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 is being sold with GPS + Cellular and even a Stainless Steel Case along with White Sport Band and they can be bought at $639. The price is a whopping $110 cheaper compared to the regular Apple price of $749.

Read Also: Human Interface Guidelines for HealthKit Update: Apple Makes Health Apps Much Easier to Develop

Apple has also said that all of their refurbished Apple Watch models have already been thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and of course, repackaged along with a brand new box and all of the manuals and accessories which include a magnetic charging puck along with a power adaptor.

According to MacRumors, it's quite hard to tell the difference between Apple's certified refurbished products from the brand new ones.

Apple and their assurance

These certified refurbished Apple Watches do come with the standard one-year warranty by Apple that should be effective on the very date that your product is delivered to your door. The warranty can actually be extended up to two total years from the start of the original purchase date with the use of AppleCare+ for Apple Watch.

If you're planning to check this out, don't forget that there are also third-party resellers that actually come up with better deals more frequently than Apple's own refurbished prices so it would be best if you still keep an eye open to good deals in the future should you decide to buy an Apple Watch.

Other comments from MacRumors' includes a statement pointing out that a certain buyer would rather wait for the series 6 because of its additional display and that the Apple Watch series 5 still currently suffers from really bad battery life and that the series 6 has already fixed this issue.

Read Also: Learn How to Turn Your Phone Into a Computer With the Use of Nothing but NexDock 2!

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.